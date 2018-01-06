Dismissed Penn State DL one of four transferring from Pitt

A few playing members of the Pitt football program are on the move, including one who likely has U-Haul on speed dial.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, four Panthers have decided to transfer out of Pat Narduzzi’s program — defensive tackle Kam Carter, cornerback Malik Henderson, linebacker Henry Miller and defensive end Kaezon Pugh. Carter and Pugh are the most noteworthy of the quartet.

Carter was a four-star member of Penn State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Maryland and the No. 238 player overall in 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings. He was dismissed by the Nittany Lions in May of 2016 and moved on to a junior college for that season before transferring to Pitt as part of the 2017 recruiting cycle.

In nine games this past season, Carter was credited with eight tackles and 1½ tackles for loss.

A three-star member of the Panthers’ 2016 recruiting class, Pugh was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Just five signees in Pitt’s 22-player class that year were rated higher than Pugh that cycle. Moving from linebacker to defensive end, Pugh never saw action for the Panthers.

Miller played in three games as a redshirt freshman last season while the redshirt sophomore Henderson played in two games in his Pitt career, with both of those appearances coming in 2016.