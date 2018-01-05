Citing ‘unfinished business,’ QB Jarrett Stidham to return to Auburn

In a week full of star players leaving, one significant one is staying.

Friday night, Jarrett Stidham confirmed that he will be returning to Auburn for the 2018 season. It was thought that the quarterback could be a one-and-done on The Plains, but the redshirt sophomore talked of “a lot of unfinished business” for his decision to eschew early entry into the NFL draft.

“I feel like coming back and being at Auburn is going to be the best thing for me,” Stidham said in quotes distributed by the school.

“I feel like there is a lot of unfinished business for me. This year, we were really close to being where we wanted to be as a team. I didn’t like that taste in my mouth. I want to come back and finish what we started.”

Per Stidham, he made the decision to return while elk hunting in Texas.

Stidham began his collegiate career as a five-star Baylor signee, but left as a transfer amidst the Art Briles scandal. After spending the 2016 season at a junior college, Stidham transferred to Auburn in December of 2016.

Handed the starting job by fans and media alike before actually winning it in summer camp, Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns this season in helping to lift the Tigers to the SEC championship game. He became just the second AU quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards in a single season.