UCLA QB Josh Rosen, a potential top pick, declares for NFL Draft

Whether he is going to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns or not, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Rosen, who could be one of the top players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft with a released statement on his Twitter account.
Rosen completed 62.9 percent of his pass attempts this season for 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for the Bruins. While the injury issues were not as damaging to his season as the 2016 season, Rosen did get banged up with a concussion in the middle of the season. That cost him one game. In a high-profile showdown against USC and Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold, Rosen passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns, although UCLA came up five points short against the eventual Pac-12 champions.
In three years at UCLA, Rosen passed for 9,341 yards and 59 touchdowns with 26 interceptions in 30 games. Rosen is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft and could potentially be the number one draft pick. There was some question if Rosen would hold off on declaring for the draft if it meant the Browns would potentially draft him. Now, Rosen is free for the taking if Cleveland wants him. The Browns own the first and fourth overall picks in the draft. After a disappointing rookie season by former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer, the Browns going back to draft a QB would not be stunning at all.
USC quarterback Sam Darnold is joining the list of early entrants to the NFL after declaring his intention to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. A Rose Bowl champion and the former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year a year ago, Darnold could potentially be one of the top draft picks in the 2018 NFL Draft even after a bumpy 2017 season.
Darnold led the Pac-12 in passing in 2017 with 4,143 yards, with the conference’s third-highest passing yards per game (205.9 ypg). Darnold passed for 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in a bit of a roller coaster season that still ended up with USC in the Cotton Bowl as the Pac-12 champion. Despite some off moments and sub-par performances from one of the hottest quarterbacks coming into the season, pro scouts still see plenty of upside to Darnold at the next level. Darnold’s decision to turn pro likely is influenced by the confidence he will not have to wait very long to hear his name called this spring at the NFL Draft.
Darnold was a key player in USC’s second-half turnaround in the 2016 season. After a rough start to the season, Clay Helton opted to make a quarterback change and gave Darnold the chance to start. After a close loss to Utah, USC went on a roll and ended the 2016 season as one of the best-looking teams. Although the hot finish couldn’t quite wiggle USC into the Pac-12 championship game, Darnold delivered in the Rose Bowl as the Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Saquon Barkley and Big Ten champion Penn State. With expectations incredibly high for the 2017 season, Darbnold and USC had to settle for a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the Cotton Bowl. Darnold had a rough performance in the bowl game against the Buckeyes, but that is not enough to suggest his draft stock plummeted. Darnold will be one of the top quarterbacks, if not one of the top players, selected in the NFL Draft as long as he has a solid scouting combine and draft-prep experience.
As for USC, the door is open for Matt Fink to start getting ready for the starting job this spring. Jack Sears, a four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2017 could also start to lobby for the job in the spring.
One of the biggest men on UCLA’s campus is about to go pro. UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller is passing on his senior season for a shot at playing in the NFL next fall. According to the Los Angeles Times, Miller has signed with a sports agency, Octagon, thus bringing his college eligibility to a close as he moves on to play professionally at the next level. The agency announced Miller as its newest client with a message on Twitter.
Miller just finished his redshirt junior season and started every game of the 2017 season. He previously had a foot injury in 2016 that cost him some playing time, but he appears to be in good position to potentially be drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Other football players currently represented by Octagon include Devonte Booker, Patrick Chung, Ross Travis, Stepfan Taylor, and former UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes. Current Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and Stanford head coach David Shaw are also clients of Octagon. Other sports stars signed by Octagon include Stephen Curry and Felix Hernandez.
UCF polished off an undefeated season by topping Auburn in the Peach Bowl on January 1, and the Knights are not content with just saying they went undefeated. UCF made it clear today they are declaring themselves to be national champions, and they don’t care what you think about it.
Inspired by comments from UCF officials following UCF’s Peach Bowl victory, UCF rolled out a graphic claiming the 2017 season to be a national championship season as the only undefeated team in FBS college football this season, which is true. UCF also defeated the same Auburn team that handed both of Monday night’s national title game participants, Alabama and Georgia, their only losses of the 2017 season. Naturally, this has led to some suggesting UCF is worthy of at least a split national championship this season.
UCF is also reportedly set to fly a national championship banner as they show off their championship effort from this season. Despite an onslaught of criticism online, UCF has taken it all in stride and will continue to do so.
When the question of whether UCF was backing up this national title claim by paying the coaching staff their bonuses for such an achievement, UCF Athletics Director Danny White said “Of course we are!”
On a related note, new UCF head coach Josh Heupel is all in on UCF claiming a national championship, and he’s looking to roll with it moving forward.
Say what you will about UCF’s national championship claim. You can choose to accept and honor it or not. College football is littered with multiple claimed national championships throughout the years, and somehow the world continues to spin. If UCF wants to claim a national championship, wave a championship banner and sell some championship merchandise, who are you to stand in the way?
For the first time since being sworn in as President of the United States, it appears President Donald Trump is going to head to a college football game. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump is planning on attending Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and Alabama.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened her daily press briefing with congratulations to Alabama and Georgia, noting the two schools are “from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country,” so the idea Trump would use the national championship game to make his first public sports appearance as president is not at all shocking. Trump is likely to receive a warm reception from fans attending the game if he does make the trip to Atlanta. Sanders did not confirm or announce any plans to attend Monday night’s game in Atlanta.
According to the AJC report, First Lady Melania Trump is also planning on attending the game. Security has already been ramped up in preparation for the visit from the president and First Lady.
This would be the second game attended to by Trump since being elected president in 2016. Trump attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-Elect in Baltimore. Vice President Mike Pence attended an Indianapolis Colts in a staged walkout (allegedly) earlier in the NFL season. Pence attended the Colts home game in his home state only to leave shortly after arriving after players took a knee during the national anthem.