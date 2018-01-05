RB Josh Adams becomes second Notre Dame player to declare for draft in two days

After a five-month-plus health sabbatical, Joe Moglia is returning to his job at Coastal Carolina.

In late July, and one week after he underwent a precautionary surgical procedure on his trachea, it was announced that Moglia would sit out the 2017 season because of a medical issue related to his lungs. Friday, the football program announced that the 68-year-old Moglia has been medically cleared to immediately resume his roles as the Chanticleers’ head football coach.

“I am excited about coming back and re-joining my staff and team,” Moglia said in quotes distributed by the school. “It wasn’t easy being removed from the day-to-day activities associated with running this program. However, I think we can learn a lot from the 2017 season.

“I will be meeting with the staff and team this coming week and our primary focus in the immediate future will be to wrap up recruiting before the next signing period. After that, we will focus on the 2018 season.

“I would like to thank Dr. David DeCenzo (CCU president), the members of the University’s Board of Trustees and Matt Hogue (director of athletics) for allowing me to take this time away as well as interim head coach Jamey Chadwell and chief of staff George Glenn for running the football program in my absence.”

This past season, CCU was in its first year as a transitioning FBS program. This year, the Chanticleers will embark on their first season as a full-fledged FBS member.

CCU went 3-9 in 2017 with Moglia sidelined. After winning the 2017 opener against UMass, they lost nine straight before winning the last two to close out the campaign.