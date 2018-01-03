UCF is claiming a national title and paying coaches their bonuses

UCF polished off an undefeated season by topping Auburn in the Peach Bowl on January 1, and the Knights are not content with just saying they went undefeated. UCF made it clear today they are declaring themselves to be national champions, and they don’t care what you think about it.

Inspired by comments from UCF officials following UCF’s Peach Bowl victory, UCF rolled out a graphic claiming the 2017 season to be a national championship season as the only undefeated team in FBS college football this season, which is true. UCF also defeated the same Auburn team that handed both of Monday night’s national title game participants, Alabama and Georgia, their only losses of the 2017 season. Naturally, this has led to some suggesting UCF is worthy of at least a split national championship this season.

UCF is also reportedly set to fly a national championship banner as they show off their championship effort from this season. Despite an onslaught of criticism online, UCF has taken it all in stride and will continue to do so.

☝️ Put it in the hopper, @OldTakesExposed — 2017 National Champions (@UCF_Football) January 3, 2018

When the question of whether UCF was backing up this national title claim by paying the coaching staff their bonuses for such an achievement, UCF Athletics Director Danny White said “Of course we are!”

Of course we are! That’s what National Championship programs do. Our coaches were informed of that earlier this week. #ChargeOn https://t.co/1iIoVfAnb7 — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) January 3, 2018

On a related note, new UCF head coach Josh Heupel is all in on UCF claiming a national championship, and he’s looking to roll with it moving forward.

When I look at the 2018 roster and see what's coming back to defend our national title 😯 pic.twitter.com/UCP0OkbgpS — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) January 3, 2018

Say what you will about UCF’s national championship claim. You can choose to accept and honor it or not. College football is littered with multiple claimed national championships throughout the years, and somehow the world continues to spin. If UCF wants to claim a national championship, wave a championship banner and sell some championship merchandise, who are you to stand in the way?

