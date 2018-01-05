Herm Edwards adds FCS head coach as Arizona State’s WRs coach

As he embarks on his first coaching job of any kind in over a decade — and his first at the collegiate level in more than 30 years — Herm Edwards is adding some much-needed experience to his first Arizona State coaching staff.
Late Thursday night, ASU announced that Charlie Fisher has been hired as the Sun Devils’ wide receivers coach. Fisher will fill the position previously held by Rob Likens, who was promoted to offensive coordinator when Billy Napier left last month to take over as the head coach at Louisiana.
“Charlie Fisher is an energetic and passionate coach with a wealth of experience who will be a great asset to Rob Likens and who will develop the young men on this football team both on and off the field,” Herm Edwards said in a statement. “Coach Fisher has coached at all levels of the game and will utilize his over 30 years of coaching experience to continue helping us to impact what we already feel is an elite group of wide receivers.”
Fisher spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Western Illinois, guiding the Leathernecks to a playoff appearance in 2017.
During a coaching career that stretches back three decades, Fisher has served as an assistant at Power Five programs like Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State and Ole Miss. He’s also served on FBS staffs at Miami (Ohio) and Temple.
With Oklahoma’s season over, so is Mark Andrews‘ time in Norman.
Even with a year of eligibility still remaining, Andrews announced Thursday night that’s he’s leaving Oklahoma early and declaring for the NFL draft. “I will miss my teammates, coaches, and friends on campus,” the tight end wrote in his Twitter missive, “but I am excited for this next step.”
Andrews led the Sooners in receptions (62) and receiving touchdowns (nine) this past season, and was second in receiving yards (958). He finishes his Sooner career with 112 catches, 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Following the 2017 regular season, Andrews was named the winner of the John Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end and was one of 14 players, including OU teammates Baker Mayfield and Orlando Brown, who were named unanimous All-Americans.
Brown announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving OU early for the NFL as well. Mayfield will be part of the draft pool as well after using up his eligibility.
One day after fending off an SEC West rival, LSU addressed what was an uncertain and ofttimes nail-biting last few days.
Wednesday night, Ed Orgeron confirmed that Dave Aranda would be returning as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator after rebuffing overtures from Texas A&M to take the same job on Jimbo Fisher’s first Aggies coaching staff. That was actually the second time in less than a week that Aranda had spurned A&M as he declined to accept their advances prior to LSU’s New Year’s Day bowl game.
Thursday evening, LSU confirmed that Aranda has been given a contract extension to remain at LSU — no specific numbers were given, although it’s believed it’s a four-year, $10 million deal that’s fully guaranteed — and had fully anticipated unspecified schools making a run at the coordinator.
“When you have someone of Dave’s caliber, you expect it,” said athletic director Joe Alleva of the overtures from other schools. “We were prepared and ready. Coach O’s leadership on this was crucial and he was fully supported by the administration, university and board. We were all in full alignment. Once this process began, we were ready to put the plan into action and get this done.”
The exact numbers on Aranda’s extension likely won’t be known until it’s approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors. If the $2.5 million annual average is accurate, it would be more than at least 75 FBS head coaches earned in 2017 — and that number is actually likely slightly north of 80 as USA Today‘s coaching salary database only includes the financials for 121 of 130 head coaches at this level. Of the 75 he’s known to be ahead of, 15 of those are from Power Five programs.
Aranda just completed his second season at LSU. The Tigers ended up 16th in scoring defense (18.8 points per game) this season after finishing 2016, Aranda’s first, sixth (16.4 ppg).
The man with the best name in college football is no longer going to play college football.
Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown took to Twitter on Thursday evening to announce that he was leaving South Bend and declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.
St. Brown was the Irish’s leading receiver each of the past two years and one of the team’s biggest playmakers. While his numbers (33 catches, 515 yards and four touchdowns) were down from 2016 to 2017, the 6-foot-5 wideout turning pro early was expected and it’s possible he could wind up going early come draft weekend. He joins Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in making the jump from this year’s team to the pros but the pair is not expected to be alone with decisions coming from running back Josh Adams and linebacker Te’von Coney among others.
Losing St. Brown is still a big blow to Brian Kelly’s 2018 squad though, especially when you factor in receiver Kevin Stepherson has been indefinitely suspended from all football-related activities. The Irish will have two quarterbacks with plenty experience but finding reliable targets for them will be one of the key questions facing the team over the next several months prior to the season opener.
Do you want to be the next Arizona football head coach? Well, it’s time to brush off that resume and apply.
The Wildcats are of course searching for a new leader of their football program after firing Rich Rodriguez earlier this week and due to state laws and regulations have to formally post the job opening online. You can browse the listing here and go ahead and knock yourself out trying to apply (though unless you’re Les Miles, that probably won’t get you much closer to an interview).
There are a few things that stick out in the listing though. The first is probably that an “expression of interest” must be received by 01/16/2018 in order to be assured consideration. It’s not clear as if that date — which is moving somewhat slowly in such a coaching search — is due to state laws or if that’s just the time frame that the school is looking at in order to make a hire.
The second is that Arizona will be using a search firm, in this case it will be DHR International. That’s a firm that numerous Pac-12 schools have used in head coaching searches, including recently with Oregon State and Cal (they also handled Chad Morris’ hiring at Arkansas). If you’re looking for a laugh, feel free to read all the mundane duties (budget management!) and the fact that it says it’s only a 40 hour a week job (not remotely close to true). Then there’s this:
Anyway, if you have what it takes to Bear Down and lead the Wildcats football program, the job is officially posted for you to apply.