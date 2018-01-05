No. 1 recruit Justin Fields enrolling early at Georgia

With Georgia just days away from competing for the College Football Playoff national championship, its early signing day prized recruit is not wasting any time in getting himself ready to get involved with the football program. Justin Fields, who chose to attend Georgia over offers from Florida State, LSU and more took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce he is enrolling early in Athens.
Fields enrolling early will mean he is eligible to participate in spring football practices and the spring football game. This all gives the incoming top-ranked recruit a chance to begin working out with the Georgia staff and getting familiar with the playbook and getting snaps in with his new teammates this spring. It also increases the depth at the quarterback position for Georgia this spring, which could ultimately result in at least one quarterback looking for a new place to call home before too long.
Jacob Eason is thought to be the most likely player that could potentially transfer given the situation with Georgia, although there is nothing to suggest Eason is considering that possibility at this time. Jake Fromm is about to lead Georgia’s offense against Alabama in the national championship game and Fields is not expected to have to wait too long for his first crack at competing for the starting job at quarterback. Where that leaves Eason remains to be seen, but this is why some experts feel Eason may be likely to pursue a potential transfer for a better chance at starting.
Well, UCF has started a new trend, it seems.
In the same week UCF has created a stir by declaring a national championship for the 2017 season after completing a 13-0 season with a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, another program from the American Athletic Conference is going back in the archives to declare their own national championship. An officially licensed bookstore is now selling t-shirts honoring Tulane’s 1998 undefeated season. The presale is making it clear these shirts are declaring the Tulane Green Wave the national champions of 1998.
In 1998, Tulane was coached by Tommy Bowden and Rich Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator and Shaun King was the quarterback. The Green Wave climbed to as high as No. 7 in the AP and coaches poll at the end of the season after ending the year with a Liberty Bowl victory over BYU. The 538 points scored by the program was a school record. The only other team to finish the season without a loss that season was Tennessee, the first BCS national champions. Tulane was left out of the BCS bowl lineup despite their perfect record.
Now the attention will shift to Boise State, who should be next in line in trying to claim some national titles for their undefeated seasons. Or maybe Utah? It’s open season on claiming national titles now, so go get them!
Arguably the two most important hires Sean Lewis makes as he embarks on his first head-coaching job are in place.
Kent State announced Friday that Andrew Sowder and Tom Kaufman have been added to his first coaching staff, the former on the offensive side and the latter on the defensive side. Kaufman will also carry the title of associate head coach for the Golden Flashes.
“Tom is a Northeast Ohio guy,” the first-year head coach said in a statement. “He’s a relentless recruiter and a great football mind. He’s going to bring an aggressive, attacking defense that was No. 1 in the SoCon last year. I couldn’t be more excited to have him on board. …
“I have a great relationship with Andrew. He helped groom and develop Roger Lewis who’s an NFL starter with the New York Giants. He understands our system and the idea of playing FlashFast. He fully embraces it and I can’t wait to get on the field with him.”
Sowder spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator and right ends coach at San Jose State. Kaufman was the defensive coordinator at FCS Chattanooga in this past season.
Lewis and Kaufman worked together on the same staff at Syracuse in 2016, the former as offensive coordinator and the latter as special teams coordinator/linebackers coach.
USC’s backfield has taken quite the early-entry hit this week.
Wednesday, quarterback Sam Darnold announced that he would be leaving the Trojans early and making himself available for the April NFL draft. With the declaration deadline 10 days away, Ronald Jones has taken a similar path.
Jones, a four-star 2015 signee, led the Trojans in rushing in each of his three seasons in Troy. This past season, his 1,550 yards rushing were good for eighth nationally, while his 19 touchdowns were tied for fifth in the country.
With 3,619 yards, Jones leaves the Trojans as the fifth-leading rusher in school history.
After a five-month-plus health sabbatical, Joe Moglia is returning to his job at Coastal Carolina.
In late July, and one week after he underwent a precautionary surgical procedure on his trachea, it was announced that Moglia would sit out the 2017 season because of a medical issue related to his lungs. Friday, the football program announced that the 68-year-old Moglia has been medically cleared to immediately resume his roles as the Chanticleers’ head football coach.
“I am excited about coming back and re-joining my staff and team,” Moglia said in quotes distributed by the school. “It wasn’t easy being removed from the day-to-day activities associated with running this program. However, I think we can learn a lot from the 2017 season.
“I will be meeting with the staff and team this coming week and our primary focus in the immediate future will be to wrap up recruiting before the next signing period. After that, we will focus on the 2018 season.
“I would like to thank Dr. David DeCenzo (CCU president), the members of the University’s Board of Trustees and Matt Hogue (director of athletics) for allowing me to take this time away as well as interim head coach Jamey Chadwell and chief of staff George Glenn for running the football program in my absence.”
This past season, CCU was in its first year as a transitioning FBS program. This year, the Chanticleers will embark on their first season as a full-fledged FBS member.
CCU went 3-9 in 2017 with Moglia sidelined. After winning the 2017 opener against UMass, they lost nine straight before winning the last two to close out the campaign.