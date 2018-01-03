UCF is claiming a national title and paying coaches their bonuses

UCF polished off an undefeated season by topping Auburn in the Peach Bowl on January 1, and the Knights are not content with just saying they went undefeated. UCF made it clear today they are declaring themselves to be national champions, and they don’t care what you think about it.
Inspired by comments from UCF officials following UCF’s Peach Bowl victory, UCF rolled out a graphic claiming the 2017 season to be a national championship season as the only undefeated team in FBS college football this season, which is true. UCF also defeated the same Auburn team that handed both of Monday night’s national title game participants, Alabama and Georgia, their only losses of the 2017 season. Naturally, this has led to some suggesting UCF is worthy of at least a split national championship this season.
UCF is also reportedly set to fly a national championship banner as they show off their championship effort from this season. Despite an onslaught of criticism online, UCF has taken it all in stride and will continue to do so.
When the question of whether UCF was backing up this national title claim by paying the coaching staff their bonuses for such an achievement, UCF Athletics Director Danny White said “Of course we are!”
On a related note, new UCF head coach Josh Heupel is all in on UCF claiming a national championship, and he’s looking to roll with it moving forward.
Say what you will about UCF’s national championship claim. You can choose to accept and honor it or not. College football is littered with multiple claimed national championships throughout the years, and somehow the world continues to spin. If UCF wants to claim a national championship, wave a championship banner and sell some championship merchandise, who are you to stand in the way?
For the first time since being sworn in as President of the United States, it appears President Donald Trump is going to head to a college football game. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump is planning on attending Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened her daily press briefing with congratulations to Alabama and Georgia, noting the two schools are “from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country,” so the idea Trump would use the national championship game to make his first public sports appearance as president is not at all shocking. Trump is likely to receive a warm reception from fans attending the game if he does make the trip to Atlanta. Sanders did not confirm or announce any plans to attend Monday night’s game in Atlanta.
According to the AJC report, First Lady Melania Trump is also planning on attending the game. Security has already been ramped up in preparation for the visit from the president and First Lady.
This would be the second game attended to by Trump since being elected president in 2016. Trump attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-Elect in Baltimore. Vice President Mike Pence attended an Indianapolis Colts in a staged walkout (allegedly) earlier in the NFL season. Pence attended the Colts home game in his home state only to leave shortly after arriving after players took a knee during the national anthem.
The list of early entrants continues to grow, with Florida State (again) the latest to experience this annual attrition.
While certainly not the most recognizable name on the roster, Ryan Izzo has seen his time in Tallahassee come to an end as the tight end confirmed Wednesday that he’s spurning his remaining eligibility in order to enter this year’s NFL draft. FSU released the following statement attributed to Izzo:
After lots of thought and careful consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior season and chase my dream of playing in the NFL. I would like to thank Coach Jimbo and Coach Brewster for giving me the opportunity to be a Seminole. I would also like to thank God for all his blessings, and my family and friends for all their love and support. Lastly, thank you to Nole Nation for all of your non-stop support. We have the best fans in the country, period! Florida State gave me an amazing four years and I will forever be NoleBlooded!!!
Head coach Jimbo Fisher, mentioned in the statement, left FSU to take the same job at Texas A&M while tight ends coach Tim Brewster, mentioned as well, followed his boss to College Station.
Izzo was second on the forward pass-challenged Seminoles with three receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards with 317. His 20 receptions were fourth on the team.
The 6-5, 250-pound redshirt junior finished his FSU career with 54 catches for 761 yards and six touchdowns.
The Mad Hatter in the desert? Certainly there’s some grass somewhere to his liking out west.
After being fired as the head coach at LSU in September of 2016, Les Miles failed to land another job and spent the 2017 season on the coaching sidelines. When it was looking as if the 2017-18 coaching carousel had finished spinning, it appeared the 64-year-old Miles would be out of the coaching game for yet another season. Thanks to the drama in the desert, that could very well change.
Overnight, Arizona stunned the college football world by firing Rich Rodriguez as its head football coach after six seasons and nearly a week after an investigation into sexual harassment allegations showed the claims couldn’t be substantiated. While Rodriguez vowed to vigorously fight the allegations, it still leaves the Wildcats in search of a head coach — and, according to one report, there’s mutual interest between the Pac-12 schools and Miles.
Of course, Miles has morphed into Houston Nutt v2.0 as he has been connected to myriad jobs since involuntarily leaving Death Valley, from Oregon State to Ole Miss to Western Michigan to Minnesota to Purdue to Houston to.. did we miss any?
While it’s certainly a nice thought, having Miles back in the game and all, it appears at the moment that someone like former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin or current Memphis head coach Mike Norvell would be better bets to fill the opening. The latter in particular has recent ties to the state and the conference as the 36-year-old Norvell served as the offensive coordinator at UA rival Arizona State from 2012-2015 before leaving for the U-M job.
For the second time in as many days, Gus Malzahn has lost a productive underclassman to the NFL.
Tuesday, running back Kerryon Johnson used his personal Twitter account to announce his decision to leave Auburn early for the NFL. A day later, cornerback Carlton Davis did the same.
Davis missed most of the last two games of what was his final season on The Plains. The defensive back suffered a concussion in the SEC championship game loss to Georgia, then didn’t play in the Peach Bowl because of what was described only as an unspecified illness.
When he was on the field, he played well enough to earn first-team All-SEC honors. He was also listed as a second-team All-American by various media outlets.