Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to take OC job at Mizzou

Just when you thought it was over, SEC… he’s baaa-aaack!!!

In a move that came completely out of left field from a stadium on a different continent, Missouri announced Friday evening that Derek Dooley has been hired as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And, if you are wondering, yes, that’s the same Dooley who replaced Lane Kiffin on Rocky Top.

This time around Dooley replaces Josh Heupel, who left last month to take the head-coaching job at UCF.

“I’m excited for our football program, Derek brings tremendous energy, knowledge and experience to our staff,” said Mizzou head coach Barry Odom in a statement. “He will do a great job of mentoring our student-athletes in all areas of their lives, and I know he will add great benefit and loyalty to our staff room with his experiences he’s gained over his career. His football knowledge and offensive beliefs are in line with what will make Mizzou very successful. We have a great foundation to build on and along with the rest of the offensive staff we will put our kids in position to be their very best. I’m very happy to welcome the Dooley family to our organization!”

Dooley has spent the last five seasons as the wide receivers coach of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the only coaching job he’s held since his three-year run as the head coach at Tennessee came to an end.

In those three forgettable-yet-wholly-unforgettable seasons, the Vols went 15-21. Most notably, that record included a 4-19 mark in SEC play. Including his three years at Louisiana Tech, Dooley holds a 32-41 career record as a head coach.

Now at Mizzou, Dooley will be an offensive coordinator for the first time in a coaching career that goes back two decades-plus; he’ll coach quarterbacks for the first time as well. He previously served as a tight ends coach and running backs coach at LSU, and he was in charge of receivers at SMU as well.

“I am excited to be a Mizzou Tiger and look forward to helping Coach Odom carry out his vision for the program. I am grateful for this opportunity, and am ready to get to Columbia and go to work,” said Dooley.