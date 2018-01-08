Clemson losing a third Tiger to early entry into NFL draft

Sunday afternoon, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud officially announced he was taking an early leave of Clemson. Not long after, another teammate did the same.
On his personal Twitter account, Van Smith confirmed that he will be leaving the Tigers early and making himself available for the April NFL draft. The defensive back was thought to be leaning toward such a move, so the decision isn’t too much of a surprise.
Smith started every game at safety the past two years. Following the 2016 season, he was named second-team All-ACC.
In addition to Smith and McCloud, Clemson has also lost starting offensive lineman Taylor Hearn to early entry into the NFL draft.
Willie Taggart has officially added a key piece to his first Florida State coaching staff.
Following up on reports that surfaced late last week, FSU confirmed Sunday that Harlon Barnett has been hired as the Seminoles’ new defensive coordinator. The release announcing the hire also confirmed that Barnett won’t have any specific positional coaching responsibilities.
“I am thrilled to add Coach Barnett to our staff,” Taggart said in a statement. “He is a fantastic coach who learned from two of the best defensive minds in the country, and his style of defense will build on the history of dominant and feared defenses in Garnet and Gold. The entire FSU community is going to benefit from having Coach Barnett representing Florida State.”
Barnett has spent the past three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach/associate head coach on Mark Dantonio’s Michigan State coaching staff. From 2007-14, he was the defensive backs coach at MSU.
At least at the collegiate level, the 51-year-old Barnett has never been fully in charge of his own defense.
“My family and I are very excited about joining the Florida State football family,” Coach Barnett said. “Over the years FSU has developed a strong reputation for playing a fast, physical and aggressive defense. We plan to play that same style of defense for 60 minutes week in and week out.”
A former Wildcat is returning home to Evanston.
According to Yahoo! Sports‘ Pete Thamel, Northwestern is hiring current Iowa State associate head coach/running game coordinator Louis Ayeni as their next running backs coach.
Ayeni played the position during his time at NU from 1999-2003 but made the transition to safety his final year on campus — which eventually led to a short NFL career. He was a team captain in 2003 and later served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2008 and 2009.
Most recently, Ayeni has been coaching running backs at Iowa State since 2014 and coached at Toledo prior to that. Given that he helped recruit and coach Kareem Hunt to the Rockets and David Montgomery to the Cyclones, this figures to be a quality hire for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald in addition to being a bit of a homecoming for a former player.
We’re still over a week away from the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft but the slow trickle of announcements from juniors and others with college football eligibility left are still rolling in.
The latest announcement came on Sunday as Clemson confirmed that wide receiver/return man Ray-Ray McCloud III would not be returning to the Tigers in 2018 and would instead be going pro.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is not expected to be a first day pick in the draft but his versatility (and speed) should help him in the pros. As a wideout, McCloud had 124 catches for 1,225 yards over three seasons at Clemson and closed out his career with three catches in a Sugar Bowl loss against Alabama.
McCloud also helped the team win the national title last year in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. and played a big role as the Tigers’ primary return man. He racked up 847 all-purpose yards in 2017 and returned one punt for a score as a junior. While he likely isn’t the last Tigers player to declare for the draft, he is among the fastest and should be somebody to watch going into the NFL Scouting Combine.
The AFCA Coaches Convention happens every year right around the time of the national championship game and is regularly a place where coaches at every level of the game go to catch up with old friends, meet new ones, exchange ideas and (for some) find new jobs.
The 2018 edition of the convention is already underway in Charlotte, N.C. and features another fascinating set of talks by coaches around the country. Perhaps the most interesting of the bunch might be one with the rather obscure title of ‘Standing Strong / Game Management.’ Why might the average fan raise an eyebrow over such a seemingly routine subject? Well, the fact that scandal-riddled former Baylor coach Art Briles is set to address the room.
“It’s our responsibility to educate coaches,” AFCA executive director and former Louisiana Monroe head coach Todd Berry told The Athletic. “Certainly one of the things Coach Briles experienced, and one of the things I believe he’s going to share, is there are some things that happened and he can share an experience no one else can with our group, so that we can avoid issues down the road.
“While there are things you know in theory, the reality is you’re going to gain more from someone who experienced it, that knows what to look for.”
The news of Briles’ speaking engagement comes just days after there was a minor furor brought up over Houston coach Major Applewhite hiring his son Kendal Briles to be the Cougars’ new offensive coordinator. The elder Briles was reportedly involved in the coaching search at FCS Incarnate Word but has otherwise kept a fairly low profile after getting fired at Baylor in 2016 after numerous sexual assault allegations were brought against the football program.
Briles did briefly take a job in the CFL but the uproar the team faced that followed cost him the position after just a few hours.
While the Coaches Convention’s reasoning of trying to educate others may be sound, it remains puzzling why they would think inviting Briles would be a good idea after a law firm determined that the Baylor coaching staff chose not to report sexual assaults and Briles himself is at the center of several lawsuits. Either way, the normally sleepy Tuesday following the national title game will certainly be a lot more interesting up in Charlotte.