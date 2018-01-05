Getty Images

Kirby Smart and Georgia aim for history in trying to beat Alabama’s Nick Saban

By Bryan FischerJan 5, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Nick Saban era at Alabama has been one known for its unprecedented success and, depending on how you look at things, occupies a place as one of the longest running dynasties the sport has seen over the years.

The Crimson Tide certainly have the numbers to back it up, going 131-20 in the 11 seasons since Saban moved to Tuscaloosa in 2007. Over that span, the school has captured five SEC championships, made the national title game five times and won four of college football’s most famous trophies.

Come Monday night in Atlanta, Saban (factoring in a title at LSU) has a chance to tie Bear Bryant as the coach with the most rings in the history of college football. In this day and age, there’s simply the Tide head coach and everybody else doing their best to follow in his footsteps. As a result, particularly in the SEC, there has been an increasing Saban-ization that has been underway since he started winning big at Alabama.

In a sense, if you can’t beat him… replicate him by bringing ‘The Process’ to your own school.

Perhaps it’s fitting then that across the sideline at the national title game this year is somebody the coach and the Tide know well in Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Not only did the Bulldogs’ lead dawg work under Saban at LSU back in 2004, he was also with him during a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2006 and served as the defensive coordinator at Alabama for most of his run in Tuscaloosa from 2007-2015.

“Georgia had a pretty good nucleus of players there. I think they won 10 games the year he took over. Now, (Smart) has done a fantastic job of bringing those players along, getting those players to play with discipline, getting them to play together,” Saban said recently of the job his protegé has done in Athens. “They’re playing extremely well, which is a reflection on his ability and his leadership to get everybody to buy into doing things the way he wanted them done so that they could play at a very high level, and they certainly are. They have a lot of good players, and they’re all playing at a very high level, and I think that’s a compliment to the coach and the coaching staff.”

When Smart and Saban shake hands prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it will be a not so rare occurrence. In fact, the title fame will be the 12th time a former assistant of Saban has faced off against his old mentor on the gridiron. Georgia fans probably don’t want to hear this but that’s not exactly a good thing as the former assistants are a combined 0-11 against the man himself.

Yes, 0-11. Here’s the list:

Jimbo Fisher
—  2017 Alabama 24-7 over Florida State

Jim McElwain
— 2013 Alabama 31-6 over Colorado State
— 2015 Alabama 29-15 over Florida
— 2016 Alabama 54-16 over Florida

Derek Dooley
— 2010 Alabama 41-10 over Tennessee
— 2011 Alabama 37-6 over Tennessee
— 2012 Alabama 44-13 over Tennessee

Will Muschamp
— 2011 Alabama 38-10 over Florida
— 2014 Alabama 42-21 over Florida

Mark Dantonio
— 2011 Alabama 49-7 over Michigan State
— 2015 Alabama 38-0 over Michigan State (College Football Playoff)

That’s 11 losses by an average score of 43-11. Only one came within two touchdowns. It has, to say the least, been a lopsided time in Saban vs. the world in general but especially so when it comes to his former assistants.

Fisher did get the better of Saban back in 2007 (in a game that was vacated — on both sides) when he was the Florida State offensive coordinator under Bobby Bowden but that’s pretty much as close as they come. That he did so as an assistant keeps the win out of that 0-11 stat but does bring up a good point as there are several coaches who have crossed paths with Saban over the years — including several in the title game on Monday.

For example, Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has actually beaten Saban three times. That happened when the former was at Purdue in 1997-99 and the latter was at Michigan State. That hasn’t been the only time the two have squared off against each other though as Chaney has never taken home a win over Saban in the SEC (0-6 calling plays at Tennessee/Arkansas).

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Mel Tucker was actually a graduate assistant under Saban with the Spartans back in the day too and was Alabama’s associate head coach when they won it all in 2015… before following Smart out the door to Athens. Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has had two stints at his alma mater in Tuscaloosa since Saban hired him from the high school ranks back in 2007, won a ring with Fisher in 2013 and spent two seasons at Georgia (coaching/recruiting several starters on the 2017 team) before taking over Smart’s role as DC.

Pruitt will eventually add to the dozen meetings in 2018 on the third Saturday in October as the new Tennessee head coach, which brings annual rivalry games with Alabama.

“I don’t think the game is about the coaches. I think it’s about the players,” Saban added this week. “And I think in most of those games if the other guy had the players that we had, they might have beat us. So it’s not about the coaches. I mean, I didn’t catch any passes. I didn’t make any tackles (in the Sugar Bowl). I didn’t do any of that. I mean, the players did it all.”

The Alabama coach has a point about players and it’s worth noting in the case of both that undefeated record and the upcoming meeting with Smart.

Looking at those 11 teams over the years, a full six failed to crack the eight-win mark and one other one was a Group of Five team. Hardly any of the group has been able to go toe-to-toe with equal talent to the Tide and one of the few exceptions (FSU in this season’s opener) that was anywhere close to comparable lost a runaway game and barely finished with seven wins on the year. This has been a lopsided set of meeting to be sure, but the assistants have been the decided underdog in every one by a pretty big margin.

That could change in this year’s All-SEC title game. According to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite rankings, which tally up the amount of recruiting stars a team has, Alabama ranks No. 1 in 2017 and Georgia checks in at No. 4. The Tide has 18 five-star players and 51 four-stars manning their roster while the Bulldogs counter with 11 five-stars and 43 four-stars. For what it’s worth, the Seminoles check in fifth on the list with fewer five- and four-stars than UGA.

In short, the Georgia team that takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the most talented team a former Saban assistant has ever had in facing the most successful coach of all-time.

When Monday night turns into Tuesday morning and a new national champion has been crowned in Atlanta, Kirby Smart will walk across the field and shake his old boss’ hand. At that moment he’ll make history as either the first to slay Saban or simply become the latest name added to the disappointing dozen.

As five other coaches can attest to over the years, the much discussed ‘Process’ that Saban preaches never really said anything about that.

Will Muschamp promotes one on South Carolina staff, adds another

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 5, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, the offensive side of Will Muschamp‘s coaching staff at South Carolina will have a decidedly different look this coming season — and a familiar loo at the same time.

The football program confirmed Friday that Bryan McClendon has been promoted to offensive coordinator of the Gamecocks.  McClendon, who replaces the dismissed former OC Kurt Roper, had spent the past two seasons as USC’s co-coordinator.

The assistant will also continue on as wide receivers coach.

“Bryan has prepared himself to take on the offensive coordinator duties and made the most of his opportunity at the Outback Bowl,” the head coach said of McClendon, who called plays in the postseason win over Michigan. “He did an outstanding job of preparing our football team offensively leading up to the game. He also made several adjustments during the game that allowed us to take advantage of some of the things we saw against one of the nation’s top defenses, and that showed up when we put together three consecutive scoring drives in the second half.”

In addition to McClendon’s promotion, Muschamp also announced the hiring of Dan Werner as quarterbacks coach.

Werner served as an offensive analyst for Alabama this season.  He’ll remain with the Crimson Tide through Monday night’s national championship game before assuming his new duties with the Gamecocks.

Prior to ‘Bama, Werner spent five seasons at Ole Miss as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Reports: Florida State hires Michigan State’s Harlon Barnett as DC

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 5, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
2 Comments

Michigan State’s loss will prove to be Florida State’s gain.  Reportedly.

According to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports, Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Harlon Bennett will become the solo coordinator for Willie Taggart at Florida State.  247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the initial report, writing that “Barnett has a defensive backs background, but it’s unclear if he’ll be assigned that position along with the defensive coordinator title.”

Barnett has spent the past three seasons as the co-coordinator/defensive backs coach/associate head coach on Mark Dantonio’s Spartans staff.  From 2007-14, he was the defensive backs coach at MSU.

At least at the collegiate level, the 51-year-old Barnett has never been in charge of his own defense.

Lamar Jackson confirms he’s leaving Louisville for NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 5, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

After a handful of what turned out to be erroneous reports, Lamar Jackson is doing the expected.

The Louisville quarterback took to Twitter Friday to announce that he has “made the decision to take the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL draft.”

“I have had the pleasure of being in the presence of some of the best professors, coaches, advisers, training staff, athletes and fans, in the nation,” Jackson wrote. “With their help I have been able to grow not only as a Quarterback, but as a teammate, student, and most of all, as a man.”

Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy after passing for 3,543 yards, running for another 1,571 and accounting for 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 21 rushing).  His followup was nearly as productive as he actually outperformed his 2016 season yardage-wise (3,660 passing, 1,601 rushing) while totaling 45 touchdowns after throwing for 27 and accounting for 18 on the ground.  He was a finalist for the 2017 Heisman won by Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.

He ends his career as one of just three FBS quarterbacks who have run for at least 50 touchdowns and thrown for at least 50, joining Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick.

Jackson is projected to be one of the first four or five quarterbacks taken in the upcoming draft, and is viewed as a likely first-round selection.  He’s also expected to be one of the most polarizing players in the draft.

Wisconsin promotes former Badger QB Jon Budmayr to… QBs coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 5, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

On multiple levels, this is a quintessential Wisconsin hire.

UW announced Thursday that Jon Budmayr has been promoted to quarterbacks coach of the Badgers. Head coach Paul Chryst had previously served in that capacity unofficially; Budmayr will officially take over that role as the 10th assistant Jan. 9, that date the new NCAA staffing rule goes into effect.

“Jon is a tremendous young coach,” Chryst said in a statement. “He excels as a teacher and has great knowledge of our offense and quarterback play. He truly cares about the young men in this program. I am excited to add him to our coaching staff.”

Budmayr played quarterback for UW — the touted prospect threw 10 passes in three games as a redshirt freshman — but lingering issues with his right (throwing) arm essentially ended his playing career in 2010, even as he tried in vain to continue playing in 2011 and 2012. Incidentally, some guy named Russell Wilson took over under center in Madison in 2011 and, well, we all know what happened from there.

After serving as a student assistant coach at UW in 2012 and 2013 — he graduated from the university with a degree in sociology in 2013 — Budmayr spent 2015 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. The past two years, Budmayr was a quality control assistant for the Badgers.

The only season he didn’t work at his alma mater was when he was an offensive grad assistant at Pitt in 2014 under… Paul Chryst.

“I’m extremely appreciative and excited for this opportunity to be at Wisconsin and continue this journey of coaching,” Budmayr said. “Having played for, and now worked with, Coach Chryst for a number of years, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge about the nuances that go into coaching the position and all the detail that is involved.

“That has prepared me very well for this opportunity. Now it’s my job to help a terrific group of young men that we have in our quarterback group gain that understanding as well.”