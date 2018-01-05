Herm Edwards adds FCS head coach as Arizona State’s WRs coach

As he embarks on his first coaching job of any kind in over a decade — and his first at the collegiate level in more than 30 years — Herm Edwards is adding some much-needed experience to his first Arizona State coaching staff.

Late Thursday night, ASU announced that Charlie Fisher has been hired as the Sun Devils’ wide receivers coach. Fisher will fill the position previously held by Rob Likens, who was promoted to offensive coordinator when Billy Napier left last month to take over as the head coach at Louisiana.

“Charlie Fisher is an energetic and passionate coach with a wealth of experience who will be a great asset to Rob Likens and who will develop the young men on this football team both on and off the field,” Herm Edwards said in a statement. “Coach Fisher has coached at all levels of the game and will utilize his over 30 years of coaching experience to continue helping us to impact what we already feel is an elite group of wide receivers.”

Fisher spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Western Illinois, guiding the Leathernecks to a playoff appearance in 2017.

During a coaching career that stretches back three decades, Fisher has served as an assistant at Power Five programs like Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State and Ole Miss. He’s also served on FBS staffs at Miami (Ohio) and Temple.