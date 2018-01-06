With Georgia now a five-point underdog, Bovada has President Trump rolling with the Tide

With T-minus 57 (or so) hours remaining until the fourth College Football Playoff championship game kicks off, I’ll bet you’re in the mood for some little wagering information, aren’t you? No? Too bad.

Not long after Georgia stunned Oklahoma in double overtime and Alabama manhandled Clemson, Bovada.lv set the Crimson Tide as 4.5 point favorites on the Bulldogs for Monday night’s title game in Atlanta. In the latest set of odds released by the same sportsbook, UGA is now listed as a five-point underdog.

The over/under for the game has been set at 45; the total over/under for the Bulldogs is 20.5, while the mark for the Tide is 24.

While there are myriad other prop bets involving the teams as well as individual players — check out Bovada.lv for all of those particulars — there’s one involving one of the attendees that could draw some action. And/or derision*.

Earlier this past week, it was reported that President Donald Trump would be attending the title game. In that vein, Bovada has decided to release a few prop bets involving the POTUS:

Who will Donald Trump pick to win the NCAA Championship?

Alabama -150 (2/3)

Georgia +110 (11/10)

How many times will Donald Trump be mentioned on TV during the NCAA Championship game?

Over/Under 2.5

**From kickoff until final whistle, live mentions only, halftime does not count towards wager. Must say “Trump”. Must attend for action.

How many times will Donald Trump be shown on TV during the NCAA Championship game?

Over 1.5 -150 (2/3)

Under 1.5 +110 (11/10)

**From kickoff until final whistle, live shots only, halftime does not count towards wager. Must attend for action.

How many times will Donald Trump tweet during the NCAA Championship game?

Over 1.5 -140 (5/7)

Under 1.5 EVEN (1/1)

Now pardon me while I go wager the hell out of the over on that tweet prop bet…

