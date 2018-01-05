Josh Adams becomes second Notre Dame player to declare for draft in two days

For the second time in as many days, Notre Dame is losing a productive member of its offense.
On his Instagram account Friday afternoon, Josh Adams announced that, “[w]ith a lot of thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.” In the missive, the running back stated that he’ll “always have Notre Dame in my heart” and will “definitely be back to earn and receive my degree” from the university.
Adams led the Fighting Irish in rushing each of the past two seasons. After running for 933 as a sophomore in 2016, he ran for 1,430 this season, a total that was good for 14th nationally. During his three seasons in South Bend, he also accounted for 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Thursday, Adams’ teammate and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown announced that he too will be leaving the Irish early for the NFL.
Wake Forest defensive back Jessie Bates is joining the crowd of underclassmen in declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft. Bates announced his decision to declare for the draft this spring with a statement on Twitter.
Bates ended his 2017 season with 77 tackles and an interception. Some scouts seem to think Bates could have benefitted with his NFL Draft stock if he stuck around another year, but Bates will still be a talented prospect NFL teams in need of some defensive and special teams help will consider. He could go in the second or third round of the NFL Draft, in all likelihood.
There are now at least 75 underclassmen declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, with the deadline to make such a decision quickly approaching. Bates announced his decision th same day as USC running back Ronald Jones II, Notre Dame running back Josh Adams, and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.
With Georgia just days away from competing for the College Football Playoff national championship, its early signing day prized recruit is not wasting any time in getting himself ready to get involved with the football program. Justin Fields, who chose to attend Georgia over offers from Florida State, LSU and more took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce he is enrolling early in Athens.
Fields enrolling early will mean he is eligible to participate in spring football practices and the spring football game. This all gives the incoming top-ranked recruit a chance to begin working out with the Georgia staff and getting familiar with the playbook and getting snaps in with his new teammates this spring. It also increases the depth at the quarterback position for Georgia this spring, which could ultimately result in at least one quarterback looking for a new place to call home before too long.
Jacob Eason is thought to be the most likely player that could potentially transfer given the situation with Georgia, although there is nothing to suggest Eason is considering that possibility at this time. Jake Fromm is about to lead Georgia’s offense against Alabama in the national championship game and Fields is not expected to have to wait too long for his first crack at competing for the starting job at quarterback. Where that leaves Eason remains to be seen, but this is why some experts feel Eason may be likely to pursue a potential transfer for a better chance at starting.
Well, UCF has started a new trend, it seems.
In the same week UCF has created a stir by declaring a national championship for the 2017 season after completing a 13-0 season with a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, another program from the American Athletic Conference is going back in the archives to declare their own national championship. An officially licensed bookstore is now selling t-shirts honoring Tulane’s 1998 undefeated season. The presale is making it clear these shirts are declaring the Tulane Green Wave the national champions of 1998.
In 1998, Tulane was coached by Tommy Bowden and Rich Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator and Shaun King was the quarterback. The Green Wave climbed to as high as No. 7 in the AP and coaches poll at the end of the season after ending the year with a Liberty Bowl victory over BYU. The 538 points scored by the program was a school record. The only other team to finish the season without a loss that season was Tennessee, the first BCS national champions. Tulane was left out of the BCS bowl lineup despite their perfect record.
Now the attention will shift to Boise State, who should be next in line in trying to claim some national titles for their undefeated seasons. Or maybe Utah? It’s open season on claiming national titles now, so go get them!
Helmet sticker to the college football Reddit community.
Arguably the two most important hires Sean Lewis makes as he embarks on his first head-coaching job are in place.
Kent State announced Friday that Andrew Sowder and Tom Kaufman have been added to his first coaching staff, the former on the offensive side and the latter on the defensive side. Kaufman will also carry the title of associate head coach for the Golden Flashes.
“Tom is a Northeast Ohio guy,” the first-year head coach said in a statement. “He’s a relentless recruiter and a great football mind. He’s going to bring an aggressive, attacking defense that was No. 1 in the SoCon last year. I couldn’t be more excited to have him on board. …
“I have a great relationship with Andrew. He helped groom and develop Roger Lewis who’s an NFL starter with the New York Giants. He understands our system and the idea of playing FlashFast. He fully embraces it and I can’t wait to get on the field with him.”
Sowder spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator and right ends coach at San Jose State. Kaufman was the defensive coordinator at FCS Chattanooga in this past season.
Lewis and Kaufman worked together on the same staff at Syracuse in 2016, the former as offensive coordinator and the latter as special teams coordinator/linebackers coach.