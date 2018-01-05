Wisconsin promotes former Badger QB Jon Budmayr to… QBs coach

On multiple levels, this is a quintessential Wisconsin hire.
UW announced Thursday that Jon Budmayr has been promoted to quarterbacks coach of the Badgers. Head coach Paul Chryst had previously served in that capacity unofficially; Budmayr will officially take over that role as the 10th assistant Jan. 9, that date the new NCAA staffing rule goes into effect.
“Jon is a tremendous young coach,” Chryst said in a statement. “He excels as a teacher and has great knowledge of our offense and quarterback play. He truly cares about the young men in this program. I am excited to add him to our coaching staff.”
Budmayr played quarterback for UW — the touted prospect threw 10 passes in three games as a redshirt freshman — but lingering issues with his right (throwing) arm essentially ended his playing career in 2010, even as he tried in vain to continue playing in 2011 and 2012. Incidentally, some guy named Russell Wilson took over under center in Madison in 2011 and, well, we all know what happened from there.
After serving as a student assistant coach at UW in 2012 and 2013 — he graduated from the university with a degree in sociology in 2013 — Budmayr spent 2015 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. The past two years, Budmayr was a quality control assistant for the Badgers.
The only season he didn’t work at his alma mater was when he was an offensive grad assistant at Pitt in 2014 under… Paul Chryst.
“I’m extremely appreciative and excited for this opportunity to be at Wisconsin and continue this journey of coaching,” Budmayr said. “Having played for, and now worked with, Coach Chryst for a number of years, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge about the nuances that go into coaching the position and all the detail that is involved.
“That has prepared me very well for this opportunity. Now it’s my job to help a terrific group of young men that we have in our quarterback group gain that understanding as well.”
Michigan State’s loss will prove to be Florida State’s gain. Reportedly.
According to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports, Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Harlon Bennett will become the solo coordinator for Willie Taggart at Florida State. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the initial report, writing that “Barnett has a defensive backs background, but it’s unclear if he’ll be assigned that position along with the defensive coordinator title.”
Barnett has spent the past three seasons as the co-coordinator/defensive backs coach/associate head coach on Mark Dantonio’s Spartans staff. From 2007-14, he was the defensive backs coach at MSU.
At least at the collegiate level, the 51-year-old Barnett has never been in charge of his own defense.
After a handful of what turned out to be erroneous reports, Lamar Jackson is doing the expected.
The Louisville quarterback took to Twitter Friday to announce that he has “made the decision to take the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL draft.”
“I have had the pleasure of being in the presence of some of the best professors, coaches, advisers, training staff, athletes and fans, in the nation,” Jackson wrote. “With their help I have been able to grow not only as a Quarterback, but as a teammate, student, and most of all, as a man.”
Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy after passing for 3,543 yards, running for another 1,571 and accounting for 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 21 rushing). His followup was nearly as productive as he actually outperformed his 2016 season yardage-wise (3,660 passing, 1,601 rushing) while totaling 45 touchdowns after throwing for 27 and accounting for 18 on the ground. He was a finalist for the 2017 Heisman won by Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.
He ends his career as one of just three FBS quarterbacks who have run for at least 50 touchdowns and thrown for at least 50, joining Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick.
Jackson is projected to be one of the first four or five quarterbacks taken in the upcoming draft, and is viewed as a likely first-round selection. He’s also expected to be one of the most polarizing players in the draft.
Dorance Armstrong didn’t live up to the preseason hype, but that’s not stopping him from taking his game to the next level.
As all of the cool potential draftees are doing these days, Armstrong took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to leave Kansas with eligibility remaining in order to enter the April draft. The defensive end said he came to his decision “[a]fter weeks of praying and consideration with my family.”
Coming off a season in which he was first-team all-conference, Armstrong was tabbed by the media as the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year back in July. While he didn’t post Player-of-the-Year numbers, he was productive.
In 12 games, Armstrong was credited with nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The year before, those numbers were 20 and 10. The 6-4, 246-pound end started 29 straight games to end his Jayhawks career.
Most notably ahead of one of the last of those starts, Armstrong was one of three KU players stripped of their captaincy for their roles in the Baker Mayfield pregame handshake snub. All three were also reprimanded by the Big 12.
As he embarks on his first coaching job of any kind in over a decade — and his first at the collegiate level in more than 30 years — Herm Edwards is adding some much-needed experience to his first Arizona State coaching staff.
Late Thursday night, ASU announced that Charlie Fisher has been hired as the Sun Devils’ wide receivers coach. Fisher will fill the position previously held by Rob Likens, who was promoted to offensive coordinator when Billy Napier left last month to take over as the head coach at Louisiana.
“Charlie Fisher is an energetic and passionate coach with a wealth of experience who will be a great asset to Rob Likens and who will develop the young men on this football team both on and off the field,” Herm Edwards said in a statement. “Coach Fisher has coached at all levels of the game and will utilize his over 30 years of coaching experience to continue helping us to impact what we already feel is an elite group of wide receivers.”
Fisher spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Western Illinois, guiding the Leathernecks to a playoff appearance in 2017.
During a coaching career that stretches back three decades, Fisher has served as an assistant at Power Five programs like Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State and Ole Miss. He’s also served on FBS staffs at Miami (Ohio) and Temple.