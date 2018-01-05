Associated Press

Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to take OC job at Mizzou

Jan 5, 2018
Just when you thought it was over, SEC… he’s baaa-aaack!!!

In a move that came completely out of left field from a stadium on a different continent, Missouri announced Friday evening that Derek Dooley has been hired as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And, if you are wondering, yes, that’s the same Dooley who replaced Lane Kiffin on Rocky Top.

This time around Dooley replaces Josh Heupel, who left last month to take the head-coaching job at UCF.

“I’m excited for our football program, Derek brings tremendous energy, knowledge and experience to our staff,” said Mizzou head coach Barry Odom in a statement. “He will do a great job of mentoring our student-athletes in all areas of their lives, and I know he will add great benefit and loyalty to our staff room with his experiences he’s gained over his career. His football knowledge and offensive beliefs are in line with what will make Mizzou very successful. We have a great foundation to build on and along with the rest of the offensive staff we will put our kids in position to be their very best. I’m very happy to welcome the Dooley family to our organization!”

Dooley has spent the last five seasons as the wide receivers coach of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the only coaching job he’s held since his three-year run as the head coach at Tennessee came to an end.

In those three forgettable-yet-wholly-unforgettable seasons, the Vols went 15-21. Most notably, that record included a 4-19 mark in SEC play.  Including his three years at Louisiana Tech, Dooley holds a 32-41 career record as a head coach.

Now at Mizzou, Dooley will be an offensive coordinator for the first time in a coaching career that goes back two decades-plus; he’ll coach quarterbacks for the first time as well. He previously served as a tight ends coach and running backs coach at LSU, and he was in charge of receivers at SMU as well.

“I am excited to be a Mizzou Tiger and look forward to helping Coach Odom carry out his vision for the program. I am grateful for this opportunity, and am ready to get to Columbia and go to work,” said Dooley.

LSU’s divorce from offensive coordinator Matt Canada is final

Jan 5, 2018
Rumored to be in the works for weeks, LSU is officially in the market for a new boss on the offensive side of the ball.

In what was described as a mutual agreement to part ways, LSU confirmed Friday night that Matt Canada is no longer Ed Orgeron‘s offensive coordinator.  Per Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Canada will receive a buyout of $1.7 million; his contract had called for $3.3 million if he were let go without cause; the school hasn’t confirmed the financial particulars of the divorce.

Either way, Canada’s time on the bayou lasted all of one season.

“I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best,” said Coach O. “We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU. …

“As the head coach, you have to make tough decisions. I chose to go in a different direction in order to get where I believe we need to be as a program.”

Canada was a ballyhooed hire from Pitt in December of 2016, but something always seemed “off” about the marriage.  Orgeron was publicly critical of Canada’s play-calling, and the strained relationship between the two coaches — the Advocate writes that they “seldom spoke to each other” — led to an October meeting that included athletic director Joe Alleva and, ultimately, the “parting of ways.”

On the field, Canada directed an offense that was 76th in scoring (27.2 ppg) and 54th in yards (411 ypg).  The year prior to Canada’s arrival, the Tigers were 68th (28.3 ppg) and 59th (423 ypg) in those two categories.

Citing ‘unfinished business,’ QB Jarrett Stidham to return to Auburn

Jan 5, 2018
In a week full of star players leaving, one significant one is staying.

Friday night, Jarrett Stidham confirmed that he will be returning to Auburn for the 2018 season.  It was thought that the quarterback could be a one-and-done on The Plains, but the redshirt sophomore talked of “a lot of unfinished business” for his decision to eschew early entry into the NFL draft.

“I feel like coming back and being at Auburn is going to be the best thing for me,” Stidham said in quotes distributed by the school.

“I feel like there is a lot of unfinished business for me. This year, we were really close to being where we wanted to be as a team. I didn’t like that taste in my mouth. I want to come back and finish what we started.”

Per Stidham, he made the decision to return while elk hunting in Texas.

Stidham began his collegiate career as a five-star Baylor signee, but left as a transfer amidst the Art Briles scandal.  After spending the 2016 season at a junior college, Stidham transferred to Auburn in December of 2016.

Handed the starting job by fans and media alike before actually winning it in summer camp, Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns this season in helping to lift the Tigers to the SEC championship game.  He became just the second AU quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards in a single season.

Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates declares for NFL Draft

Jan 5, 2018
Wake Forest defensive back Jessie Bates is joining the crowd of underclassmen in declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft. Bates announced his decision to declare for the draft this spring with a statement on Twitter.

Bates ended his 2017 season with 77 tackles and an interception. Some scouts seem to think Bates could have benefitted with his NFL Draft stock if he stuck around another year, but Bates will still be a talented prospect NFL teams in need of some defensive and special teams help will consider. He could go in the second or third round of the NFL Draft, in all likelihood.

There are now at least 75 underclassmen declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, with the deadline to make such a decision quickly approaching. Bates announced his decision th same day as USC running back Ronald Jones IINotre Dame running back Josh Adams, and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

No. 1 recruit Justin Fields enrolling early at Georgia

Jan 5, 2018
With Georgia just days away from competing for the College Football Playoff national championship, its early signing day prized recruit is not wasting any time in getting himself ready to get involved with the football program. Justin Fields, who chose to attend Georgia over offers from Florida State, LSU and more took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce he is enrolling early in Athens.

Fields enrolling early will mean he is eligible to participate in spring football practices and the spring football game. This all gives the incoming top-ranked recruit a chance to begin working out with the Georgia staff and getting familiar with the playbook and getting snaps in with his new teammates this spring. It also increases the depth at the quarterback position for Georgia this spring, which could ultimately result in at least one quarterback looking for a new place to call home before too long.

Jacob Eason is thought to be the most likely player that could potentially transfer given the situation with Georgia, although there is nothing to suggest Eason is considering that possibility at this time. Jake Fromm is about to lead Georgia’s offense against Alabama in the national championship game and Fields is not expected to have to wait too long for his first crack at competing for the starting job at quarterback. Where that leaves Eason remains to be seen, but this is why some experts feel Eason may be likely to pursue a potential transfer for a better chance at starting.