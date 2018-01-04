Getty Images

UCF’s next move? A Disney World parade to celebrate self-proclaimed national championship

By John TaylorJan 4, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
If you’re going to go all in, go ALL in.

Not long after UCF knocked off Auburn, which beat College Football Playoff title game participants Alabama and Georgia, in the Peach Bowl to put the finishing touches on a perfect 13-0 season, the Group of Five program very loudly and very proudly proclaimed themselves as the national champions of the 2017 college football season despite being shut out of the playoffs.  The school is putting its money where its mouth is with those claims, too, by paying national championship bonuses written into the assistant coaches’ contracts, even though those coaches are off to Nebraska along with head coach Scott Frost.

Monday night in Atlanta, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will square off to decide the official national champion.  The day before, and about 450 miles to the south, the Knights will be celebrating its version of the national championship in the most Central Florida of ways — with a parade at Disney World Sunday afternoon.

Good for them.  Embracing national championships that some don’t feel you deserve is a veritable cottage industry in college football, right Alabama?  Correct, USC, Texas A&M and a handful of others?  Hell, just this past summer, Oklahoma State put up signage on T. Boone Pickens Stadium to celebrate a national championship from the 1945 season that was retroactively awarded to it in 2016 — and despite the fact that the 1945 Army team is widely considered one of the greatest in college football history.

So, keep on being you, UCF.  You’re simply following the path your Power Five counterparts have been blazing for decades.

What does Alabama have to do to beat Georgia?


By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
What does Alabama have to do to beat Georgia? One blueprint is out there. Score 45 points and then, with the ball and the lead in your hands in the back half of the fourth quarter, actually put the ball in your hands of your Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and let him win or lose the game for you.

Wait, sorry. That was a different game. That blueprint doesn’t apply to Alabama.

Here’s something Alabama can do, and it’s the same thing that Georgia will need to do to beat Alabama: Do what Auburn did.

And what did Auburn do to the Dawgs? They loaded up against the run and made Jake Fromm beat them. The same duo that ran through Oklahoma like water through a tissue was wholly ineffective in Georgia’s only loss of the season, combining to rush 20 times for 48 yards. That ineffectiveness but the game in Fromm’s hands, and Auburn feasted on him. He was sacked four times and threw 28 passes, completing 13 for 184 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

In fact, Fromm has thrown the ball 28 or 29 times three times this season, and they happen to be Georgia’s three most competitive games of the year — a 1-point win at Notre Dame in Fromm’s first start, the Auburn loss and the double-overtime escape against Oklahoma. That doesn’t necessarily mean Fromm was bad in those games, it just means that every play Fromm drops back to pass is a play Chubb or Michel aren’t charging toward the line of scrimmage.

Alabama will be without Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings, but if any team can survive the loss of those two, it’s Alabama.

On the flip side, Alabama’s offensive game plan is the opposite of its defensive plan: Run the ball and stay out of 3rd and long. Hurts has thrown all of 13 passes on 3rd down with between 7 and 9 yards to go — including five games where he didn’t throw a single such pass — completing five. On 3rd and medium (between four and six yards), Hurts is 15-of-27 for 210 yards, good for an efficiency rating that ranks 84th nationally.

Not surprisingly, Auburn’s offensive line won the line of scrimmage in its 40-17 win over Georgia back in November. The Tigers ran the ball 46 times and threw it 25. Jarrett Stidham threw 23 of those passes and was highly effective, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s a simple game plan, yes, but that’s the point. This is a throwback game, a first-to-20-wins type of slug fest. And if Alabama is going to win on the scoreboard, it’ll first have to win at the line of scrimmage.

Dave Aranda spurns A&M overtures, stays at LSU


By John TaylorJan 3, 2018, 10:35 PM EST
For the second time, LSU has dodged a Texas-sized bullet aimed at their defensive boss.

Throughout the week, speculation had been running rampant that Texas A&M was making another run at Dave Aranda.  In fact, the chatter had A&M prepared to offer the LSU defensive coordinator in the neighborhood of $2 million — or more — to take the same job on Jimbo Fisher‘s first staff.

Those overtures, however, have failed as this report…

… was subsequently confirmed by Aranda’s boss.

A&M first approached Aranda prior to LSU playing in the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame this past Monday, but was rebuffed. The SEC West school mounted another attempted raid of its divisional foe again this week that proved unsuccessful.

Aranda just completed his second season with the Tigers.  It’s believed that LSU will pay him in the neighborhood of $2.5 million over four years — all guaranteed — to remain with the football program.  If that’s the case — and it’s easy to see as he was already the highest-paid coordinator in the sport at $1.8 million — he would be the first assistant to reach and then blow past the $2 million mark.

To put that figure into perspective, 66 FBS head coaches made $2 million or less in 2017 according to the USA Today salary database.  That includes Power Five head coaches from Indiana, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Kansas, Cal and Ole Miss.  Another 10, including Oklahoma, Maryland and Missouri, paid their head coaches less than $2.5 million last season.

The Tigers finished 16th in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) this season after finishing 2016, Aranda’s first, sixth (16.4 ppg).

USC QB Sam Darnold declares for NFL Draft


By Kevin McGuireJan 3, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
USC quarterback Sam Darnold is joining the list of early entrants to the NFL after declaring his intention to enter the 2018 NFL Draft. A Rose Bowl champion and the former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year a year ago, Darnold could potentially be one of the top draft picks in the 2018 NFL Draft even after a bumpy 2017 season.

Darnold led the Pac-12 in passing in 2017 with 4,143 yards, with the conference’s third-highest passing yards per game (205.9 ypg). Darnold passed for 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in a bit of a roller coaster season that still ended up with USC in the Cotton Bowl as the Pac-12 champion. Despite some off moments and sub-par performances from one of the hottest quarterbacks coming into the season, pro scouts still see plenty of upside to Darnold at the next level. Darnold’s decision to turn pro likely is influenced by the confidence he will not have to wait very long to hear his name called this spring at the NFL Draft.

Darnold was a key player in USC’s second-half turnaround in the 2016 season. After a rough start to the season, Clay Helton opted to make a quarterback change and gave Darnold the chance to start. After a close loss to Utah, USC went on a roll and ended the 2016 season as one of the best-looking teams. Although the hot finish couldn’t quite wiggle USC into the Pac-12 championship game, Darnold delivered in the Rose Bowl as the Trojans rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Saquon Barkley and Big Ten champion Penn State. With expectations incredibly high for the 2017 season, Darbnold and USC had to settle for a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the Cotton Bowl. Darnold had a rough performance in the bowl game against the Buckeyes, but that is not enough to suggest his draft stock plummeted. Darnold will be one of the top quarterbacks, if not one of the top players, selected in the NFL Draft as long as he has a solid scouting combine and draft-prep experience.

As for USC, the door is open for Matt Fink to start getting ready for the starting job this spring. Jack Sears, a four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2017 could also start to lobby for the job in the spring.

Darnold’s announcement comes on the same day UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft. Rosen and Darnold may be battling for the top spot in the draft.

UCLA QB Josh Rosen, a potential top pick, declares for NFL Draft


By Kevin McGuireJan 3, 2018, 7:05 PM EST
Whether he is going to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns or not, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Rosen, who could be one of the top players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft with a released statement on his Twitter account.

Rosen completed 62.9 percent of his pass attempts this season for 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for the Bruins. While the injury issues were not as damaging to his season as the 2016 season, Rosen did get banged up with a concussion in the middle of the season. That cost him one game. In a high-profile showdown against USC and Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold, Rosen passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns, although UCLA came up five points short against the eventual Pac-12 champions.

In three years at UCLA, Rosen passed for 9,341 yards and 59 touchdowns with 26 interceptions in 30 games. Rosen is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft and could potentially be the number one draft pick. There was some question if Rosen would hold off on declaring for the draft if it meant the Browns would potentially draft him. Now, Rosen is free for the taking if Cleveland wants him. The Browns own the first and fourth overall picks in the draft. After a disappointing rookie season by former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer, the Browns going back to draft a QB would not be stunning at all.