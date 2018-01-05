Ex-Clemson DB Amir Trapp one of three FBS players transferring to FCS Furman

One FCS team’s roster will have a decidedly FBS tinge to it this season.

Furman announced Thursday that it has added three FBS transfer players to its football program — defensive end Melton Brown from Georgia Southern, running back Cooper Hardin from Navy and cornerback/return specialist Amir Trapp from Clemson. As the Paladins play at the FCS level, all three will be eligible to play for the school this coming season.

Out of the trio, Trapp likely holds the most name recognition, such as it is.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Trapp was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Trapp played in 13 games the past two seasons.

In mid-December, Trapp, whose father played football for the Tigers, announced he would be transferring out of the program. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining that he can use at his new football home.

Brown played in one game for the Eagles this past season, while Hardin didn’t play a down for the Midshipmen. Each of those players will have three years of eligibility remaining.