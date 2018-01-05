Wisconsin promotes former Badger QB Jon Budmayr to… QBs coach

On multiple levels, this is a quintessential Wisconsin hire.

UW announced Thursday that Jon Budmayr has been promoted to quarterbacks coach of the Badgers. Head coach Paul Chryst had previously served in that capacity unofficially; Budmayr will officially take over that role as the 10th assistant Jan. 9, that date the new NCAA staffing rule goes into effect.

“Jon is a tremendous young coach,” Chryst said in a statement. “He excels as a teacher and has great knowledge of our offense and quarterback play. He truly cares about the young men in this program. I am excited to add him to our coaching staff.”

Budmayr played quarterback for UW — the touted prospect threw 10 passes in three games as a redshirt freshman — but lingering issues with his right (throwing) arm essentially ended his playing career in 2010, even as he tried in vain to continue playing in 2011 and 2012. Incidentally, some guy named Russell Wilson took over under center in Madison in 2011 and, well, we all know what happened from there.

After serving as a student assistant coach at UW in 2012 and 2013 — he graduated from the university with a degree in sociology in 2013 — Budmayr spent 2015 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. The past two years, Budmayr was a quality control assistant for the Badgers.

The only season he didn’t work at his alma mater was when he was an offensive grad assistant at Pitt in 2014 under… Paul Chryst.

“I’m extremely appreciative and excited for this opportunity to be at Wisconsin and continue this journey of coaching,” Budmayr said. “Having played for, and now worked with, Coach Chryst for a number of years, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge about the nuances that go into coaching the position and all the detail that is involved.

“That has prepared me very well for this opportunity. Now it’s my job to help a terrific group of young men that we have in our quarterback group gain that understanding as well.”