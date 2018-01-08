Sony Michel tight-roped his way to a first down… on 3rd and 20

ATLANTA — Kudos to everybody who predicted the College Football Playoff National Championship Game was going to turn into a low-scoring, hard-hitting, defensive-minded affair because that’s exactly what transpired in the first half between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night.

In front of what amounted to a relative home crowd, it was the Bulldogs who held a 13-0 lead as the clock wound down to halftime in the second (and far more important) SEC title game. Though the low score was representative of how things began, there were still several big plays that jolted both shades of red to their feet in Atlanta.

Alabama corner Tony Brown kicked things off by picking off Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm’s second pass of the game, wrestling a pass out of the hands of Javon Wims in what might be the play of his career given the stage. While it amounted to a bit of an arm punt given the down and distance, it was nevertheless the start that the Tide wanted defensively.

The Bulldogs defense made sure that the turnover was not painful on the scoreboard however, allowing Jalen Hurts (3-of-8 passing, 47 yards rushing) to march down the field but keeping him out of the end zone thanks to a missed throw to wideout Calvin Ridley and then drawing a false start that eventually led to a missed field goal from Andy Pappanastos.

The more curious thing from the Georgia sideline may have been the offensive play calling. The team opened with seven straight passes for Fromm — who finished the half with an even 126 yards through the air — and didn’t run the ball until the first quarter was more than halfway over. Still, tailback Sony Michel picked up where he left off in the Rose Bowl against No. 2 Oklahoma with the team’s biggest play of the first quarter by hitting the edge and jetting up the sideline for 26 yards. He finished with 61 on the ground all told while teammate Nick Chubb had 16.

Sony Michel's 26-yard scamper down the sideline on 3rd and long was the highlight of the 1st quarter. It was also longer than any play Clemson had vs Bama in the Sugar Bowl. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 9, 2018

That one long run by Michel helped keep the Bulldogs’ third drive alive before it stalled just outside the red zone — a bit of a habit for the team early on. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship calmly nailed a 41 yard field goal to put Georgia up 3-0 and later added another from 27 out.

The Bulldogs’ offense did seem to find a groove right before the break however as they used some big throws by Fromm to drive nearly the length of the field with just 79 seconds left on the clock. Aided in part by an Alabama penalty, the team eventually found pay dirt thanks to a touchdown off a direct snap to Mecole Hardman.

Rashaan Evans & JK Scott are both appearing in the 7th #CFBPlayoff game of their careers tonight. The pair are the only @AlabamaFTBL players to participate in all of UA's CFP games since the playoff's 2014 inception#CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship#OutworkYesterday #RollTide — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 9, 2018

While the first half pretty much went to script based on the scoreboard and the fact that every single yard was hard to come by, it will be interesting to see what kind of halftime adjustments Nick Saban and Kirby Smart make in the locker room.

The Crimson Tide clearly need to get things going on offense while the Bulldogs need a much more consistent running game if they’re to salt away another national title. 30 minutes are left until one side can claim victory and it’s a trophy very much up for grabs.