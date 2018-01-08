Tony Brown rips away an interception, but Alabama can’t cash in

Alabama’s defense got an early tuenover on Georgia’s first possesison of the half, but the Crimson Tide were unable to convert the turnover into points.
On a third-and-six, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm took a deep shot only to have Alabama’s Tony Brown rip the ball out of the hands of Javon Wims for an interception.
Despite a promising-looking offensive series led by Jalen Hurts, Alabama stalled and had to settle for a field goal try by Andy Pappanastos, who was given the Chris Fowler curse during the broadcast. The kick sailed wide left on the try shortly after a false start penalty pushed Alabama back five yards for a 40-yard attempt.
After one possession each, we are scoreless in Atlanta.
Yep, yet another early defection.
In a day that’s been chock full of them, Du’Vonta Lampkin became the latest to declare, with the Oklahoma defensive lineman surprising many by announcing that he’s leaving the Sooners for the NFL draft. Lampkin is the third OU player to declare, joining tight end Mark Andrews (HERE) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown (HERE).
The difference when it comes to Lampkin is that the lineman is a redshirt sophomore and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Lampkin originally signed with Texas in 2015 but, unhappy with how UT’s line coach left for Florida, didn’t enroll at the school and moved on to OU in August of that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, Lampkin was suspended for the first six games of the 2016 season.
In 2017, he started two of the 12 games in which he played. He would’ve played in all 13 games but was suspended for the Longhorns’ opener for violating unspecified team rules.
Not long after Ohio State swiped its defensive coordinator, Washington State turned to a replacement with Big Ten ties to fill the void.
Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, Wazzu confirmed a few hours later that Tracy Claeys has been hired as Mike Leach‘s defensive coordinator. Claeys replaces Alex Grinch, who took a job with Urban Meyer at OSU earlier today.
“Tracy comes highly recommended as a tremendous teacher, strategist, and a player’s coach with an impressive body of work that has withstood the test of time,” a statement from the head coach began. “We are fortunate to have him at Washington State University.”
Claeys was named interim head coach at Minnesota in 2015 when Jerry Kill stepped down because of health concerns, with Claeys being named the full-time replacement not long after. A little more than a year later, and not long after he supported protests by his players, Claeys was fired.
Claeys was the Gophers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons and part of a fifth before taking over as head coach. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Northern Illinois for three seasons, his first job at the FBS level.
Last season, Claeys was sidelined from the coaching profession.
“I would like to thank Coach Leach and Washington State University for the opportunity to coach the Cougs!” said Claeys. “I am looking forward to getting to Pullman, working with a great staff and getting to know the players.”
Miami’s not the only that’s taken a one-two early entry punch today.
Cornerback Kevin Tolliver announced via Twitter Monday afternoon that, “[a]fter praying and talking with my family,” he had decided to leave LSU early for the draft. Nearly five hours later, teammate and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby tweeted his intentions to enter the April draft as well.
“Following my prayers to God I learned sometimes you have to know when one has to make big decisions,” Weathersby wrote. “I have deep faith in my beliefs and I do not believe He is leading me wrong in my decision.”
Weathersby started 15 games during his time with the Tigers, including 11 starts at right tackle this season, and played in a total of 31. Injuries helped limit the 6-6, 308-pound lineman to just three starts in 2016.
Weathersby and Toliver are the second and third LSU Tigers to declare for this year’s draft, joining defensive end Arden Key, who announced his decision late last week.
After turning the football over on their first possession, Georgia looked to get things moving against Alabama on their second possession of the game. Things seemed to hit a brick wall when Jake Fromm was taken down for a big sack to pin them into a 3rd and 20, but running back Sony Michel turned in a dynamic run down the right sideline and tight-roped his way to a first down on a gain of 26 yards against one of the top rushing defenses in the country.
The Big Ten officials working the game decided to get a closer look through an instant replay to make sure Michel didn’t step out of bounds earlier than he was ruled out. Upon closer inspection, Michel made a phenomenal effort to keep his feet from crossing the sideline as he picked up extra yardage with little room to spare.
The big play helped lead Georgia to a field goal to open the scoring in the championship game. An early field goal put Georgia up 3-0 on Alabama.