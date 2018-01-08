Getty Images

NFL claims a second draft-eligible LSU Tiger today, third overall

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
Miami’s not the only that’s taken a one-two early entry punch today.

Cornerback Kevin Tolliver announced via Twitter Monday afternoon that, “[a]fter praying and talking with my family,” he had decided to leave LSU early for the draft.  Nearly five hours later, teammate and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby tweeted his intentions to enter the April draft as well.

“Following my prayers to God I learned sometimes you have to know when one has to make big decisions,” Weathersby wrote. “I have deep faith in my beliefs and I do not believe He is leading me wrong in my decision.”

Weathersby started 15 games during his time with the Tigers, including 11 starts at right tackle this season, and played in a total of 31.  Injuries helped limit the 6-6, 308-pound lineman to just three starts in 2016.

Weathersby and Toliver are the second and third LSU Tigers to declare for this year’s draft, joining defensive end Arden Key, who announced his decision late last week.

Du’Vonta Lampkin announces he’s leaving Oklahoma for the draft

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
Yep, yet another early defection.

In a day that’s been chock full of them, Du’Vonta Lampkin became the latest to declare, with the Oklahoma defensive lineman surprising many by announcing that he’s leaving the Sooners for the NFL draft.  Lampkin is the third OU player to declare, joining tight end Mark Andrews (HERE) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown (HERE).

The difference when it comes to Lampkin is that the lineman is a redshirt sophomore and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lampkin originally signed with Texas in 2015 but, unhappy with how UT’s line coach left for Floridadidn’t enroll at the school and moved on to OU in August of that year.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Lampkin was suspended for the first six games of the 2016 season.

In 2017, he started two of the 12 games in which he played.  He would’ve played in all 13 games but was suspended for the Longhorns’ opener for violating unspecified team rules.

Wazzu confirms hiring of Tracy Claeys as DC

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
Not long after Ohio State swiped its defensive coordinator, Washington State turned to a replacement with Big Ten ties to fill the void.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, Wazzu confirmed a few hours later that Tracy Claeys has been hired as Mike Leach‘s defensive coordinator.  Claeys replaces Alex Grinch, who took a job with Urban Meyer at OSU earlier today.

“Tracy comes highly recommended as a tremendous teacher, strategist, and a player’s coach with an impressive body of work that has withstood the test of time,” a statement from the head coach began. “We are fortunate to have him at Washington State University.”

Claeys was named interim head coach at Minnesota in 2015 when Jerry Kill stepped down because of health concerns, with Claeys being named the full-time replacement not long after.  A little more than a year later, and not long after he supported protests by his players, Claeys was fired.

Claeys was the Gophers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons and part of a fifth before taking over as head coach.  Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Northern Illinois for three seasons, his first job at the FBS level.

Last season, Claeys was sidelined from the coaching profession.

“I would like to thank Coach Leach and Washington State University for the opportunity to coach the Cougs!” said Claeys. “I am looking forward to getting to Pullman, working with a great staff and getting to know the players.”

Sony Michel tight-roped his way to a first down… on 3rd and 20

Sony Michel walked a tight rope for a big third down conversion that would lead to a field goal.
By Kevin McGuireJan 8, 2018, 9:04 PM EST
After turning the football over on their first possession, Georgia looked to get things moving against Alabama on their second possession of the game. Things seemed to hit a brick wall when Jake Fromm was taken down for a big sack to pin them into a 3rd and 20, but running back Sony Michel turned in a dynamic run down the right sideline and tight-roped his way to a first down on a gain of 26 yards against one of the top rushing defenses in the country.

The Big Ten officials working the game decided to get a closer look through an instant replay to make sure Michel didn’t step out of bounds earlier than he was ruled out. Upon closer inspection, Michel made a phenomenal effort to keep his feet from crossing the sideline as he picked up extra yardage with little room to spare.

The big play helped lead Georgia to a field goal to open the scoring in the championship game. An early field goal put Georgia up 3-0 on Alabama.

Georgia leads Alabama as National Championship Game hits halftime

By Bryan FischerJan 8, 2018, 8:58 PM EST
3 Comments

ATLANTA — Kudos to everybody who predicted the College Football Playoff National Championship Game was going to turn into a low-scoring, hard-hitting, defensive-minded affair because that’s exactly what transpired in the first half between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night.

In front of what amounted to a relative home crowd, it was the Bulldogs who held a 13-0 lead as the clock wound down to halftime in the second (and far more important) SEC title game. Though the low score was representative of how things began, there were still several big plays that jolted both shades of red to their feet in Atlanta.

Alabama corner Tony Brown kicked things off by picking off Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm’s second pass of the game, wrestling a pass out of the hands of Javon Wims in what might be the play of his career given the stage. While it amounted to a bit of an arm punt given the down and distance, it was nevertheless the start that the Tide wanted defensively.

The Bulldogs defense made sure that the turnover was not painful on the scoreboard however, allowing Jalen Hurts (3-of-8 passing, 47 yards rushing) to march down the field but keeping him out of the end zone thanks to a missed throw to wideout Calvin Ridley and then drawing a false start that eventually led to a missed field goal from Andy Pappanastos.

The more curious thing from the Georgia sideline may have been the offensive play calling. The team opened with seven straight passes for Fromm — who finished the half with an even 126 yards through the air — and didn’t run the ball until the first quarter was more than halfway over. Still, tailback Sony Michel picked up where he left off in the Rose Bowl against No. 2 Oklahoma with the team’s biggest play of the first quarter by hitting the edge and jetting up the sideline for 26 yards. He finished with 61 on the ground all told while teammate Nick Chubb had 16.

That one long run by Michel helped keep the Bulldogs’ third drive alive before it stalled just outside the red zone — a bit of a habit for the team early on. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship calmly nailed a 41 yard field goal to put Georgia up 3-0 and later added another from 27 out.

The Bulldogs’ offense did seem to find a groove right before the break however as they used some big throws by Fromm to drive nearly the length of the field with just 79 seconds left on the clock. Aided in part by an Alabama penalty, the team eventually found pay dirt thanks to a touchdown off a direct snap to Mecole Hardman.

While the first half pretty much went to script based on the scoreboard and the fact that every single yard was hard to come by, it will be interesting to see what kind of halftime adjustments Nick Saban and Kirby Smart make in the locker room.

The Crimson Tide clearly need to get things going on offense while the Bulldogs need a much more consistent running game if they’re to salt away another national title. 30 minutes are left until one side can claim victory and it’s a trophy very much up for grabs.