Alabama LB Mekhi Brown punches Georgia player, loses cool on sideline

Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown was fortunate not to be ejected from the game after appearing to throw a punch at a Georgia player, but he may be lucky if Nick Saban even lets him back in the game.
After getting called for an unsportsmanlike penalty at the end of a play (cameras from ESPN’s First-and-10 cam appeared to catch the infraction that could have or should have led to an ejection), Brown appeared to be calmed down on the sideline by Saban and another assistant coach. But as things seemed to settle down, Brown appeared to have some words to say to somebody on the Alabama sideline. It is unclear from the video exactly who he was directing his frustrations at, but he needed to be held back by others on the Alabama sideline.
The tension may be getting to anyone on the Alabama sideline. They are not accustomed to being down 10 points as the game is about to shift to the fourth quarter of the national championship game. It’s been a frustrating evening so far for Alabama, and this proves sometimes the tempers boil over.
ATLANTA — A year ago in the final game of the season, Nick Saban thought he had won his fifth national title at Alabama behind an incredible comeback from a true freshman quarterback.
Turns out, that storyline had to wait a year.
Crimson Tide freshman signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to start the second half and cap off an epic comeback that won’t ever be forgotten around Tuscaloosa, beating SEC rival Georgia 26-23 in overtime on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and deliver the school’s 13th recognized national championship.
Tagovailoa was a clear spark for the Tide from the moment he jogged onto the field out of the locker room to replace ineffective sophomore starter Jalen Hurts (3-of-8 passing, 47 yards rushing), who was part of the reason why the team was shutout in the first half. The five-star freshman from Hawaii was dynamic with the ball in his hands, scrambling out of near sacks numerous times (to go with 27 yards rushing) and throwing for 166 yards and three touchdown passes.
That second to last of those two scores came with just 3:21 left on the clock after he evaded the rush on fourth down to find superstar wideout Calvin Ridley waiting in the middle of the end zone for a seven yard strike. That tied the game at 20-all and sent a chill down the naturally pro-Georgia crowd who witnessed an all to familiar Atlanta sports moment in the process.
Bama kicker Andy Pappanastos missed the 36 yarder wide right as time expired but Tagovailoa didn’t mind, finding DeVonta Smith from 41 yards out to send up the confetti for the Tide.
The story was a familiar one for the most part up until those final few minutes for the Bulldogs.
That included several clutch throws from true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm and some incredible stops from linebacker Roquan Smith as the team played their second straight overtime game of this College Football Playoff. The former looked far from a youngster despite throwing two interceptions (one an arm punt on the second play of the game, the other off a tipped ball) and finished with a career high 32 attempts through the air to rack up 232 yards. Fromm was a big reason why the team was able to move the ball after a tough night on the ground.
The normally reliable UGA run game found things much harder to get going than it did against Oklahoma in their semifinal win out at the Rose Bowl. Sony Michel did rip off a 26 yard run to help keep a scoring drive alive early but was otherwise held in check (98 yards) with teammate Nick Chubb (25 yards).
Toward the end of the third quarter of the national championship game in Atlanta, Alabama freshman defensive back Kyriq McDonald required medical attention after reportedly collapsing on the sideline. The reason for the collapse was not reported, but he was taken off the sideline on a stretcher to go seek further medical attention.
Amazingly, the game continued to play on while all of this was happening on the Alabama sideline. The explanation for the decision to keep the game moving was because the medical treatment was happening far enough away from the field of play, so it would not interfere with the game.
McDonald was said to be awake and conscious after some initial medical response on the sideline as he was taken away. If we hear anything more on this situation, we will update this post accordingly.
Given the opportunity to go home, Ron Dugans said thanks, but no thanks.
Reports had surfaced over the past couple of weeks that new Florida State head coach Willie Taggart had offered the Miami wide receivers coach a spot on his FSU staff and the assistant was giving it serious consideration. The fact that Dugans was born in Tallahassee, played his college football for the Seminoles and started his coaching career at his alma mater certainly made the offer an enticing one.
Dugans also served as Taggart’s receivers coach in 2014-15, adding further enticement to the opportunity.
In the end, however, Dugans opted to remain with the Hurricanes, with UM athletic director Blake James confirming to the Miami Herald in a text message that “[h]e is staying.”
The 40-year-old Dugans has spent the past two seasons as Mark Richt‘s receivers coach at The U. He also holds the title of passing-game coordinator for the ‘Canes.
During the first-ever early signing period last month, Dugans played a pivotal role in three touted receivers signing with Miami.
Alabama made a quick change at quarterback to start the second half, and after Tua Tagovailoa got his feet wet on his first series, he provided the much-needed offensive spark for Alabama on his second drive. Unfortunately for Alabama, Jake Fromm continued to thrive on third and long with a big answer.
Tagovailoa came up with a crazy run to pick up a first down that was soon followed by Alabama’s first score of the night.
The pass into the end zone was to Henry Ruggs III, his third catch of the night. Suddenly, Alabama had some life.
Feeding off the energy of Alabama’s first points of the game, the Crimson Tide were flying on Georgia’s ensuing possession and forced Georgia into a 3rd and 11. Fromm took a deep shot to a streaking Mecole Hardman, and Hardman did not disappoint on an 80-yard bomb for a touchdown to regain a 13-point advantage. The play was reviewed to make sure Hardman did not step out of bounds. Like Sony Michel’s big run in the first half, the review upheld the call on the field, and Georgia celebrated a 20-7 lead.
Tagovailoa was picked off on Alabama’s next possession, setting Georgia up to put a stranglehold on the Tide midway through the third quarter, but Fromm was just picked off on a tipped ball, giving the ball back to Tagovailoa and the Tide. Buckle up. Things are getting fun.