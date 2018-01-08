Getty Images

Tennessee’s Kahlil McKenzie declares for NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 1:44 PM EST
Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie will have the chance to select his son a year earlier than expected.

On his Instagram account Sunday, Kahlil McKenzie confirmed that he will be leaving Tennessee early and making himself available for the April NFL draft. “I want to say thank you to the city of Knoxville and the ENTIRE VolNation for embracing me through the ups and downs through these past 3 years,” the defensive lineman wrote. “Knoxville will always be my second home and I will love y’all tomorrow as much as I do now and have my entire life.”

Where do I start… I still remember the first time I put on my dads old beat up Bowl Jersey and helmet; coming to Knoxville for whatever reason to spend time with family; going to the rooftop of Neyland Stadium and getting chills looking into that empty stadium… Well, first things first, Lord thank you for everything you have blessed me with, thank you for a family that loves me, supports me and guides me, thank you for your never-ending love and the lessons you teach me everyday. Secondly, I want to say thank you to the city of Knoxville and the ENTIRE VolNation for embracing me through the ups and downs through these past 3 years. Knoxville will always be my second home and I will love y’all tomorrow as much as I do now and have my entire life. Third, I want to thank my coaches for the opportunity they gave me to attend this amazing University. I also want to thank my teammates for pushing me everyday, I love every last one of y’all. The memories I have with y’all make me smile and proud to have been your teammate. I have so much love in my heart for all of y’all and hope that you can have that same love for me at the next level. I will be foregoing my senior season and entering the 2018 NFL Draft. Lord, the rest is in Your gracious and powerful hands. Now I’m on to the next chapter!

McKenzie played in 31 games the past three seasons, starting one of those contests. A pectoral injury limited him this past season.

During his time in Knoxville, McKenzie was credited with credited with 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

McKenzie is the third Volunteer player to leave early this year, joining running back John Kelly and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.

LB Jerome Baker leaving Ohio State early for NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 3:07 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Ohio State is losing another player to early entry into the big boy ranks of football.

Using his personal Twitter account, Jerome Baker announced that he is leaving the Buckeyes and his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the April NFL draft.  Even prior to this season, it had been expected that the linebacker would be one of the juniors OSU to declare early.

This past season, Baker led the Buckeyes in tackles with 72.  He was also fourth in tackles for loss with eight and tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries.

During his time in Columbus, Baker started 25 of the 33 games in which he played. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten each of the past two seasons.

Ohio State confirms hiring of Wazzu DC Alex Grinch

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
A native Ohioan is officially coming home.

After a week or more of speculation, Ohio State confirmed Monday afternoon that Alex Grinch has been hired by Urban Meyer as his 10th assistant.  Per the school’s release, his specific responsibilities will be announced at a later date.

Grinch is Urban Meyer’s hire to fill the 10th on-field assistant coach role that goes into effect Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce the addition of Alex Grinch to our coaching staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “I am very impressed with his body of work while at Washington State, as many others were, and am happy he chose to come home to Ohio to become a part of our Buckeye coaching staff.”

Grinch, a Grove City, Ohio, native, spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Washington State.  It’s expected he’ll hold at least a co-coordinator title at OSU.

During his time in Pullman, he took a Cougars defense that was 97th nationally before he arrived and turned it into one that was 16th this past season.  For that, he earned a semifinalist nod for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Prior to Wazzu, the 37-year-old Grinch spent time as a defensive backs coach at Missouri (2012-14), Wyoming (2009-11).  In addition to his coordinating duties, he was also the secondary coach at Wazzu.

Mark Richt wishes Georgia ‘good luck’ in tonight’s title game

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
Always one of the classiest coaches in college football, Mark Richt has shown once again why that is the case.

Georgia, of course, will face Alabama in tonight’s College Football Playoff championship game.  Richt spent 15 seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach before being dismissed in November of 2015.

Now the head coach at his alma mater Miami, Richt, as he did back in August, tweeted out his best wishes to his former team tonight as they look to claim the football program’s first national title since the 1980 season.

Additionally, he expounded on those well-wishes during a radio appearance Monday morning.

“It is fun to see those guys have success. They’re an awesome bunch of guys,” Richt said by way of the Sun-Sentinel. “I’m happy for those guys. I’m happy for the Georgia coaches. I’ve got nothing against those guys. They’re great guys, they’re doing a good job and then the Georgia people … We were a part of the fabric of that team for 15 seasons and I’m happy for them to be able to experience what they’re going to get to experience tonight. I wish them well.”

Richt recruited and coached a handful of Bulldogs who will play significant roles tonight, including star running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

CFT Previews & Predictions: Georgia-Alabama Tale of the Tape

By John TaylorJan 8, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
WHO
No. 3 Georgia (13-1) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1)

WHAT
The College Football Playoff championship game, presented by AT&T

WHEN
8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

HEAD COACHES
Georgia’s Kirby Smart (13-1 in his first season with the Bulldogs, 13-1 overall)
Alabama’s Nick Saban (126-20 in 11 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 217-62-1 overall; five national championships)

STATISTICAL LEADERS
Georgia
Passing: Jake Fromm, 165-259 (63.7%), 2,383 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions
Rushing: Nick Chubb, 1,320 yards; Sony Michel, 16 touchdowns
Receiving: Javon Wims, 44 receptions, 704 yards, seven touchdowns
Punt returns: Mecole Hardman, 11.3 yards per on 21 returns
Kick returns: Hardman. 27.5 yards per on 17 returns
Punting: Cameron Nizialek, 44.9 yards per, 25 of 55 inside 20
Kicking: Rodrigo Blankenship, 17-20 field goals, long of 55; 61-61 extra points
Tackles: Roquan Smith, 124
Tackles for loss: D’Andre Walker, 13½
Sacks: Smith and Walker, 5½
QB Hits: Smith, 17
Interceptions: Dominick Sanders, four
Passes breakups: Deandre Baker, nine

Alabama
Passing: Jalen Hurts, 151-247 (61.1%), 2,060 yards, 17 touchdowns, one interception
Rushing: Damien Harris, 983 yards, 11 touchdowns
Receiving: Calvin Ridley, 59 receptions, 935 yards; Henry Ruggs III, five touchdowns
Punt returns: Trevon Diggs, 8.9 per on 13 returns
Kick returns: Ruggs III, 18.4 per on 13 returns
Punting: JK Scott, 42.4 yards per, 25 of 48 inside 20
Kicking: Andy Pappanastos, 16-21 field goals, long of 46; 54-54 extra points
Tackles: Ronnie Harrison, 70
Tackles for loss: Rashaan Evans, 11½
Sacks: Raekwon Davis, 7½
Interceptions: Mack Wilson, four
Passes breakups: Levi Wallace, 14

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS
Alabama’s 10th-ranked rush offense (255.8 ypg) vs. Georgia’s 20th-ranked run defense (121.9 ypg)
UGA’s 8th-ranked rush offense (267.4 ypg) vs. UA’s top-ranked run defense (91.8 ypg)
UA’s 91st-ranked pass offense (193.9 ypg) vs. UGA’s 8th-ranked pass defense (167.6 ypg)
UGA’s 109th-ranked pass offense (172.9 ypg) vs. UA’s 3rd-ranked pass defense (160.6 ypg)
UA’s 12th-ranked scoring offense (37.9 ppg) vs. UGA’s 5th-ranked scoring defense (15.7 ppg)
UGA’s 17th-ranked scoring offense (36.3 ppg) vs. UA’s top-ranked scoring defense (11.1 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS
Auburn
Georgia lost 40-17 in Auburn Nov. 11 and won 28-7 in SEC championship game rematch, Alabama lost 26-14 in Auburn Nov. 25.

Mississippi State
Georgia won 31-3 in Athens Sept. 23, Alabama won 31-24 in Starkville Nov. 11.

Tennessee
Georgia won 41-0 in Knoxville Sept. 30, Alabama won 45-7 in Tuscaloosa Oct. 21.

Vanderbilt
Georgia won 45-14 in Nashville Oct. 7, Alabama won 59-0 in Nashville Sept. 23.

LOSSES
Georgia: 40-17 to No. 10 Auburn (10-4) in Auburn Nov. 11
Alabama: 26-14 to No. 6 Auburn (10-4) in Auburn Nov. 25

PORTFOLIO
Wins vs. bowl teams: Georgia 8, Alabama 6
Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: UGA 4, UA 3
Wins in true road games: UGA 4, UA 3
Wins by 10-plus points: UGA 11, UA 10

THE BOVADA.LV LINE
Georgia, +5 (opened +4½)
Over/under, 45

THE PREDICTIONS
Zach Barnett
Maybe I’m just a fool, but I don’t believe anyone can beat Alabama at their own game until it actually happens. Yeah, the Tide has lost its share of games over the years — so rarely you can probably remember each individual one — but all those losses have come from the same formula, a formula Georgia can’t replicate. Georgia’s run game is good, but Bama’s run defense is better. Jake Fromm is an effective game manager, but Jalen Hurts has another dimension the Bulldog freshman doesn’t. When push comes to shove (and it will), I think it’s that extra dimension that will push Alabama over the top. Again.
Alabama 21, Georgia 14

Bryan Fisher
I go back and forth on this game every 30 minutes, that’s just how close the two SEC foes are when you look at where their programs and rosters are at this point in the season. Both sides are a little tired after two very different semifinal games and from the toll of traveling back on a short week.  That likely leads to a slower, more conservative approach on both sides of the ball to shorten the game up and that in itself might play a little bit more into Alabama’s hands. While Georgia might have better starting 22 talent overall if you go down the list, the quarterback run game is a difference maker for the Tide with Jalen Hurts behind center. It will be a close, hard-fought title game but ultimately Nick Saban‘s side has just enough to best the hometown team and hoist another trophy
Alabama 28, Georgia 23

Kevin McGuire
It is hard not to get carried away with what Georgia did running the football in the Rose Bowl, but the truth is Alabama is much better equipped to slow down Georgia’s running game the way Oklahoma could only dream. Sony Michel and Nick Chubb will have an impact, but 30, 40-, and 50-yard touchdowns are not going to happen against the Tide the way they did against the Sooners. On the same line of thinking, it’s hard not to go overboard with Alabama’s defense after dismantling Clemson the way they just did. Georgia’s offense operates differently though, and odds are we get a national title game that falls somewhere in between the semifinal performances for both. As much as Georgia is the best-equipped to give a Nick Saban assistant more than a puncher’s chance against Nick Saban (11-0 vs. former assistants, including 1-0 in College Football Playoff era), Alabama will be able to play their style of game and allow Jalen Hurts to make some plays to lead Alabama to yet another national title.
Alabama 27, Georgia 23

John Taylor
How can you bet against Nick Saban and Alabama? Since the Nicktator took over the Crimson Tide in 2007, they are 9-1 in games played in Atlanta, including nine straight wins since losing to Florida in the 2008 SEC championship game.  Saban is also 11-0 all-time against head coaches who were his former assistants.  Where’s tonight’s game being played?  In Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  Who’s Georgia’s head coach?  Saban’s former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart. Last year at this time I went against the CFT grain and picked Clemson over ‘Bama; despite that ominous-looking 20-1 mark staring me square in the face I’m doing the same this time around as UGA’s ground game will prove to be too much for even the suffocating UA front seven, with the underdog Bulldogs denying Saban his latest shot at tying the great Bear Bryant for most national championships — and their program’s first since 1980.
Georgia 24, Alabama 20