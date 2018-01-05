LSU’s divorce from offensive coordinator Matt Canada is final

Rumored to be in the works for weeks, LSU is officially in the market for a new boss on the offensive side of the ball.

In what was described as a mutual agreement to part ways, LSU confirmed Friday night that Matt Canada is no longer Ed Orgeron‘s offensive coordinator. Per Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Canada will receive a buyout of $1.7 million; his contract had called for $3.3 million if he were let go without cause; the school hasn’t confirmed the financial particulars of the divorce.

Either way, Canada’s time on the bayou lasted all of one season.

“I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best,” said Coach O. “We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU. …

“As the head coach, you have to make tough decisions. I chose to go in a different direction in order to get where I believe we need to be as a program.”

Canada was a ballyhooed hire from Pitt in December of 2016, but something always seemed “off” about the marriage. Orgeron was publicly critical of Canada’s play-calling, and the strained relationship between the two coaches — the Advocate writes that they “seldom spoke to each other” — led to an October meeting that included athletic director Joe Alleva and, ultimately, the “parting of ways.”

On the field, Canada directed an offense that was 76th in scoring (27.2 ppg) and 54th in yards (411 ypg). The year prior to Canada’s arrival, the Tigers were 68th (28.3 ppg) and 59th (423 ypg) in those two categories.