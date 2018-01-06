Getty Images

Reports: Texas moving to lock up defensive coordinator Todd Orlando

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was already one of the highest-paid and most-secure assistant coaches in the country. Upon joining Tom Herman in making the trek from Houston to Austin, Orlando netted a 3-year contract that paid him $1.09 million annually, good for 14th most in the country according to USA Today.

A year later, that’s not enough.

After Texas A&M’s pursuit of LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda led the Tigers to pony up to the tune of a fully guaranteed $10 million contract and then pull Mike Elko away from Notre Dame with a deal worth well north of $1.5 million annually, Texas saw fit to reward Orlando’s loyalty.

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported that Orlando drew interest from Texas A&M and Florida State, and Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel reported that Orlando would be among the top five highest-paid coordinators, which in 2017 would mean he’d have to make at least $1.3 million.

However, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman followed up by saying the final number would be well north of that.

After allowing 51 points in a horrific loss to Maryland to open the season, Texas limited opponents to 18.8 points per game over its final 12 contests, a figure that would have ranked in the top 13 nationally if spread over the entire season — and did so whilst playing a schedule that saw seven of the top 40 scoring offenses. And that was with largely the same players that finished 46th nationally at 31.9 points per game in 2016. Texas also finished third in FBS in third down defense (27.1 percent) and sixth in yards per carry allowed (3.01).

Orlando will have to earn his money in 2018, as stalwarts Poona FordMalik JeffersonDeShon Elliott (an All-American in 2017) and Holton Hill have all best lost to graduation or early entries, with defensive end Charles Omenihu possibly joining them.

WATCH: All the commitments from the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

U.S. Army All-American Bowl
By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
The first early National Signing Day has come and gone, but there are still some high-level recruits left on the board. And many of them went off the board during today’s U.S. Army All-American Game.

Below are all the hat ceremonies that went down today in San Antonio.

Moultrie, Ga., 4-star outside linebacker J.J. Peterson chooses Tennessee:

Santa Ana, Calif., 4-star offensive guard Chris Murray picks UCLA:

Baton Rouge, La., 4-star safety Kelvin Joseph selects LSU:

Louisville, Ky., 4-star wide receiver Rondale Moore picks Purdue:

Bradenton, Fla., 5-star cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles chooses Oklahoma:

Anaheim, Calif., 5-star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (and brother of former Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown) commits to USC:

And for those interested, here are highlights of the West’s 17-16 win over the East.

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley announces return for 2018 season

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
NC State quarterback Ryan Finley has opted not to join a draft class that includes Josh RosenSam DarnoldBaker MayfieldMason RudolphLamar JacksonJosh Allen and others, instead choosing to return to school for his senior season.

NC State made the announcement Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to building on the success we had this season,” Finley said in a statement. “My goal when I came to NC State was to win an ACC Championship and with so many starters returning on offense next season, I feel that we could achieve that.

“I love Raleigh and the special brotherhood that we have on this team. I will be proud to finish what we’ve started, earn a master’s degree from NC State and play another season in front of the greatest fans in the nation.”

Finley is the ACC’s top returning passer, ranking third in the conference in passing efficiency behind Wake Forest senior John Wolford and the early-entrant Jackson. He completed 65.1 percent of his 479 passes for 3,518 yards (7.3 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against six interceptions. A Phoenix native, Finley stood tall against Clemson this season, throwing for 338 yards (in 50 attempts) and three touchdowns (with two picks) in a 38-31 loss to the 3-time defending ACC champions. He closed his season with one of the best games of his career, nailing 24-of-29 passes for 318 yards with a touchdown and no picks in a 52-31 drubbing of Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

NC State went 9-4 in 2017, the program’s best mark since 2010.

“I’m proud of Ryan for how he’s handled this process,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “I’m excited to watch him finish his career as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and take his place in the long line of great quarterbacks who played for NC State.”

NC State will open its 2018 season against FCS runner-up James Madison and also host West Virginia and its fellow returning senior quarterback Will Grier in non-conference play.

North Dakota State tops defending champ James Madison to claim sixth FCS crown in seven years

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
Once again, North Dakota State is the champion of the Football Championship Subdivision. And this time, the Bison had to beat the defending champions to do it. After their 5-year run of FCS national championships was ended by James Madison in a stunning 27-17 FCS semifinals defeat in the Fargodome last year, North Dakota State took its revenge with a 17-13 win over the Dukes on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

North Dakota State (14-1) led this one throughout. After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, the Bison migrated down the field, moving 66 yards in 11 plays and six and a half minutes before scoring on a 3-yard Bruce Anderson run, grabbing a lead North Dakota State would not relinquish.

Trailing 7-3, James Madison had a golden chance to take a first quarter lead after recovering a fumble by NDSU quarterback Eason Stick at the Bison 28, but JMU quarterback Bryan Schor gave the ball right back with an interception. North Dakota State took a 14-3 lead on a 50-yard strike from Stick to Darrius Shepherd with 4:14 left in the second quarter, then carried a 17-6 lead into halftime.

The Dukes pulled within 17-13 thanks to a 33-yard punt return by D’Angelo Amos and then a 33-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a 1-yard Marcus Marshall run that cut the deficit to four with 9:26 to play in the third.

James Madison would climb no closer, though it wasn’t for a lack of chances. The Dukes committed a season-high three turnovers, failed to protect Schor (he was sacked four times) despite facing 4-man rushes, gagged away numerous drops (including one that would have given JMU a 1st-and-10 at the NDSU 30 with under 10 minutes to play) and also missed a field goal.

Even still, James Madison (14-1) had a chance to win at the end. Facing a 4th-and-9 at his own 47 with 3:06 to play and all three timeouts in his pocket, Dukes head coach Mike Houston appeared to elect to punt and trust his defense rather than go for it; instead, he chose neither, as punter Harry O’Kelly scampered down the left side for a 24-yard gain to the NDSU 29. James Madison would eventually reached the North Dakota State 18 but only went backward from there. Schor threw for a loss of two yards on 2nd-and-9, he was harassed into a hurried incompletion on 3rd-and-11 and, after a false start, could not complete a blind Hail Mary heave on 4th-and-16 with 1:10 to play.

North Dakota State took over on downs and expired the final 58 seconds to complete its march to a sixth national championship.

The win pulls North Dakota State into a tie with Georgia Southern — now a member of the FBS Sun Belt Conference — for the most FCS titles; however, the Eagles won their six in eight tries, while the Bison are a perfect 6-for-6. Georgia Southern also racked up its six titles in a 16-season stretch, while North Dakota State has done so in just seven.

And in only one of those six trips to Frisco has North Dakota State surrendered more than 13 points.

For James Madison, the loss denies the Dukes a chance to tie Appalachian State for fourth all-time with three FCS titles.

For a game that pitted two of the top three defenses nationally, this one was played as expected. Both teams combined to gain 31 first downs, the defenses won 20 of the 31 third down attempts, and neither hit 270 yards of total offense. North Dakota State won the ground game, 134-93, and Stick completed 13-of-22 passes for 130 yards with a touchdown while Schor hit just 14-of-32 for 148 yards with two interceptions. Despite snapping the ball just eight more times, North Dakota State managed a 15-minute advantage in time of possession, chewing up 37:41 in its 70 snaps compared to just 22:19 in 62 plays for James Madison.

Former Georgia Tech, NFL RB Tashard Choice named North Texas running backs coach

By Zach BarnettJan 6, 2018, 1:57 PM EST
According to the website Sportrac.comTashard Choice earned a little more than $3.5 million during his 6-year NFL career. The former Cowboys, Bills and Colts running back lasted a little longer than the average player in the NFL, along the way earning a good bit of money — not enough to live on for the rest of your life, but certainly more than you or I earn in six years.

Out of the game at 29 years old, Choice had to find something else to do with his time. And like so many former players — but not many former players of his caliber — Choice decided to get into college football coaching, which meant taking the lowest job on the totem poll and then grinding his way up.

Well, the former Georgia Tech running back just moved one rung up.

Choice dipped his toe in the coaching waters by working with the Cowboys during OTAs and minicamp in 2016, then worked for North Texas as a quality control assistant in 2017, assisting with the running backs.

On Friday, Choice was announced as North Texas’s full-time running backs coach.

Choice got the job because of the work he did with Jeffrey Wilson, who finished second in Conference USA by running for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 11 games. Wilson was a senior in 2017, so Choice’s job now will be to develop rising sophomores Nic Smith and Evan Johnson, who combined to carry 181 times for 923 yards and nine touchdowns during the Mean Green’s 9-5 campaign.