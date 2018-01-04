Getty Images

LSU’s Arden Key declares for draft after injury-plagued 2017

By John TaylorJan 4, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
The next leg of Arden Key‘s roller coaster football journey will not so unexpectedly take him to the professional ranks.

The LSU edge rusher took to Twitter Thursday to confirm that, yes, he has decided to leave eligibility on the table and declare for the April draft.  In his social media missive, Key gave “[a] special thank you to [former LSU head coach Les] Miles for giving me the opportunity to become a Tiger.”

Injuries cost Key a total of five games this past season in what was a rough year for the edge rusher on and off the field.

In mid-February, LSU announced that Key had “decided to take some time away from football… for personal reasons.” Four months later, the football program announced the defensive end had rejoined the team; at the same time, it was announced that Key had recently undergone shoulder surgery.

It was the shoulder issue, reportedly involving his rotator cuff, that led to him being limited throughout summer camp and sidelined for the first two games of the 2017 season.  A knee injury and surgery on his pinky cost him another three games, including the team’s bowl game.

A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.

This season he was limited to four sacks, although he leaves the Tigers third all-time with 21.

Georgia’s running duo, Roquan Smith, and kicking game may give Bulldogs the edge on Alabama

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has established quite a reputation when going up against his former assistants, but Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is looking to break the trend in the biggest game imaginable. Saban’s perfect record against his former assistants will be put to a mighty test against the Bulldogs, coming off a red-hot offensive performance in the Rose Bowl to come away with a double-overtime victory to clinch a spot in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Unlike other former Saban assistants, Smart may have the best opportunity to put a dent in Saban’s record against his assistants.

Saban improved his career record against former assistants to an amazing 11-0 when Alabama crushed Florida State in the season opener in Atlanta, setting the tone for a lost season in Tallahassee that ended with Jimbo Fisher finding his way to Texas A&M. That particular season opener was supposed to be one of the toughest challenges Saban had against one of his former assistants, with Florida State entering the 2017 season as a popular pick to make a national title run. As we found out, that was far from the case. But this will be the first time Saban has had to go up against one of his more recent assistants, and Smart is arguably the best equipped to give Saban some concerns.

It begins with Georgia’s running game. As the Rose Bowl showed, these Bulldogs are a force to reckon with on the ground with the running duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Oklahoma was incapable of slowing either down, with Chubb rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries and Michel going off for 181 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns, including the game-winner in double overtime off a direct snap. Georgia’s ability to dabble in a power running game with Chubb and more of a speed attack with Michel was a challenge for Oklahoma to keep up. The major difference in the championship game is Oklahoma has the 54th-ranked rushing defense and Alabama comes in ranked first in the nation against the run, allowing just 91.77 yards per game and eight rushing touchdowns all season long through 13 games. Do not expect Georgia to rack up the offensive yardage on the ground the way they did against the Sooners, but Georgia’s advantage will be the ability to adjust their running styles to keep Alabama on their toes.

You also have to wonder if Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm will ever cave under the pressure when the lights are the brightest. So far, the answer has been a resounding “nope.” Fromm comes into the national championship game with a higher passer rating, more passing yards, and more passing yards than his Alabama counterpart, Jalen Hurts. Hurts has been in this game before, of course, but Fromm is quickly amassing a number of big games himself, including in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the SEC Championship Game was definitively won by the Bulldogs against Auburn. Fromm will come into the game without an interception in his last three games; a rivalry game against Georgia Tech, the SEC Championship Game against Auburn, and the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. At this point, Fromm has arrived and will be as confident as you can get for a freshman.

The offense will be up against a juggernaut with Alabama’s defense, and Georgia’s defense may need some plays out of Roquan Smith. It took a while for Smith to have a significant impact in the Rose Bowl, but the game reached a point where Smith put himself in position to make clutch tackles. Look for Smith to play a big role on the defense once again. Georgia will need that out of him, but the Bulldogs also need to tighten up their own defensive concerns after a long day against Oklahoma.

And if there is one distinct advantage Georgia has in this game, it is placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship nailed a 55-yard field goal against the Sooners at the end of the first half that helped Georgia gain an ounce of momentum before the break. Alabama’s kicking woes have long been a concern for the Crimson Tide. Not having that kind of anxiety on the Georgia sideline if a field goal is needed should be comforting for Smart.

Kam Pettway, Jeff Holland become 3rd & 4th Auburn players to leave early for NFL this year

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 4, 2018, 10:21 AM EST
Of all of the Power Five programs, Auburn has been hit hard by early draft attrition this year.

On social media Wednesday, both running back Kam Pettway and defensive lineman Jeff Holland announced that they will be leaving The Plains early and entering the NFL draft.  Pettway’s decision in particular is not surprising as he is married with a two-year-old daughter, while Holland enjoyed a breakout 2017 campaign that catapulted him into the draftable discussion.

Entering 2017, Holland had totaled 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. This season, Holland was credited with 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, with both totals leading the team.

Pettway ran for 1,224 yards in 2016, leading the SEC in rushing yards per game, and earned first-team All-SEC honors. Because of a combination of a suspension and injuries, Pettway missed a total of nine games this season, limiting him to just 305 yards on the ground. Pettway’s struggles led to a career season for Kerryon Johnson, who ran for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Johnson is one of four Tigers who have declared early, the other being first-team All-SEC cornerback Carlton Davis.

UCF’s next move? A Disney World parade to celebrate self-proclaimed national championship

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 4, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
If you’re going to go all in, go ALL in.

Not long after UCF knocked off Auburn, which beat College Football Playoff title game participants Alabama and Georgia, in the Peach Bowl to put the finishing touches on a perfect 13-0 season, the Group of Five program very loudly and very proudly proclaimed themselves as the national champions of the 2017 college football season despite being shut out of the playoffs.  The school is putting its money where its mouth is with those claims, too, by paying national championship bonuses written into the assistant coaches’ contracts, even though those coaches are off to Nebraska along with head coach Scott Frost.

Monday night in Atlanta, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will square off to decide the official national champion.  The day before, and about 450 miles to the south, the Knights will be celebrating its version of the national championship in the most Central Florida of ways — with a parade at Disney World Sunday afternoon.

Good for them.  Embracing national championships that some don’t feel you deserve is a veritable cottage industry in college football, right Alabama?  Correct, USC, Texas A&M and a handful of others?  Hell, just this past summer, Oklahoma State put up signage on T. Boone Pickens Stadium to celebrate a national championship from the 1945 season that was retroactively awarded to it in 2016 — and despite the fact that the 1945 Army team is widely considered one of the greatest in college football history.

So, keep on being you, UCF.  You’re simply following the path your Power Five counterparts have been blazing for decades.

What does Alabama have to do to beat Georgia?

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
What does Alabama have to do to beat Georgia? One blueprint is out there. Score 45 points and then, with the ball and the lead in your hands in the back half of the fourth quarter, actually put the ball in your hands of your Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and let him win or lose the game for you.

Wait, sorry. That was a different game. That blueprint doesn’t apply to Alabama.

Here’s something Alabama can do, and it’s the same thing that Georgia will need to do to beat Alabama: Do what Auburn did.

And what did Auburn do to the Dawgs? They loaded up against the run and made Jake Fromm beat them. The same duo that ran through Oklahoma like water through a tissue was wholly ineffective in Georgia’s only loss of the season, combining to rush 20 times for 48 yards. That ineffectiveness but the game in Fromm’s hands, and Auburn feasted on him. He was sacked four times and threw 28 passes, completing 13 for 184 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

In fact, Fromm has thrown the ball 28 or 29 times three times this season, and they happen to be Georgia’s three most competitive games of the year — a 1-point win at Notre Dame in Fromm’s first start, the Auburn loss and the double-overtime escape against Oklahoma. That doesn’t necessarily mean Fromm was bad in those games, it just means that every play Fromm drops back to pass is a play Chubb or Michel aren’t charging toward the line of scrimmage.

Alabama will be without Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings, but if any team can survive the loss of those two, it’s Alabama.

On the flip side, Alabama’s offensive game plan is the opposite of its defensive plan: Run the ball and stay out of 3rd and long. Hurts has thrown all of 13 passes on 3rd down with between 7 and 9 yards to go — including five games where he didn’t throw a single such pass — completing five. On 3rd and medium (between four and six yards), Hurts is 15-of-27 for 210 yards, good for an efficiency rating that ranks 84th nationally.

Not surprisingly, Auburn’s offensive line won the line of scrimmage in its 40-17 win over Georgia back in November. The Tigers ran the ball 46 times and threw it 25. Jarrett Stidham threw 23 of those passes and was highly effective, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s a simple game plan, yes, but that’s the point. This is a throwback game, a first-to-20-wins type of slug fest. And if Alabama is going to win on the scoreboard, it’ll first have to win at the line of scrimmage.