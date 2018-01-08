Tennessee’s Kahlil McKenzie declares for NFL draft

WHO

No. 3 Georgia (13-1) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1)

WHAT

The College Football Playoff championship game, presented by AT&T

WHEN

8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

HEAD COACHES

Georgia’s Kirby Smart (13-1 in his first season with the Bulldogs, 13-1 overall)

Alabama’s Nick Saban (126-20 in 11 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 217-62-1 overall; five national championships)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Georgia

Passing: Jake Fromm, 165-259 (63.7%), 2,383 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions

Rushing: Nick Chubb, 1,320 yards; Sony Michel, 16 touchdowns

Receiving: Javon Wims, 44 receptions, 704 yards, seven touchdowns

Punt returns: Mecole Hardman, 11.3 yards per on 21 returns

Kick returns: Hardman. 27.5 yards per on 17 returns

Punting: Cameron Nizialek, 44.9 yards per, 25 of 55 inside 20

Kicking: Rodrigo Blankenship, 17-20 field goals, long of 55; 61-61 extra points

Tackles: Roquan Smith, 124

Tackles for loss: D’Andre Walker, 13½

Sacks: Smith and Walker, 5½

QB Hits: Smith, 17

Interceptions: Dominick Sanders, four

Passes breakups: Deandre Baker, nine

Alabama

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 151-247 (61.1%), 2,060 yards, 17 touchdowns, one interception

Rushing: Damien Harris, 983 yards, 11 touchdowns

Receiving: Calvin Ridley, 59 receptions, 935 yards; Henry Ruggs III, five touchdowns

Punt returns: Trevon Diggs, 8.9 per on 13 returns

Kick returns: Ruggs III, 18.4 per on 13 returns

Punting: JK Scott, 42.4 yards per, 25 of 48 inside 20

Kicking: Andy Pappanastos, 16-21 field goals, long of 46; 54-54 extra points

Tackles: Ronnie Harrison, 70

Tackles for loss: Rashaan Evans, 11½

Sacks: Raekwon Davis, 7½

Interceptions: Mack Wilson, four

Passes breakups: Levi Wallace, 14

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS

Alabama’s 10th-ranked rush offense (255.8 ypg) vs. Georgia’s 20th-ranked run defense (121.9 ypg)

UGA’s 8th-ranked rush offense (267.4 ypg) vs. UA’s top-ranked run defense (91.8 ypg)

UA’s 91st-ranked pass offense (193.9 ypg) vs. UGA’s 8th-ranked pass defense (167.6 ypg)

UGA’s 109th-ranked pass offense (172.9 ypg) vs. UA’s 3rd-ranked pass defense (160.6 ypg)

UA’s 12th-ranked scoring offense (37.9 ppg) vs. UGA’s 5th-ranked scoring defense (15.7 ppg)

UGA’s 17th-ranked scoring offense (36.3 ppg) vs. UA’s top-ranked scoring defense (11.1 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS

Auburn

Georgia lost 40-17 in Auburn Nov. 11 and won 28-7 in SEC championship game rematch, Alabama lost 26-14 in Auburn Nov. 25.

Mississippi State

Georgia won 31-3 in Athens Sept. 23, Alabama won 31-24 in Starkville Nov. 11.

Tennessee

Georgia won 41-0 in Knoxville Sept. 30, Alabama won 45-7 in Tuscaloosa Oct. 21.

Vanderbilt

Georgia won 45-14 in Nashville Oct. 7, Alabama won 59-0 in Nashville Sept. 23.

LOSSES

Georgia: 40-17 to No. 10 Auburn (10-4) in Auburn Nov. 11

Alabama: 26-14 to No. 6 Auburn (10-4) in Auburn Nov. 25

PORTFOLIO

Wins vs. bowl teams: Georgia 8, Alabama 6

Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: UGA 4, UA 3

Wins in true road games: UGA 4, UA 3

Wins by 10-plus points: UGA 11, UA 10

THE BOVADA.LV LINE

Georgia, +5 (opened +4½)

Over/under, 45

THE PREDICTIONS

Zach Barnett

Maybe I’m just a fool, but I don’t believe anyone can beat Alabama at their own game until it actually happens. Yeah, the Tide has lost its share of games over the years — so rarely you can probably remember each individual one — but all those losses have come from the same formula, a formula Georgia can’t replicate. Georgia’s run game is good, but Bama’s run defense is better. Jake Fromm is an effective game manager, but Jalen Hurts has another dimension the Bulldog freshman doesn’t. When push comes to shove (and it will), I think it’s that extra dimension that will push Alabama over the top. Again.

Alabama 21, Georgia 14

Bryan Fisher

I go back and forth on this game every 30 minutes, that’s just how close the two SEC foes are when you look at where their programs and rosters are at this point in the season. Both sides are a little tired after two very different semifinal games and from the toll of traveling back on a short week. That likely leads to a slower, more conservative approach on both sides of the ball to shorten the game up and that in itself might play a little bit more into Alabama’s hands. While Georgia might have better starting 22 talent overall if you go down the list, the quarterback run game is a difference maker for the Tide with Jalen Hurts behind center. It will be a close, hard-fought title game but ultimately Nick Saban‘s side has just enough to best the hometown team and hoist another trophy

Alabama 28, Georgia 23

Kevin McGuire

It is hard not to get carried away with what Georgia did running the football in the Rose Bowl, but the truth is Alabama is much better equipped to slow down Georgia’s running game the way Oklahoma could only dream. Sony Michel and Nick Chubb will have an impact, but 30, 40-, and 50-yard touchdowns are not going to happen against the Tide the way they did against the Sooners. On the same line of thinking, it’s hard not to go overboard with Alabama’s defense after dismantling Clemson the way they just did. Georgia’s offense operates differently though, and odds are we get a national title game that falls somewhere in between the semifinal performances for both. As much as Georgia is the best-equipped to give a Nick Saban assistant more than a puncher’s chance against Nick Saban (11-0 vs. former assistants, including 1-0 in College Football Playoff era), Alabama will be able to play their style of game and allow Jalen Hurts to make some plays to lead Alabama to yet another national title.

Alabama 27, Georgia 23

John Taylor

How can you bet against Nick Saban and Alabama? Since the Nicktator took over the Crimson Tide in 2007, they are 9-1 in games played in Atlanta, including nine straight wins since losing to Florida in the 2008 SEC championship game. Saban is also 11-0 all-time against head coaches who were his former assistants. Where’s tonight’s game being played? In Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Who’s Georgia’s head coach? Saban’s former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart. Last year at this time I went against the CFT grain and picked Clemson over ‘Bama; despite that ominous-looking 20-1 mark staring me square in the face I’m doing the same this time around as UGA’s ground game will prove to be too much for even the suffocating UA front seven, with the underdog Bulldogs denying Saban his latest shot at tying the great Bear Bryant for most national championships — and their program’s first since 1980.

Georgia 24, Alabama 20