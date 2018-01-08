Florida State makes hiring of Michigan State’s Harlon Barnett as defensive coordinator official

Willie Taggart has officially added a key piece to his first Florida State coaching staff.

Following up on reports that surfaced late last week, FSU confirmed Sunday that Harlon Barnett has been hired as the Seminoles’ new defensive coordinator. The release announcing the hire also confirmed that Barnett won’t have any specific positional coaching responsibilities.

“I am thrilled to add Coach Barnett to our staff,” Taggart said in a statement. “He is a fantastic coach who learned from two of the best defensive minds in the country, and his style of defense will build on the history of dominant and feared defenses in Garnet and Gold. The entire FSU community is going to benefit from having Coach Barnett representing Florida State.”

Barnett has spent the past three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach/associate head coach on Mark Dantonio’s Michigan State coaching staff. From 2007-14, he was the defensive backs coach at MSU.

At least at the collegiate level, the 51-year-old Barnett has never been fully in charge of his own defense.

“My family and I are very excited about joining the Florida State football family,” Coach Barnett said. “Over the years FSU has developed a strong reputation for playing a fast, physical and aggressive defense. We plan to play that same style of defense for 60 minutes week in and week out.”