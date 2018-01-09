Notre Dame stays in-house for defensive coordinator by promoting Clark Lea

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not have to look very far to find his next defensive coordinator. Linebackers coach Clark Lea has been promoted to the role of defensive coordinator in South Bend. Lea replaces Mike Elko, who was hired away for the same role by Texas A&M.
“I cannot express how grateful I am to Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick and Brian Kelly for their confidence in my ability to take on this new role,” Lea said in a released statement from the university. “I am indebted to them, and to the student-athletes that I have been blessed to work with over the past year — without their commitment and belief in me, I realize that none of this would be possible. Notre Dame represents everything I want to be a part of in my career as an educator, and I am deeply humbled to be able to continue my work here.”
“Clark has quickly established himself as a rising star in the coaching profession,” Kelly said. “He immediately commands the respect of those around him, whether that be in a meeting room, on a practice field or in a prospective student-athlete’s living room. Clark has demonstrated an ability to motivate, lead, teach and mentor through a positive teaching environment, while also developing the necessary traits of excellence in our players.”
Leas joined the Notre Dame coaching staff in 2017 after one season as a linebackers coach at Wake Forest. Lea has also coached at Syracuse and Bowling Green The Vanderbilt alum started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UCLA.
The push to modify the redshirt restrictions in college football could be gaining some more traction as college football moves into its offseason mode. A proposal made by the ACC would allow any player to play up to four games in a given season and still have the ability to retain a redshirt for that particular season if a redshirt has not already been burned by the player.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic reports the proposal submitted by the ACC would go into effect in the 2018 season but would not be retroactive if the proposal results in a formal rule change.
The AFCA has been stumping for such a rule change regarding the redshirt policies for over a year now, and it would seem there is enough momentum to see the proposal take the next step toward a formal change in the rulebook used by the NCAA. In essence, you would still have five years to play four seasons, but the ability to preserve a year for a player who may be injured early in the season or a young player getting a redshirt year burned by playing late in the year to fill in the depth chart would be a nice benefit to the player. The adjusted rule would also allow younger players the opportunity to play later in the season without wasting a redshirt year. Not only does that give players who have taken the bulk of the season to adjust to the college game and train with the program, but it also allows teams to fill roster spots in need of a boost in depth due to injuries during the course of the season.
Any changes to the rulebook would have to be recommended by the College Football Rules Committee during their annual spring meetings (usually in March). Any recommendations are then reviewed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel, and that panel will decide whether or not the proposal will become an official rule change for the upcoming season. That would take place later in the spring as well (typically sometime in April). This idea of adjusting the redshirt rule has been floating around for a while and this may be the time for it to officially be modified with growing support. If a couple other power conferences endorse the proposal, then count on this rule being changed this spring.
Because the rule would not go into effect until this year and not be retroactive, any player who has played four games or fewer would not be able to retroactively have that season ruled as a redshirt season. However, any player who has not burned a redshirt yet will be eligible to use the new rule, including any incoming players.
With the college football season now officially behind us, the focus will continue to shift on who will be coming back in 2018. Florida State defensive end Jalen Wilkerson will not be playing on Saturdays next fall. He is now officially ready to try landing a job in the NFL.
Wilkerson announced his decision to turn pro with a bried message on Twitter, in which he tahked Florida State fans for the support during his time in Tallahassee.
Wilkerson’s decision to enter the NFL Draft this spring comes as a mild surprise, but given his size and potential, a good showing at the scouting combine or at a pro day and private workouts could give him enough of a boost to make the jump to the NFL worth it.
Wilkerson ended the 2017 season having recorded 19 tackles in 13 games, including six tackles for a loss. Wilkerson came to Floriuda State to play tight end for the Noles after being recruited as a four-star prospect at the position, but he made the conversion to defensive end to help pad some depth on the roster. It will be interesting to see if any NFL team contemplates trying him out at tight end leading up to the draft. Having that flexibility may come in handy at some point as Wilkerson looks to impress scouts moving forward.
Heading into the offseason, Rice will have an unexpected hole to fill along its offensive line.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Calvin Anderson announced that, “after extensive consideration and discussion with those I love, trust, and respect, I have decided to transfer from Rice University after graduating this May.” No specific reason was given for the decision to move on.
As a graduate transfer, Anderson can move on to another FBS program and play immediately this year. The 2018 season will be his final year of eligibility.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.
Scott Frost will have at least one familiar face with him in his new quarterback room.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, UCF quarterback Noah Vedral announced that he has decided to transfer to Nebraska. Frost, who recruited Vedral to the Knights, took the job with the Cornhuskers shortly after UCF won the AAC championship game, playing a significant role in the quarterback’s decision to head to Lincoln.
The move also serves as a homecoming for Vedral as he played his high school football in the state.
Whether Vedral will be coming to NU on a scholarship or as a walk-on remains to be seen. According to 247Sports.com, UCF has blocked the quarterback from transferring to the Cornhuskers or any other AAC school. He can, however, walk-on anywhere and pay his own way for a year.
Regardless of how Vedral joins the roster, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2017.
Vedral was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in eight games as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton. He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.