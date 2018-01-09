Nebraska adds ex-Cornhuskers great Barrett Rudd as 10th assistant

Scott Frost‘s first coaching staff at his alma mater is officially complete.

Nebraska confirmed Tuesday that Barrett Ruud has been hired by Frost and will serve as inside linebackers coach. Ruud is the 10th on-field assistant for the Cornhuskers, with his addition coming in the first week that new NCAA rule expanding staffs went into effect.

Ruud is another of the former UCF staffers who have followed Frost to Nebraska. The past two seasons, and a couple of years after he put the finishing touches on an eight-year NFL career, he was a defensive quality control administrator for the Knights.

This will mark Ruud’s first on-field coaching job at any level of football.

The move from Orlando to Lincoln serves as a homecoming for Ruud as he played linebacker for NU in the early aughts. Ruud, a three-time All-Big 12 selection, left the program as the school’s all-time leader in tackles, and still holds the top spot in that category.