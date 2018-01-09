Ex-North Carolina LB Tommy Thigpen returns to Tar Heels as assistant

For the umpteenth time in the last couple of months, a coach has proven you can indeed go home again.

In a press release, North Carolina announced Tuesday that Tommy Thigpen has been hired as part of Larry Fedora‘s Tar Heels’ coaching staff. Just what specific title Thigpen will hold or duties he’ll perform weren’t specified by the program.

Thigpen played linebacker for the Tar Heels from 1989-1993 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNC from 1998-99. He also served as a linebackers coach at his alma mater from 2005-08.

“We are excited to bring Tommy back to Carolina,” Fedora said in a statement. “He will bring intensity into the building both as a coach and as a recruiter, and I know he has a great passion for this program and this University. We welcome him, his wife Jacinda and their two daughters back into the Tar Heel family.”

“I am very thankful to be coming back home and even more thankful to Coach Fedora for giving me the opportunity to be a part of his staff,” said Thigpen.

The last five seasons, Thigpen was the linebackers coach at Tennessee. From 2009-2012, he was an assistant at Auburn.