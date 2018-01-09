Three-year starting offensive lineman leaving Rice as grad transfer

Heading into the offseason, Rice will have an unexpected hole to fill along its offensive line.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Calvin Anderson announced that, “after extensive consideration and discussion with those I love, trust, and respect, I have decided to transfer from Rice University after graduating this May.” No specific reason was given for the decision to move on.
As a graduate transfer, Anderson can move on to another FBS program and play immediately this year. The 2018 season will be his final year of eligibility.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.
With the college football season now officially behind us, the focus will continue to shift on who will be coming back in 2018. Florida State defensive end Jalen Wilkerson will not be playing on Saturdays next fall. He is now officially ready to try landing a job in the NFL.
Wilkerson announced his decision to turn pro with a bried message on Twitter, in which he tahked Florida State fans for the support during his time in Tallahassee.
Wilkerson’s decision to enter the NFL Draft this spring comes as a mild surprise, but given his size and potential, a good showing at the scouting combine or at a pro day and private workouts could give him enough of a boost to make the jump to the NFL worth it.
Wilkerson ended the 2017 season having recorded 19 tackles in 13 games, including six tackles for a loss. Wilkerson came to Floriuda State to play tight end for the Noles after being recruited as a four-star prospect at the position, but he made the conversion to defensive end to help pad some depth on the roster. It will be interesting to see if any NFL team contemplates trying him out at tight end leading up to the draft. Having that flexibility may come in handy at some point as Wilkerson looks to impress scouts moving forward.
Scott Frost will have at least one familiar face with him in his new quarterback room.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, UCF quarterback Noah Vedral announced that he has decided to transfer to Nebraska. Frost, who recruited Vedral to the Knights, took the job with the Cornhuskers shortly after UCF won the AAC championship game, playing a significant role in the quarterback’s decision to head to Lincoln.
The move also serves as a homecoming for Vedral as he played his high school football in the state.
Whether Vedral will be coming to NU on a scholarship or as a walk-on remains to be seen. According to 247Sports.com, UCF has blocked the quarterback from transferring to the Cornhuskers or any other AAC school. He can, however, walk-on anywhere and pay his own way for a year.
Regardless of how Vedral joins the roster, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2017.
Vedral was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in eight games as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton. He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
One Michigan State legacy won’t get to see his through in East Lansing.
During a radio interview Monday night, Andre Rison confirmed that his son, true freshman wide receiver Hunter Rison, has decided to transfer out of the Spartans football program. Rison, an All-American receiver at MSU, pointed to Mark Dantonio‘s offensive system and playing time, or lack thereof, as the reasons behind his son’s decision.
“It’s nothing against the program,” the elder Rison said by way of mlive.com, “it’s just the system doesn’t fit him and he doesn’t fit the system, evidently. …
“He feels as if he’s just as good as the guys that’s playing in front of him. … [H]e needs to be out there more, he needs to be playing more, he needs to be more involved with the offense, not sitting on the sideline.”
Rison was a four-star 2017 signee, as the No. 46 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Michigan. The 5-11, 200-pound Rison was one of four four-star recruits signed as part of MSU’s February 2017 recruiting class.
As a true freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards. In the September loss to Notre Dame, he set career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (73).
And, say it with me, it’d be a dadgum sin to pay players or, God forbid, allow them to capitalize on their own images and accomplishments.
Now, with that out of the way, Alabama’s win over Georgia Monday night proved to be very lucrative for Nick Saban and his coaching staff. As is the case with just about every major football program in the sport, head coaches and their staff have performance bonuses written into their contracts, including for winning a national championship.
The Crimson Tide is no different, of course, with Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reporting that Saban and his staff will collect nearly $1.3 million in bonuses for winning the College Football Playoff championship. Ironically enough, Saban, the highest-paid coach in the sport, doesn’t lead the way; in fact, he’s far down the list at $100,000.
Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who coached his last game at UA before devoting his full attention to the head coaching job at Tennessee, is set to receive a $234,000 bonus. According to the USA Today‘s coaching salary database, there were 519 FBS assistant coaches who didn’t earn that much for the entire 2017 season.
Pruitt’s counterpart on the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, will get $216,000. The only other assistant close to the $200k mark is co-defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who is contractually entitled to a $171,000 bonus.