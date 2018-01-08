ESPN unveiling First-And-10 cam during CFB Playoff National Championship

ESPN has a knack for rolling out new ideas during the College Football Playoff since taking over the contract for the postseason format after previously obtaining the rights to broadcast the BCS bowls. Tonight, when Alabama and Georgia play for the CFB Playoff National Championship in Atlanta, ESPN will introduce for the first time the brand new First-And-10 cam, a small camera embedded in the first down marker that will be moved throughout the game. The camera angle will be looking directly down the first down line wherever it may be, providing a potentially definitive camera angle to determine whether or not a first down has been obtained in close calls.
It has been this college football blogger’s long-winded crusade to fight for adjustable first-down marker cameras for years to help improve the accuracy of any instant replay being used to determine if a football managed to reach the first down line or not. By having a camera fixated inside the first-down marker, the hope is the accuracy of any instant replay involving spotting the football at the first down line will be improved. Mind you, this is not a fail-proof system, because the angle could potentially be blocked down the line on the field by a player or an official standing in the wrong position, but this is a step in the right direction for maximizing the accuracy of instant replays. Far too often, replays have relied on camera angles that were askew, leaving doubt over just where a ball may be spotted.
Here’s hoping this is just the beginning of something that will become the norm. If we are going to have instant replay in college football, then these big money conferences and media partners should feel an obligation to make it the most controversy-free system it possibly can using the technology made available to them. And since we are not going to lasers and microchips just yet (be on the lookout for artificial turf with LED lights embedded to add first down lines on the field and more… it’s coming), then relying on simple camera technology like this has to be what we look to improve everywhere possible.
We’ll see if these cameras come into play for any instant replays tonight, and hopefully, it does. If it proves beneficial, we could see First-And-10 cams more often starting next regular season.
LSU cornerback Kevin Toliver is turning pro. A part-time starter over the past three seasons in Baton Rouge, Toliver announced his intention to go to the NFL on Monday afternoon, officially bringing a close to an up-and-down college career sidetracked by various injuries.
“Since I was a little boy, I’ve dreamed of playing in the NFL. I knew only one school could help make that dream a reality,” Toliver said in his statement shared on Twitter. “After praying and talking with my family, I have decided to take the next step in my career and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.”
Where Toliver ends up being drafted remains to be seen, as some draft experts seem to suggest he may not be a first round player but could be a good sleeper pick somewhere, as reported by The Advocate. Toliver is the second LSU player to officially move on from LSU with a year of eligibility remaining, joining Arden Key, but others are still expected to be on the move as well once draft grade evaluations come back from the NFL’s evaluation team.
Toliver’s departure will leave the door open for some competition at the cornerback position starting this spring for the Tigers. Defensive back is typically a position of strength for the programs, although the depth concerns are a tad more prominent at this time unless the program can pad it a little in the next signing period beginning in February.
With nothing more left to prove in a UCF football uniform, Knights cornerback Mike Hughes is ready to dip his toes in the waters of the NFL Draft pool. Hughes announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft this spring with a statement share don his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
Hughes’s decision was not a surprising one because he is thought of as one of the top cornerback prospects on the big board for the upcoming NFL Draft later this spring. In addition to his skills on defense, Hughes also brings to the table some energizing special teams potential with his ability to return kicks. That will make him an intriguing prospect as he begins to go through the NFL DRaft prep leading up to the draft.
Hughes was among the leaders in the AAC this past season with four interceptions (tied with many for third-most among AAC players), with one being returned for a touchdown. That came early on in the season against Maryland. Hughes added three special teams touchdowns this season as well, including one in a regular season finale thriller against USF to help the Knights clinch a spot in the AAC Championship Game.
As expected, the 10th assistant rule is having a negative impact on Group of Five programs.
The latest example of that is South Alabama, which has lost defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to Indiana. The Hoosiers announced Wommack’s hiring as linebackers coach late Monday morning.
With Wommack’s addition, William Inge will shift from linebackers coach to special teams coordinator.
“Kane is one of the bright, young coaches in our profession. He has done a tremendous job as a defensive coordinator at two different stops,” IU head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “I have a strong relationship with his family, but more importantly, he is an excellent football coach. Kane is the kind of person that I want in our program mentoring our young men and that will represent Indiana University in an excellent way. He is a guy that I know and trust, and I am very excited to have him join the IU Football family.”
Wommack, who played his college football at Arkansas in a playing career that ended in 2006, spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at South Alabama. That was his first job at the FBS level.
The NCAA’s 10th on-field coach rule officially goes into effect today.
Kendrick Norton leaves Miami early, declares for draft
Late last week, reports surfaced that Kendrick Norton would be leaving Miami early and making himself available for the April NFL draft. Monday afternoon, the 6-3, 318-pound defensive tackle used social media to announce that, yes, he has indeed decided to take his leave of the ‘Canes in order to ply his football wares at the professional level.
Norton said he came to his decision “[a]fter a lot of thought, prayer, talking to my family and coaches.”
This past season, Norton was credited with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Norton, who started 25 games the past two years, was named honorable mention All-ACC after the 2017 regular season, and is widely projected to be a middle- to late-round pick — if he’s selected at all.
Norton is the second Miami player to opt for early entry into the NFL draft, joining running back Mark Walton. Draft-eligible players have until Jam. 15 to declare their intentions with the NFL.