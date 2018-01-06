NC State quarterback Ryan Finley announces return for 2018 season

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley has opted not to join a draft class that includes Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and others, instead choosing to return to school for his senior season.
NC State made the announcement Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to building on the success we had this season,” Finley said in a statement. “My goal when I came to NC State was to win an ACC Championship and with so many starters returning on offense next season, I feel that we could achieve that.
“I love Raleigh and the special brotherhood that we have on this team. I will be proud to finish what we’ve started, earn a master’s degree from NC State and play another season in front of the greatest fans in the nation.”
Finley is the ACC’s top returning passer, ranking third in the conference in passing efficiency behind Wake Forest senior John Wolford and the early-entrant Jackson. He completed 65.1 percent of his 479 passes for 3,518 yards (7.3 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against six interceptions. A Phoenix native, Finley stood tall against Clemson this season, throwing for 338 yards (in 50 attempts) and three touchdowns (with two picks) in a 38-31 loss to the 3-time defending ACC champions. He closed his season with one of the best games of his career, nailing 24-of-29 passes for 318 yards with a touchdown and no picks in a 52-31 drubbing of Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.
NC State went 9-4 in 2017, the program’s best mark since 2010.
“I’m proud of Ryan for how he’s handled this process,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “I’m excited to watch him finish his career as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and take his place in the long line of great quarterbacks who played for NC State.”
NC State will open its 2018 season against FCS runner-up James Madison and also host West Virginia and its fellow returning senior quarterback Will Grier in non-conference play.