Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year leaves Kansas for NFL

Dorance Armstrong didn’t live up to the preseason hype, but that’s not stopping him from taking his game to the next level.

As all of the cool potential draftees are doing these days, Armstrong took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to leave Kansas with eligibility remaining in order to enter the April draft. The defensive end said he came to his decision “[a]fter weeks of praying and consideration with my family.”

Million dollar play, Now watch me execute it! pic.twitter.com/vkuuIpj62v — Dorance💪🏾 (@Dorance_ALegend) January 4, 2018

Coming off a season in which he was first-team all-conference, Armstrong was tabbed by the media as the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year back in July. While he didn’t post Player-of-the-Year numbers, he was productive.

In 12 games, Armstrong was credited with nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The year before, those numbers were 20 and 10. The 6-4, 246-pound end started 29 straight games to end his Jayhawks career.

Most notably ahead of one of the last of those starts, Armstrong was one of three KU players stripped of their captaincy for their roles in the Baker Mayfield pregame handshake snub. All three were also reprimanded by the Big 12.