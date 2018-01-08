Washington State reportedly fills defensive coordinator vacancy with Tracy Claeys

On the day Ohio State finally made the addition of Alex Grinch to the coaching staff official in Columbus, Mike Leach wasted little time in getting a replacement in Pullman, Washington. Washington State has reportedly hired former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys to fill the role as defensive coordinator.
According to a report from The Star Tribune, Claeys has agreed to a two-year contract. There has been no official update out of Washington State at this time, but the addition of Claeys seems to be an intriguing one for Leach and the Cougars.
Grinch did a solid job in reshaping how Washington State performed on defense. Claeys will bring with him a good amount of experience as a defensive coordinator, having held the role from 1999 through 2015 between jobs at Emporia State, Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois, and Minnesota under former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill. Claeys was named interim head coach of Minnesota in 2015 when Kill stepped aside to focus on his health, and Claeys was named the full-time head coach of Minnesota after that interim season. He held the job for just one season before Minnesota parted ways with Claeys and hired P.J. Fleck from Western Michigan.
Ironically, the last team Claeys beat as head coach of the Gophers was Washington State in the Holiday Bowl at the end of the 2016 season. Claeys and Minnesota held Washington State to just 12 points in the game. The only touchdown allowed by Minnesota came with just 19 seconds remaining in the game.
USC’s offense was already set to have some new faces in the crowd next season with the departure of quarterback Sam Darnold to the NFL. Now, Darnold’s top target in 2018 is also making his way to the NFL this year. Deontay Burnett declared his eligibility for the NFL Draft this spring with a brief statement released on his Twitter account Monday evening.
“After sitting down with my mother, father and family evaluating my future, I have decided to forego my senior season at USC and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft,” Burnett said. “It has truly been an honor to forever go down as a Rose Bowl and Pac-12 champion.” (USC won the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2016 season and the Pac-12 championship in 2017.)
Burnett is coming off a season in which he led USC with 86 receptions and 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. Burnett led the Trojans in each receiving category. In 2016, Burnett was USC’s third-leading receiver but managed to play a key role in the offense with JuJu Smith-Schuster leading the receivers.
USC now must replace its starting quarterback, leading rusher, and leading receiver in 2018. That’s a lot of offense to replace for the defending Pac-12 champs.
Former Baylor quarterback Zach Smith has found his new football home. On Monday, Tulsa announced it has officially added Smith to the football program as one of six December signees who are now attending classes at Tulsa starting this week.
Smith will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will eventually help pad the quarterback depth for the program once he becomes available. A year off from playing also gives Smith time to adjust to his new program, learn the playbook, and establish a new relationship with his new teammates. Smith made the decision to transfer out of Baylor in December after the season ended in Waco.
Smith started 10 games for Baylor, including four in 2016 in place of an injured Seth Russell. Smith started six additional games for Baylor this past season. He left Baylor with 2,997 passing yards and 21 touchdowns for the Bears.
ESPN has a knack for rolling out new ideas during the College Football Playoff since taking over the contract for the postseason format after previously obtaining the rights to broadcast the BCS bowls. Tonight, when Alabama and Georgia play for the CFB Playoff National Championship in Atlanta, ESPN will introduce for the first time the brand new First-And-10 cam, a small camera embedded in the first down marker that will be moved throughout the game. The camera angle will be looking directly down the first down line wherever it may be, providing a potentially definitive camera angle to determine whether or not a first down has been obtained in close calls.
It has been this college football blogger’s long-winded crusade to fight for adjustable first-down marker cameras for years to help improve the accuracy of any instant replay being used to determine if a football managed to reach the first down line or not. By having a camera fixated inside the first-down marker, the hope is the accuracy of any instant replay involving spotting the football at the first down line will be improved. Mind you, this is not a fail-proof system, because the angle could potentially be blocked down the line on the field by a player or an official standing in the wrong position, but this is a step in the right direction for maximizing the accuracy of instant replays. Far too often, replays have relied on camera angles that were askew, leaving doubt over just where a ball may be spotted.
Here’s hoping this is just the beginning of something that will become the norm. If we are going to have instant replay in college football, then these big money conferences and media partners should feel an obligation to make it the most controversy-free system it possibly can using the technology made available to them. And since we are not going to lasers and microchips just yet (be on the lookout for artificial turf with LED lights embedded to add first down lines on the field and more… it’s coming), then relying on simple camera technology like this has to be what we look to improve everywhere possible.
We’ll see if these cameras come into play for any instant replays tonight, and hopefully, it does. If it proves beneficial, we could see First-And-10 cams more often starting next regular season.
LSU cornerback Kevin Toliver is turning pro. A part-time starter over the past three seasons in Baton Rouge, Toliver announced his intention to go to the NFL on Monday afternoon, officially bringing a close to an up-and-down college career sidetracked by various injuries.
“Since I was a little boy, I’ve dreamed of playing in the NFL. I knew only one school could help make that dream a reality,” Toliver said in his statement shared on Twitter. “After praying and talking with my family, I have decided to take the next step in my career and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.”
Where Toliver ends up being drafted remains to be seen, as some draft experts seem to suggest he may not be a first round player but could be a good sleeper pick somewhere, as reported by The Advocate. Toliver is the second LSU player to officially move on from LSU with a year of eligibility remaining, joining Arden Key, but others are still expected to be on the move as well once draft grade evaluations come back from the NFL’s evaluation team.
Toliver’s departure will leave the door open for some competition at the cornerback position starting this spring for the Tigers. Defensive back is typically a position of strength for the programs, although the depth concerns are a tad more prominent at this time unless the program can pad it a little in the next signing period beginning in February.