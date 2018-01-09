Title win nets Alabama coaches nearly $1.3 million in bonuses

And, say it with me, it’d be a dadgum sin to pay players or, God forbid, allow them to capitalize on their own images and accomplishments.

Now, with that out of the way, Alabama’s win over Georgia Monday night proved to be very lucrative for Nick Saban and his coaching staff. As is the case with just about every major football program in the sport, head coaches and their staff have performance bonuses written into their contracts, including for winning a national championship.

The Crimson Tide is no different, of course, with Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reporting that Saban and his staff will collect nearly $1.3 million in bonuses for winning the College Football Playoff championship. Ironically enough, Saban, the highest-paid coach in the sport, doesn’t lead the way; in fact, he’s far down the list at $100,000.

Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who coached his last game at UA before devoting his full attention to the head coaching job at Tennessee, is set to receive a $234,000 bonus. According to the USA Today‘s coaching salary database, there were 519 FBS assistant coaches who didn’t earn that much for the entire 2017 season.

Pruitt’s counterpart on the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, will get $216,000. The only other assistant close to the $200k mark is co-defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who is contractually entitled to a $171,000 bonus.