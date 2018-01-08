Jim Harbaugh officially adds Dan Enos to Michigan staff

A coaching hire that’s been speculated on for the better part of a week has officially come to fruition.

Michigan confirmed Monday that Jim Harbaugh has added Dan Enos to his U-M coaching staff. The school wrote in its release that “Enos will coach a yet to be finalized position group on offense.”

Enos represents the 10th on-field coach for Harbaugh, with the announcement coming the same day that new NCAA rule officially went into effect.

The past three seasons, Enos served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons, where he went 26-36 before abruptly resigning to take the SEC job.

Enos also comes to Ann Arbor armed with Big Ten experience as the spent three years (2006-09) at rival Michigan State, the first year as quarterbacks coach and the last two as running backs coach. He’s also an alum of the Wolverines’ in-state rival.