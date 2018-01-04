Duke announces addition of Ohio State transfer lineman

Jack Wohlabaugh is making the move from the Big Ten to the ACC.
In a press release Thursday, Duke announced that Wohlabaugh has been added to David Cutcliffe‘s Blue Devils roster. While Wohlabaugh will enroll at the university next week, he’ll be forced to sit out the 2018 season.
Beginning in 2019, the offensive lineman will then have two years of eligibility remaining.
Wohlabaugh was a three-star member of Ohio State’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 offensive guard in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Ohio. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman didn’t play a down for the Buckeyes and opted to transfer out.
He was, though, an Academic All-Big Ten selection following the 2017 season.
Wait, you’ve heard this one before?
In the latest of what’s been more than five dozen such moves thus far, Josh Sweat is the latest to leave school early, announcing through Florida State that he’s declaring for the April draft. As is the case with most of these moves, the defensive end’s departure has been expected.
Below is Sweat’s complete statement regarding his declaration:
After carefully considering my options with my family, I have decided that it would be in my best interest to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. This was a very tough decision for me, and one that I didn’t take lightly. It has truly been an honor and a pleasure to wear the Garnet and Gold for three seasons.
I would like to thank my teammates for making my years here at FSU awesome. I would like to thank Coach Fisher, Coach Lawing and Coach Kelly for the ways you developed me as the player I am today. A special thank you to (defensive assistant) Bert Biffani. Jake, Dr. Jerry, Julie, and the rest of the training staff – thank you so much for everything. You guys are amazing and were so patient with me and I’m truly grateful for you all.
I also want to thank the football support staff, academic staff, and of course my big brother D. Coles for all the hard work you put in to make me ready for the real world. To Nole Nation, it has been an awesome ride. From my official visit to now, I can’t thank you enough for the support throughout my three-year tenure here at FSU. I am now and forever NoleBlooded!!!
The past two seasons, Sweat combined for 34 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He led the Seminoles this past season with 5.5 sacks and was second in tackles for loss with 12.5.
During his time in Tallahassee, Sweat started a total of 31 games, including all 12 during the regular season in 2017. He would’ve added one more start to that total but opted to skip out on the Independence Bowl in order to begin prepping for the draft.
Sweat’s official decision comes one day after teammate and tight end Ryan Izzo declared for the draft as well. Star safety Derwin James announced in early December that he was making himself available for the draft and would be skipping FSU’s bowl game as well.
If Les Miles is looking to NOT get back into coaching, this is probably one way to go about it.
Wednesday, a report surfaced that there was mutual interest between Miles and Arizona in the former LSU and Oklahoma State filling its coaching vacancy. A day later, another report has surfaced that, if Miles lands another job, he would be interested in bringing former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze along as his offensive coordinator.
As a reminder, the Arizona job is open because Rich Rodriguez was fired after a sexual harassment claim was filed against him by a former female administrative assistant and Freeze is available because he “resigned” from Ole Miss after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services. And that’s not even mentioning the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge.
So, yeah, if Miles wants to bring Freeze along with him, you can probably cross the Mad Hatter off the list of potential RichRod replacements in the desert.
UPDATED 2:53 p.m. ET: Welp, you knew this blowback was coming after the initial trial balloon was floated.
Not quite as bad as Auburn, but UCLA has been hit especially hard of late by early departures.
Star quarterback Josh Rosen (HERE) and offensive lineman Kolton Miller (HERE) have both announced that they are leaving UCLA for the NFL. Wednesday night, that duo became a trio as wide receiver Jordan Lasley confirmed that he too will be an early entrant into the April draft.
Lasley led the Bruins this season in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,264) and yards per catch (18.3), and was second in touchdown receptions (nine). Late in the regular season, he became the first player in UCLA history to record back-to-back 200-yard receiving games — 204 vs. USC Nov. 18, 227 vs. Cal Nov. 24).
Even with that production, the 6-1, 210-pound Lasley will enter the draft process with some question marks for which organizations will want answers. From the Los Angeles Times:
But Lasley also was suspended for four games this season for unspecified reasons and engaged in a variety of transgressions over his four years on campus. He scuffled with a teammate during spring practice in 2015 and missed a team bus before a game against Arizona in 2016, leading to his suspension against the Wildcats.
Lasley was also arrested twice in 2016, according to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office. The first arrest was for possession of alcohol as a minor; the second was for presenting a fake ID at a Hollywood club. Lasley satisfied all obligations in the former matter through a diversion program and no charges were filed in the latter incident.
The next leg of Arden Key‘s roller coaster football journey will not so unexpectedly take him to the professional ranks.
The LSU edge rusher took to Twitter Thursday to confirm that, yes, he has decided to leave eligibility on the table and declare for the April draft. In his social media missive, Key gave “[a] special thank you to [former LSU head coach Les] Miles for giving me the opportunity to become a Tiger.”
Injuries cost Key a total of five games this past season in what was a rough year for the edge rusher on and off the field.
In mid-February, LSU announced that Key had “decided to take some time away from football… for personal reasons.” Four months later, the football program announced the defensive end had rejoined the team; at the same time, it was announced that Key had recently undergone shoulder surgery.
It was the shoulder issue, reportedly involving his rotator cuff, that led to him being limited throughout summer camp and sidelined for the first two games of the 2017 season. A knee injury and surgery on his pinky cost him another three games, including the team’s bowl game.
A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.
This season he was limited to four sacks, although he leaves the Tigers third all-time with 21.