Josh Adams becomes second Notre Dame player to declare for draft in two days

For the second time in as many days, Notre Dame is losing a productive member of its offense.

On his Instagram account Friday afternoon, Josh Adams announced that, “[w]ith a lot of thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.” In the missive, the running back stated that he’ll “always have Notre Dame in my heart” and will “definitely be back to earn and receive my degree” from the university.

Adams led the Fighting Irish in rushing each of the past two seasons. After running for 933 as a sophomore in 2016, he ran for 1,430 this season, a total that was good for 14th nationally. During his three seasons in South Bend, he also accounted for 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Thursday, Adams’ teammate and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown announced that he too will be leaving the Irish early for the NFL.