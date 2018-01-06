Associated Press

Dismissed Penn State DL one of four transferring from Pitt

By John TaylorJan 6, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
A few playing members of the Pitt football program are on the move, including one who likely has U-Haul on speed dial.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, four Panthers have decided to transfer out of Pat Narduzzi’s program — defensive tackle Kam Carter, cornerback Malik Henderson, linebacker Henry Miller and defensive end Kaezon Pugh.  Carter and Pugh are the most noteworthy of the quartet.

Carter was a four-star member of Penn State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Maryland and the No. 238 player overall in 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings.  He was dismissed by the Nittany Lions in May of 2016 and moved on to a junior college for that season before transferring to Pitt as part of the 2017 recruiting cycle.

In nine games this past season, Carter was credited with eight tackles and 1½ tackles for loss.

A three-star member of the Panthers’ 2016 recruiting class, Pugh was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania.  Just five signees in Pitt’s 22-player class that year were rated higher than Pugh that cycle.  Moving from linebacker to defensive end, Pugh never saw action for the Panthers.

Miller played in three games as a redshirt freshman last season while the redshirt sophomore Henderson played in two games in his Pitt career, with both of those appearances coming in 2016.

With Georgia now a five-point underdog, Bovada has President Trump rolling with the Tide


By John TaylorJan 6, 2018, 11:05 AM EST
With T-minus 57 (or so) hours remaining until the fourth College Football Playoff championship game kicks off, I’ll bet you’re in the mood for some little wagering information, aren’t you? No? Too bad.

Not long after Georgia stunned Oklahoma in double overtime and Alabama manhandled Clemson, Bovada.lv set the Crimson Tide as 4.5 point favorites on the Bulldogs for Monday night’s title game in Atlanta. In the latest set of odds released by the same sportsbook, UGA is now listed as a five-point underdog.

The over/under for the game has been set at 45; the total over/under for the Bulldogs is 20.5, while the mark for the Tide is 24.

While there are myriad other prop bets involving the teams as well as individual players — check out Bovada.lv for all of those particulars — there’s one involving one of the attendees that could draw some action. And/or derision*.

Earlier this past week, it was reported that President Donald Trump would be attending the title game. In that vein, Bovada has decided to release a few prop bets involving the POTUS:

Who will Donald Trump pick to win the NCAA Championship?
Alabama -150 (2/3)
Georgia +110 (11/10)

How many times will Donald Trump be mentioned on TV during the NCAA Championship game?
Over/Under 2.5
**From kickoff until final whistle, live mentions only, halftime does not count towards wager. Must say “Trump”. Must attend for action.

How many times will Donald Trump be shown on TV during the NCAA Championship game?
Over 1.5 -150 (2/3)
Under 1.5 +110 (11/10)
**From kickoff until final whistle, live shots only, halftime does not count towards wager. Must attend for action.

How many times will Donald Trump tweet during the NCAA Championship game?
Over 1.5 -140 (5/7)
Under 1.5 EVEN (1/1)

Now pardon me while I go wager the hell out of the over on that tweet prop bet…

(*Keep said derision civil on both sides, or I will close the comments section the same way I did on the “Trump attending title game” post.  Thanks in advance for your cooperation.  Sincerely, Your CFT Daddy.)

Duke announces tweaks to David Cutcliffe’s coaching staff


By John TaylorJan 6, 2018, 7:11 AM EST
1 Comment

‘Tis the season for coaching staff adjustments, and Duke’s next up in the rotation.

While neither firing nor hiring anyone, David Cutcliffe has, though, significantly tweaked his Duke staff.  Both Kirk Benedict and Gerad Parker were on the receiving ends of promotions to on-field positions — the former from graduate assistant to assistant coach/special teams & defense and the latter from football operations assistant to wide receivers coach.

Parker takes over for Jeffrey Faris, who moves to tight ends coach as well adds the title of recruiting coordinator (offense) to his job description.  Jim Bridge had been tight ends coach; now, he’s moved to overseeing the offensive line after Marcus Johnson left last month for Mississippi State.  Bridge had also been special teams coordinator the past two seasons but ceded those responsibilities as well.

Finally, two longtime Blue Devils assistants were given additional titles — Jim Knowles, defensive coordinator since 2010, is now the assistant head coach while Derek Jones, cornerbacks coach and a Cutcliffe assistant since 2008, is the assistant head coach for defense as well.

Cutcliffe is entering his 11th season as the head coach of the Blue Devils.  His 59 wins are third-most in program history, behind only Wallace Wade‘s 110 and Bill Murray‘s 93.

Dan Mullen adds another Mississippi State assistant to Florida staff


By John TaylorJan 5, 2018, 10:44 PM EST
As is the case with most head coaches in new jobs, Dan Mullen‘s going with what he knows.

Florida announced Friday evening that Christian Robinson has been hired as one of the 10 assistants that will make up Mullen’s first UF coaching staff. Just as with the others already hired, Robinson’s duties and/or job titles weren’t detailed.

Last season, Robinson, who played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12, served as a graduate assistant for Mullen at Mississippi State. It’s expected that Robinson’s job in The Swamp will involve the linebacking corps.

Prior to his time in Starkville, he was a defensive graduate assistant at Ole Miss from 2015-16.

Robinson is now the fifth member of Mullen’s MSU football staff to follow the coach to UF, joining Todd Grantham, Billy Gonzalez, John Hevesy and Greg Knox. Grantham was Robinson’s defensive coordinator for the latter’s last three years with the Bulldogs, and will serve as the Gators’ coordinator as well as likely helping out his former player with linebackers.

LSU’s divorce from offensive coordinator Matt Canada is final


By John TaylorJan 5, 2018, 9:17 PM EST
6 Comments

Rumored to be in the works for weeks, LSU is officially in the market for a new boss on the offensive side of the ball.

In what was described as a mutual agreement to part ways, LSU confirmed Friday night that Matt Canada is no longer Ed Orgeron‘s offensive coordinator.  Per Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Canada will receive a buyout of $1.7 million; his contract had called for $3.3 million if he were let go without cause; the school hasn’t confirmed the financial particulars of the divorce.

Either way, Canada’s time on the bayou lasted all of one season.

“I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best,” said Coach O. “We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU. …

“As the head coach, you have to make tough decisions. I chose to go in a different direction in order to get where I believe we need to be as a program.”

Canada was a ballyhooed hire from Pitt in December of 2016, but something always seemed “off” about the marriage.  Orgeron was publicly critical of Canada’s play-calling, and the strained relationship between the two coaches — the Advocate writes that they “seldom spoke to each other” — led to an October meeting that included athletic director Joe Alleva and, ultimately, the “parting of ways.”

On the field, Canada directed an offense that was 76th in scoring (27.2 ppg) and 54th in yards (411 ypg).  The year prior to Canada’s arrival, the Tigers were 68th (28.3 ppg) and 59th (423 ypg) in those two categories.