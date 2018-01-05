Tulane national championship t-shirts for 1998 season now for sale

Well, UCF has started a new trend, it seems.

In the same week UCF has created a stir by declaring a national championship for the 2017 season after completing a 13-0 season with a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, another program from the American Athletic Conference is going back in the archives to declare their own national championship. An officially licensed bookstore is now selling t-shirts honoring Tulane’s 1998 undefeated season. The presale is making it clear these shirts are declaring the Tulane Green Wave the national champions of 1998.

In 1998, Tulane was coached by Tommy Bowden and Rich Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator and Shaun King was the quarterback. The Green Wave climbed to as high as No. 7 in the AP and coaches poll at the end of the season after ending the year with a Liberty Bowl victory over BYU. The 538 points scored by the program was a school record. The only other team to finish the season without a loss that season was Tennessee, the first BCS national champions. Tulane was left out of the BCS bowl lineup despite their perfect record.

Has this always been on Wikipedia, or is this new in light of t-shirts being sold at Tulane? pic.twitter.com/8XH6zEu41j — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 5, 2018

Now the attention will shift to Boise State, who should be next in line in trying to claim some national titles for their undefeated seasons. Or maybe Utah? It’s open season on claiming national titles now, so go get them!

Helmet sticker to the college football Reddit community.

Follow @KevinOnCFB