Arkansas adds three SMU coaches, retains another in completing Chad Morris’ offensive staff

Would you expect anything less from a coach coming off winning a national championship?

Continuing his burgeoning collection of trophy hardware, Scott Frost Tuesday night was named as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FBS Coach of the Year. This is at least the fourth major national honor Frost has claimed, joining the Eddie Robinson Award, Associated Press and Home Depot Coach of the Year honors.

Congratulations to @UCF_Football Coach @coach_frost on being named the AFCA 2017 FBS Coach of the Year#AFCAAwards pic.twitter.com/PzWVndZUrA — #AFCA2018 (@WeAreAFCA) January 10, 2018

“It means so much when you win an award voted on by your peers,” Frost said in accepting the award. “As I said on stage, there are great coaches from the high school level all the way up to Kirby Smart who was sitting next to me. To have my name next to the list of guys who have won this award before means a great deal to me.”

Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost led the Knights sitting to a perfect 13-0 that included winning the football program’s second outright AAC championship and beating Auburn after earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. It was the first perfect season in school history.

The Knights finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish for a Group of Five team since Boise State was ranked fourth in 2009. They also claimed four first-place votes, preventing Alabama from being a unanimous selection.

Not long after Frost won the AAC title, it was confirmed that he would be the next head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.