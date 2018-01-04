Mark Andrews, Baker Mayfield’s top target, joins his QB in NFL draft pool

One day after fending off an SEC West rival, LSU addressed what was an uncertain and ofttimes nail-biting last few days.

Wednesday night, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Dave Aranda would be returning as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator after rebuffing overtures from Texas A&M to take the same job on Jimbo Fisher’s first Aggies coaching staff. That was actually the second time in less than a week that Aranda had spurned A&M as he declined to accept their advances prior to LSU’s New Year’s Day bowl game.

Thursday evening, LSU confirmed that Aranda has been given a contract extension to remain at LSU — no specific numbers were given, although it’s believed it’s a four-year, $10 million deal that’s fully guaranteed — and had fully anticipated unspecified schools making a run at the coordinator.

“When you have someone of Dave’s caliber, you expect it,” said athletic director Joe Alleva of the overtures from other schools. “We were prepared and ready. Coach O’s leadership on this was crucial and he was fully supported by the administration, university and board. We were all in full alignment. Once this process began, we were ready to put the plan into action and get this done.”

The exact numbers on Aranda’s extension likely won’t be known until it’s approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors. If the $2.5 million annual average is accurate, it would be more than at least 75 FBS head coaches earned in 2017 — and that number is actually likely slightly north of 80 as USA Today‘s coaching salary database only includes the financials for 121 of 130 head coaches at this level. Of the 75 he’s known to be ahead of, 15 of those are from Power Five programs.

Aranda just completed his second season at LSU. The Tigers ended up 16th in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) this season after finishing 2016, Aranda’s first, sixth (16.4 ppg).