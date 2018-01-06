Getty Images

Houston hires a pair of former Art Briles assistants, including Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
Houston has hired Kendal Briles as associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Randy Clements as run game coordinator and offensive line coach, the program announced Saturday.

It will be the pair’s second stint at Houston, after both worked there previously under Art Briles. That would be Kendal’s father and the disgraced former Baylor head coach. That Art Briles.

Briles and Clements were swept out along with the entire staff after the 2016 season, then spent 2017 in relative states of exile. Briles was the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, and Clements was the offensive line coach at Southeastern University, an NAIA school in Lakeland, Fla. And both were tremendously successful this fall.

Alongside Lane Kiffin, Briles helped Florida Atlantic rank ninth nationally in total offense, sixth in rushing and eighth in scoring at just north of 40 points per game. Sophomore running back Devin Singletary finished fourth nationally with 1,920 rushing yards and set the Conference USA record with 32 rushing touchdowns, helping the Owls roll to an 11-3 season and a C-USA championship just one year removed from three straight 3-9 campaigns.

Working alongside another former Baylor assistant in Jeff Lebby, Clements help Southeastern lead all of college football with 55.1 points per game while rolling up 330 rushing yards and 557 total yards per game. Lebby has since been hired on Josh Heupel‘s staff at Central Florida.

Those moves show that while Art Briles may still be persona non grata in major college football, his former assistants aren’t.

“We are excited to welcome Kendal, Randy and their families back to Houston. They have extensive knowledge of our program and its standards, and we know they will be the right fit,” Cougars head coach Major Applewhite said in a statement. “They both have been a part of some of the nation’s top offenses with multiple programs and have shown the ability to learn and adapt while staying thoroughly tied into our state’s landscape in terms of recruiting. Throughout this process we have researched their abilities and backgrounds with several references and have received glowing praise.”

In Applewhite’s first season, Houston went 7-5, concluding with a Hawaii Bowl loss to Fresno State. The Cougars ranked 65th nationally in scoring, after placing 26th in 2016 and 10th in their AAC championship, Peach Bowl-winning campaign of 2015.

Former Georgia Tech, NFL RB Tashard Choice named North Texas running backs coach

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 1:57 PM EST
According to the website Sportrac.comTashard Choice earned a little more than $3.5 million during his 6-year NFL career. The former Cowboys, Bills and Colts running back lasted a little longer than the average player in the NFL, along the way earning a good bit of money — not enough to live on for the rest of your life, but certainly more than you or I earn in six years.

Out of the game at 29 years old, Choice had to find something else to do with his time. And like so many former players — but not many former players of his caliber — Choice decided to get into college football coaching, which meant taking the lowest job on the totem poll and then grinding his way up.

Well, the former Georgia Tech running back just moved one rung up.

Choice dipped his toe in the coaching waters by working with the Cowboys during OTAs and minicamp in 2016, then worked for North Texas as a quality control assistant in 2017, assisting with the running backs.

On Friday, Choice was announced as North Texas’s full-time running backs coach.

Choice got the job because of the work he did with Jeffrey Wilson, who finished second in Conference USA by running for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 11 games. Wilson was a senior in 2017, so Choice’s job now will be to develop rising sophomores Nic Smith and Evan Johnson, who combined to carry 181 times for 923 yards and nine touchdowns during the Mean Green’s 9-5 campaign.

With Georgia now a five-point underdog, Bovada has President Trump rolling with the Tide

By John TaylorJan 6, 2018, 11:05 AM EST
With T-minus 57 (or so) hours remaining until the fourth College Football Playoff championship game kicks off, I’ll bet you’re in the mood for some little wagering information, aren’t you? No? Too bad.

Not long after Georgia stunned Oklahoma in double overtime and Alabama manhandled Clemson, Bovada.lv set the Crimson Tide as 4.5 point favorites on the Bulldogs for Monday night’s title game in Atlanta. In the latest set of odds released by the same sportsbook, UGA is now listed as a five-point underdog.

The over/under for the game has been set at 45; the total over/under for the Bulldogs is 20.5, while the mark for the Tide is 24.

While there are myriad other prop bets involving the teams as well as individual players — check out Bovada.lv for all of those particulars — there’s one involving one of the attendees that could draw some action. And/or derision*.

Earlier this past week, it was reported that President Donald Trump would be attending the title game. In that vein, Bovada has decided to release a few prop bets involving the POTUS:

Who will Donald Trump pick to win the NCAA Championship?
Alabama -150 (2/3)
Georgia +110 (11/10)

How many times will Donald Trump be mentioned on TV during the NCAA Championship game?
Over/Under 2.5
**From kickoff until final whistle, live mentions only, halftime does not count towards wager. Must say “Trump”. Must attend for action.

How many times will Donald Trump be shown on TV during the NCAA Championship game?
Over 1.5 -150 (2/3)
Under 1.5 +110 (11/10)
**From kickoff until final whistle, live shots only, halftime does not count towards wager. Must attend for action.

How many times will Donald Trump tweet during the NCAA Championship game?
Over 1.5 -140 (5/7)
Under 1.5 EVEN (1/1)

Now pardon me while I go wager the hell out of the over on that tweet prop bet…

Dismissed Penn State DL one of four transferring from Pitt

By John TaylorJan 6, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
A few playing members of the Pitt football program are on the move, including one who likely has U-Haul on speed dial.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, four Panthers have decided to transfer out of Pat Narduzzi’s program — defensive tackle Kam Carter, cornerback Malik Henderson, linebacker Henry Miller and defensive end Kaezon Pugh.  Carter and Pugh are the most noteworthy of the quartet.

Carter was a four-star member of Penn State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Maryland and the No. 238 player overall in 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings.  He was dismissed by the Nittany Lions in May of 2016 and moved on to a junior college for that season before transferring to Pitt as part of the 2017 recruiting cycle.

In nine games this past season, Carter was credited with eight tackles and 1½ tackles for loss.

A three-star member of the Panthers’ 2016 recruiting class, Pugh was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania.  Just five signees in Pitt’s 22-player class that year were rated higher than Pugh that cycle.  Moving from linebacker to defensive end, Pugh never saw action for the Panthers.

Miller played in three games as a redshirt freshman last season while the redshirt sophomore Henderson played in two games in his Pitt career, with both of those appearances coming in 2016.

Duke announces tweaks to David Cutcliffe’s coaching staff

By John TaylorJan 6, 2018, 7:11 AM EST
‘Tis the season for coaching staff adjustments, and Duke’s next up in the rotation.

While neither firing nor hiring anyone, David Cutcliffe has, though, significantly tweaked his Duke staff.  Both Kirk Benedict and Gerad Parker were on the receiving ends of promotions to on-field positions — the former from graduate assistant to assistant coach/special teams & defense and the latter from football operations assistant to wide receivers coach.

Parker takes over for Jeffrey Faris, who moves to tight ends coach as well adds the title of recruiting coordinator (offense) to his job description.  Jim Bridge had been tight ends coach; now, he’s moved to overseeing the offensive line after Marcus Johnson left last month for Mississippi State.  Bridge had also been special teams coordinator the past two seasons but ceded those responsibilities as well.

Finally, two longtime Blue Devils assistants were given additional titles — Jim Knowles, defensive coordinator since 2010, is now the assistant head coach while Derek Jones, cornerbacks coach and a Cutcliffe assistant since 2008, is the assistant head coach for defense as well.

Cutcliffe is entering his 11th season as the head coach of the Blue Devils.  His 59 wins are third-most in program history, behind only Wallace Wade‘s 110 and Bill Murray‘s 93.