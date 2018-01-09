Former Gamecocks QB Connor Shaw joins Furman coaching staff

Connor Shaw is returning to college football in a brand new role. The former South Carolina quarterback is getting into coach with a new job on the Furman football staff.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Connor and his family to the Furman family,” Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said, according to a report from Greenville News. “I think the fact that they had already chosen to make Greenville their home makes this an even more perfect fit.”

“It is an honor to join a staff of not only talented coaches, but men of quality character,” Shaw said. “My family and I are excited for this new chapter and are thankful to be part of something special at Furman University.”

Shaw spent a few years in the National Football League with stints with the Cleveland Browns and, most recently, the Chicago Bears. The Bears released Shaw in early September, leading Shaw to pursue other wayd to stay involved with the sport of football.

Shaw was 27-5 as South Carolina’s starting quarterback form 2010 through 2013. He was a perfect 17-0 in home games for the Gamecocks.

Who knows. Maybe it will be just a matter of time before Shaw makes his way into another SEC stadium as a coach. Shaw’s first game as a coach at Furman will come against a familiar foe. Furman opens the season on the road at Clemson. Shaw has never lost a game against Clemson. That streak is very likely to be snapped this fall.

Follow @KevinOnCFB