Ex-Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee leaves UConn for same job at SMU

If U-Haul offers frequent mover miles, Rhett Lashlee is hooking himself up.

On Jan. 11 of last year, UConn announced that Lashlee was leaving as the offensive coordinator at Auburn to take the same job with the Huskies. Less than a year later, SMU has announced that Lashlee is leaving as UConn’s coordinator to take the same job with the Mustangs.

“I’m excited to add Rhett to our staff,” said first-year head coach Sonny Dykes in a statement. “He has experience as an offensive coordinator at the highest level – a national-championship level – and also knows our league. He is one of the sharp, young minds in our profession and he has a bright future ahead of him. I know he’ll be a great coach as well as a dynamic recruiter who will connect with kids as well as high school coaches.”

In his one and only season in East Hartford, Lashlee directed an offense that was 103rd nationally and 11th in the 12-team AAC in points per game (23.6). Of course, the year prior to Lashlee’s arrival, the Huskies averaged 14.8 points per game, dead last at the FBS level.

In total offense, the Huskies jumped from 122nd in 2016 (320 yards per game) to 50th this past season (415 ypg).

Lashlee had spent four seasons as the coordinator at Auburn before leaving for UConn. He served in the same capacity at Arkansas State for one season prior to moving to The Plains.

“My family and I are thrilled about joining Coach Dykes’ staff on the Hilltop,” Lashlee said. “Between SMU’s storied history and Coach Dykes’ proven success – there are a lot of great things happening with Mustang football. Blending Coach Dykes’ exciting brand of football with my background and vision will create some exciting Saturdays at Ford Stadium. I can’t wait to get started.”