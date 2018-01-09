Ex-North Carolina LB Tommy Thigpen returns to Tar Heels as assistant

For the umpteenth time in the last couple of months, a coach has proven you can indeed go home again.
In a press release, North Carolina announced Tuesday that Tommy Thigpen has been hired as part of Larry Fedora‘s Tar Heels’ coaching staff. Just what specific title Thigpen will hold or duties he’ll perform weren’t specified by the program.
Thigpen played linebacker for the Tar Heels from 1989-1993 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNC from 1998-99. He also served as a linebackers coach at his alma mater from 2005-08.
“We are excited to bring Tommy back to Carolina,” Fedora said in a statement. “He will bring intensity into the building both as a coach and as a recruiter, and I know he has a great passion for this program and this University. We welcome him, his wife Jacinda and their two daughters back into the Tar Heel family.”
“I am very thankful to be coming back home and even more thankful to Coach Fedora for giving me the opportunity to be a part of his staff,” said Thigpen.
The last five seasons, Thigpen was the linebackers coach at Tennessee. From 2009-2012, he was an assistant at Auburn.
The 2018 NFL draft pool just got a whole hell of a lot faster.
Donte Jackson became the fourth LSU underclassmen to leave early this year, confirming on Twitter that he is making himself available as part of the draft pool this April. The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back, who moonlighted as a track star, is expected to be one of the fastest players at the NFL Scouting Combine this year and could challenge the 40-yard dash record of 4.22 set by Washington’s John Ross last year.
Jackson was a two-year starter for the Tigers, starting 23 games the past two seasons. He was named second-team All-SEC following the 2017 season.
Cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.
Would you expect anything less from a coach coming off winning a national championship?
Continuing his burgeoning collection of trophy hardware, Scott Frost Tuesday night was named as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FBS Coach of the Year. This is at least the fourth major national honor Frost has claimed, joining the Eddie Robinson Award, Associated Press and Home Depot Coach of the Year honors.
“It means so much when you win an award voted on by your peers,” Frost said in accepting the award. “As I said on stage, there are great coaches from the high school level all the way up to Kirby Smart who was sitting next to me. To have my name next to the list of guys who have won this award before means a great deal to me.”
Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost led the Knights sitting to a perfect 13-0 that included winning the football program’s second outright AAC championship and beating Auburn after earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. It was the first perfect season in school history.
The Knights finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish for a Group of Five team since Boise State was ranked fourth in 2009. They also claimed four first-place votes, preventing Alabama from being a unanimous selection.
Not long after Frost won the AAC title, it was confirmed that he would be the next head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.
Scott Frost‘s first coaching staff at his alma mater is officially complete.
Nebraska confirmed Tuesday that Barrett Ruud has been hired by Frost and will serve as inside linebackers coach. Ruud is the 10th on-field assistant for the Cornhuskers, with his addition coming in the first week that new NCAA rule expanding staffs went into effect.
Ruud is another of the former UCF staffers who have followed Frost to Nebraska. The past two seasons, and a couple of years after he put the finishing touches on an eight-year NFL career, he was a defensive quality control administrator for the Knights.
This will mark Ruud’s first on-field coaching job at any level of football.
The move from Orlando to Lincoln serves as a homecoming for Ruud as he played linebacker for NU in the early aughts. Ruud, a three-time All-Big 12 selection, left the program as the school’s all-time leader in tackles, and still holds the top spot in that category.
It was a busy day on the hiring front for Chad Morris.
Long-time SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis was named to the same position at Arkansas earlier Tuesday while Morris brought Joe Craddock along with him from SMU to serve as offensive coordinator. Not long after, Morris announced the remainder of the offensive side of his first Razorbacks coaching staff:
Jeff Traylor – associate head coach/running backs
Dustin Fry – offensive line/run-game coordinator
Barry Lunney Jr. – tight ends
Justin Stepp – wide receivers
Fry, Stepp and Traylor were all assistants under Morris at SMU, the former two for all three seasons the head coach was in charge of the Mustangs. Traylor spent one season with Morris after serving as an assistant at Texas the previous two years.
Lunney, who played quarterback for the Razorbacks in the mid-nineties, has been the tight ends coach at his alma mater for the past five seasons (20-13-present).