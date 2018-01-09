Three-year starting offensive lineman leaving Rice as grad transfer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heading into the offseason, Rice will have an unexpected hole to fill along its offensive line.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Calvin Anderson announced that, “after extensive consideration and discussion with those I love, trust, and respect, I have decided to transfer from Rice University after graduating this May.” No specific reason was given for the decision to move on.

It is time for the next chapter pic.twitter.com/JfOVJyTYcT — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) January 7, 2018

As a graduate transfer, Anderson can move on to another FBS program and play immediately this year. The 2018 season will be his final year of eligibility.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.