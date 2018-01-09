Andre Rison says WR son transferring from Michigan State

One Michigan State legacy won’t get to see his through in East Lansing.

During a radio interview Monday night, Andre Rison confirmed that his son, true freshman wide receiver Hunter Rison, has decided to transfer out of the Spartans football program. Rison, an All-American receiver at MSU, pointed to Mark Dantonio‘s offensive system and playing time, or lack thereof, as the reasons behind his son’s decision.

“It’s nothing against the program,” the elder Rison said by way of mlive.com, “it’s just the system doesn’t fit him and he doesn’t fit the system, evidently. …

“He feels as if he’s just as good as the guys that’s playing in front of him. … [H]e needs to be out there more, he needs to be playing more, he needs to be more involved with the offense, not sitting on the sideline.”

Rison was a four-star 2017 signee, as the No. 46 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Michigan. The 5-11, 200-pound Rison was one of four four-star recruits signed as part of MSU’s February 2017 recruiting class.

As a true freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards. In the September loss to Notre Dame, he set career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (73).