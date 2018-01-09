Former Gamecocks QB Connor Shaw joins Furman coaching staff

Connor Shaw is returning to college football in a brand new role. The former South Carolina quarterback is getting into coach with a new job on the Furman football staff.
“We could not be more pleased to welcome Connor and his family to the Furman family,” Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said, according to a report from Greenville News. “I think the fact that they had already chosen to make Greenville their home makes this an even more perfect fit.”
“It is an honor to join a staff of not only talented coaches, but men of quality character,” Shaw said. “My family and I are excited for this new chapter and are thankful to be part of something special at Furman University.”
Shaw spent a few years in the National Football League with stints with the Cleveland Browns and, most recently, the Chicago Bears. The Bears released Shaw in early September, leading Shaw to pursue other wayd to stay involved with the sport of football.
Shaw was 27-5 as South Carolina’s starting quarterback form 2010 through 2013. He was a perfect 17-0 in home games for the Gamecocks.
Who knows. Maybe it will be just a matter of time before Shaw makes his way into another SEC stadium as a coach. Shaw’s first game as a coach at Furman will come against a familiar foe. Furman opens the season on the road at Clemson. Shaw has never lost a game against Clemson. That streak is very likely to be snapped this fall.
As Stanford awaits a final decision from its most recognizable player, another Cardinal has tossed his hat into the draft ring early.
Justin Reid took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is foregoing his senior season in order to begin his NFL career. “I know that I’m mentally, physically, and emotionally prepared to become a professional athlete,” the defensive back wrote.
Reid’s brother, Eric Reid, plays safety for the San Francisco 49ers.
Reid, who intercepted five passes in 2017 and was second on the team in tackles, was one of the top safeties in the country this season, earning a handful of second-team All-American honors. He was also named first-team All-Pac-12 and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
Tight end Dalton Schultz (HERE) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (HERE) have already announced their decisions to leave the Cardinal early for the NFL. All-American running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love has still yet to make his decision public.
Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to declare their intentions with the NFL.
With so many players choosing to head off to the NFL this spring, Missouri is happy to announce they will be getting one more year out of quarterback Drew Lock. Missouri announced Lock has decided to return for the 2018 season after carefully weighing his decisions regarding a future in the NFL.
“I’m very excited to be coming back for my senior year, and I’m really optimistic about what we can do as a team next season,” Lock said in a statement released by Missouri. “There were a lot of factors that went into this decision, but the main ones include: a feeling of responsibility and loyalty to my coaches and teammates at Mizzou – we have goals to achieve together; having the chance to play for a new coach in [new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley], and his system that will continue to add to my development; and of course, getting my degree.”
“I’m proud of Drew and his family for how they approached this decision and how they handled themselves during the process,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said in a released statement. “We were very thorough in gathering all the information possible to assist. Drew obviously has a great skill set that will continue to be developed at Mizzou. His leadership skills and being a great teammate are two qualities that I admire. I look forward to building our team this spring and am excited that Drew will be part of that.
Lock’s return is a significant one for the Tigers going into the 2018 season. Lock led the SEC with 304.9 passing yards per game with 44 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. Even in a conference that will have some emerging star power at the quarterback position, Lock should continue to be an asset to the Missouri offense as the Tigers continue to try keeping the ball moving with more confidence next fall.
Missouri’s offense will return nine starters from one of the more dynamic offensive units the SEC had to offer. With seven more starters coming back on defense, Missouri hopes to get off to a better start to the season and have a more competitive chance to make some noise in the SEC. Missouri will get to host Georgia and Memphis (non-conference) but the road slate could be difficult. The Tigers travel to Alabama and will have to play division games on the road against Florida and Tennessee, each with new head coaches in 2018.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not have to look very far to find his next defensive coordinator. Linebackers coach Clark Lea has been promoted to the role of defensive coordinator in South Bend. Lea replaces Mike Elko, who was hired away for the same role by Texas A&M.
“I cannot express how grateful I am to Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick and Brian Kelly for their confidence in my ability to take on this new role,” Lea said in a released statement from the university. “I am indebted to them, and to the student-athletes that I have been blessed to work with over the past year — without their commitment and belief in me, I realize that none of this would be possible. Notre Dame represents everything I want to be a part of in my career as an educator, and I am deeply humbled to be able to continue my work here.”
“Clark has quickly established himself as a rising star in the coaching profession,” Kelly said. “He immediately commands the respect of those around him, whether that be in a meeting room, on a practice field or in a prospective student-athlete’s living room. Clark has demonstrated an ability to motivate, lead, teach and mentor through a positive teaching environment, while also developing the necessary traits of excellence in our players.”
Leas joined the Notre Dame coaching staff in 2017 after one season as a linebackers coach at Wake Forest. Lea has also coached at Syracuse and Bowling Green The Vanderbilt alum started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UCLA.
The push to modify the redshirt restrictions in college football could be gaining some more traction as college football moves into its offseason mode. A proposal made by the ACC would allow any player to play up to four games in a given season and still have the ability to retain a redshirt for that particular season if a redshirt has not already been burned by the player.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic reports the proposal submitted by the ACC would go into effect in the 2018 season but would not be retroactive if the proposal results in a formal rule change.
The AFCA has been stumping for such a rule change regarding the redshirt policies for over a year now, and it would seem there is enough momentum to see the proposal take the next step toward a formal change in the rulebook used by the NCAA. In essence, you would still have five years to play four seasons, but the ability to preserve a year for a player who may be injured early in the season or a young player getting a redshirt year burned by playing late in the year to fill in the depth chart would be a nice benefit to the player. The adjusted rule would also allow younger players the opportunity to play later in the season without wasting a redshirt year. Not only does that give players who have taken the bulk of the season to adjust to the college game and train with the program, but it also allows teams to fill roster spots in need of a boost in depth due to injuries during the course of the season.
Any changes to the rulebook would have to be recommended by the College Football Rules Committee during their annual spring meetings (usually in March). Any recommendations are then reviewed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel, and that panel will decide whether or not the proposal will become an official rule change for the upcoming season. That would take place later in the spring as well (typically sometime in April). This idea of adjusting the redshirt rule has been floating around for a while and this may be the time for it to officially be modified with growing support. If a couple other power conferences endorse the proposal, then count on this rule being changed this spring.
Because the rule would not go into effect until this year and not be retroactive, any player who has played four games or fewer would not be able to retroactively have that season ruled as a redshirt season. However, any player who has not burned a redshirt yet will be eligible to use the new rule, including any incoming players.