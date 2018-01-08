LSU CB Kevin Toliver declares for NFL Draft

ESPN has a knack for rolling out new ideas during the College Football Playoff since taking over the contract for the postseason format after previously obtaining the rights to broadcast the BCS bowls. Tonight, when Alabama and Georgia play for the CFB Playoff National Championship in Atlanta, ESPN will introduce for the first time the brand new First-And-10 cam, a small camera embedded in the first down marker that will be moved throughout the game. The camera angle will be looking directly down the first down line wherever it may be, providing a potentially definitive camera angle to determine whether or not a first down has been obtained in close calls.

Innovation: ESPN will utilize the first-and-10 cam for the @CFBPlayoff National Championship game pic.twitter.com/cDoQFNF0dm — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 8, 2018

It has been this college football blogger’s long-winded crusade to fight for adjustable first-down marker cameras for years to help improve the accuracy of any instant replay being used to determine if a football managed to reach the first down line or not. By having a camera fixated inside the first-down marker, the hope is the accuracy of any instant replay involving spotting the football at the first down line will be improved. Mind you, this is not a fail-proof system, because the angle could potentially be blocked down the line on the field by a player or an official standing in the wrong position, but this is a step in the right direction for maximizing the accuracy of instant replays. Far too often, replays have relied on camera angles that were askew, leaving doubt over just where a ball may be spotted.

Here’s hoping this is just the beginning of something that will become the norm. If we are going to have instant replay in college football, then these big money conferences and media partners should feel an obligation to make it the most controversy-free system it possibly can using the technology made available to them. And since we are not going to lasers and microchips just yet (be on the lookout for artificial turf with LED lights embedded to add first down lines on the field and more… it’s coming), then relying on simple camera technology like this has to be what we look to improve everywhere possible.

We’ll see if these cameras come into play for any instant replays tonight, and hopefully, it does. If it proves beneficial, we could see First-And-10 cams more often starting next regular season.

