Notre Dame wideout Equanimeous St. Brown declares for the NFL Draft

The man with the best name in college football is no longer going to play college football.
Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown took to Twitter on Thursday evening to announce that he was leaving South Bend and declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.
St. Brown was the Irish’s leading receiver each of the past two years and one of the team’s biggest playmakers. While his numbers (33 catches, 515 yards and four touchdowns) were down from 2016 to 2017, the 6-foot-5 wideout turning pro early was expected and it’s possible he could wind up going early come draft weekend. He joins Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in making the jump from this year’s team to the pros but the pair is not expected to be alone with decisions coming from running back Josh Adams and linebacker Te’von Coney among others.
Losing St. Brown is still a big blow to Brian Kelly’s 2018 squad though, especially when you factor in receiver Kevin Stepherson has been indefinitely suspended from all football-related activities. The Irish will have two quarterbacks with plenty experience but finding reliable targets for them will be one of the key questions facing the team over the next several months prior to the season opener.
Do you want to be the next Arizona football head coach? Well, it’s time to brush off that resume and apply.
The Wildcats are of course searching for a new leader of their football program after firing Rich Rodriguez earlier this week and due to state laws and regulations have to formally post the job opening online. You can browse the listing here and go ahead and knock yourself out trying to apply (though unless you’re Les Miles, that probably won’t get you much closer to an interview).
There are a few things that stick out in the listing though. The first is probably that an “expression of interest” must be received by 01/16/2018 in order to be assured consideration. It’s not clear as if that date — which is moving somewhat slowly in such a coaching search — is due to state laws or if that’s just the time frame that the school is looking at in order to make a hire.
The second is that Arizona will be using a search firm, in this case it will be DHR International. That’s a firm that numerous Pac-12 schools have used in head coaching searches, including recently with Oregon State and Cal (they also handled Chad Morris’ hiring at Arkansas). If you’re looking for a laugh, feel free to read all the mundane duties (budget management!) and the fact that it says it’s only a 40 hour a week job (not remotely close to true). Then there’s this:
Anyway, if you have what it takes to Bear Down and lead the Wildcats football program, the job is officially posted for you to apply.
Add another player to the growing list that are ticketed toward the 2018 NFL Draft.
Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips announced on Thursday that he would be leaving the Farm to turn pro despite having a year of eligibility left.
Harrison is likely a first or second day pick in this year’s draft and has the kind of versatility teams are looking for in the trenches as a former state champion wrestler back in high school. He was an All-Pac-12 first team selection and a Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist in 2017, capping off his final season with the Cardinal by recording 92 tackles (14.5 TFL) and 7.5 sacks.
While Harrison was a senior academically, he had the option of returning to Stanford with a medical redshirt year in 2015. He joins teammate Dalton Schultz in heading to the draft early.
It’s that time of year where college football players are shuffling out of programs. The same is true of assistant coaches, and nowhere is that more true than at Oregon on Thursday as they had a slight shuffling to Mario Cristobal’s defensive staff.
First it was reported by SI/Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman that Ducks’ defensive backs coach Charles Clark was returning to his alma mater of Ole Miss after several stops out West.
It seems Clark’s departure to the south was in the works for a while because Oregon already has a replacement lined up for his spot on the staff as they announced not long afterwards that former Nebraska assistant Donte Williams was headed to Eugene.
“We are excited to add Donte to the staff,” Cristobal said in a statement. “His leadership skills and impact on student-athletes will be of great benefit to our program. Donte is an excellent coach and a nationally recognized top recruiter, and we look to forward to utilizing his efforts, knowledge and energy to move our program forward.”
What’s interesting is that Clark coached the Ducks corners this past season but Williams was named as the team’s new outside linebackers coach in the release announcing the hire. While the latter has primarily coached that position in stops at Nebraska, Arizona and San Jose State, he was a graduate assistant handling the spot at Washington several years ago. It’s possible he slides over to handle corners or there’s more staff shuffling coming to the program shortly.
If U-Haul offers frequent mover miles, Rhett Lashlee is hooking himself up.
On Jan. 11 of last year, UConn announced that Lashlee was leaving as the offensive coordinator at Auburn to take the same job with the Huskies. Less than a year later, SMU has announced that Lashlee is leaving as UConn’s coordinator to take the same job with the Mustangs.
“I’m excited to add Rhett to our staff,” said first-year head coach Sonny Dykes in a statement. “He has experience as an offensive coordinator at the highest level – a national-championship level – and also knows our league. He is one of the sharp, young minds in our profession and he has a bright future ahead of him. I know he’ll be a great coach as well as a dynamic recruiter who will connect with kids as well as high school coaches.”
In his one and only season in East Hartford, Lashlee directed an offense that was 103rd nationally and 11th in the 12-team AAC in points per game (23.6). Of course, the year prior to Lashlee’s arrival, the Huskies averaged 14.8 points per game, dead last at the FBS level.
In total offense, the Huskies jumped from 122nd in 2016 (320 yards per game) to 50th this past season (415 ypg).
Lashlee had spent four seasons as the coordinator at Auburn before leaving for UConn. He served in the same capacity at Arkansas State for one season prior to moving to The Plains.
“My family and I are thrilled about joining Coach Dykes’ staff on the Hilltop,” Lashlee said. “Between SMU’s storied history and Coach Dykes’ proven success – there are a lot of great things happening with Mustang football. Blending Coach Dykes’ exciting brand of football with my background and vision will create some exciting Saturdays at Ford Stadium. I can’t wait to get started.”