Stanford DL Harrison Phillips joins growing list of those departing for 2018 NFL Draft

Do you want to be the next Arizona football head coach? Well, it’s time to brush off that resume and apply.

The Wildcats are of course searching for a new leader of their football program after firing Rich Rodriguez earlier this week and due to state laws and regulations have to formally post the job opening on online. You can browse the listing here and go ahead and knock yourself out trying to apply (though unless you’re Les Miles, that probably won’t get you much closer to an interview).

There are a few things that stick out in the listing though. The first is probably that an “expression of interest” must be received by 01/16/2018 in order to be assured consideration. It’s not clear as if that date — which is moving somewhat slowly in such a coaching search — is due to state laws or if that’s just the time frame that the school is looking at in order to make a hire.

The second is that Arizona will be using a search firm, in this case it will be DHR International. That’s a firm that numerous Pac-12 schools have used in head coaching searches, including recently with Oregon State and Cal (they also handled Chad Morris’ hiring at Arkansas). If you’re looking for a laugh, feel free to read all the mundane duties (budget management!) and the fact that it says it’s only a 40 hour a week job (not remotely close to true). Then there’s this:

Would love to know who will say they learned Arizona had a head coach opening in football at the Pima County One-Stop… pic.twitter.com/ltx9N0WQmn — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 4, 2018

Anyway, if you have what it takes to Bear Down and lead the Wildcats football program, the job is officially posted for you to apply.