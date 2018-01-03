TE Ryan Izzo exits Florida State, enters NFL draft

The list of early entrants continues to grow, with Florida State (again) the latest to experience this annual attrition.

While certainly not the most recognizable name on the roster, Ryan Izzo has seen his time in Tallahassee come to an end as the tight end confirmed Wednesday that he’s spurning his remaining eligibility in order to enter this year’s NFL draft. FSU released the following statement attributed to Izzo:

After lots of thought and careful consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior season and chase my dream of playing in the NFL. I would like to thank Coach Jimbo and Coach Brewster for giving me the opportunity to be a Seminole. I would also like to thank God for all his blessings, and my family and friends for all their love and support. Lastly, thank you to Nole Nation for all of your non-stop support. We have the best fans in the country, period! Florida State gave me an amazing four years and I will forever be NoleBlooded!!!

Head coach Jimbo Fisher, mentioned in the statement, left FSU to take the same job at Texas A&M while tight ends coach Tim Brewster, mentioned as well, followed his boss to College Station.

Izzo was second on the forward pass-challenged Seminoles with three receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards with 317. His 20 receptions were fourth on the team.

The 6-5, 250-pound redshirt junior finished his FSU career with 54 catches for 761 yards and six touchdowns.