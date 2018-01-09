Getty Images

Title win nets Alabama coaches nearly $1.3 million in bonuses

By John TaylorJan 9, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
And, say it with me, it’d be a dadgum sin to pay players or, God forbid, allow them to capitalize on their own images and accomplishments.

Now, with that out of the way, Alabama’s win over Georgia Monday night proved to be very lucrative for Nick Saban and his coaching staff.  As is the case with just about every major football program in the sport, head coaches and their staff have performance bonuses written into their contracts, including for winning a national championship.

The Crimson Tide is no different, of course, with Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reporting that Saban and his staff will collect nearly $1.3 million in bonuses for winning the College Football Playoff championship.  Ironically enough, Saban, the highest-paid coach in the sport, doesn’t lead the way; in fact, he’s far down the list at $100,000.

Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who coached his last game at UA before devoting his full attention to the head coaching job at Tennessee, is set to receive a $234,000 bonus.  According to the USA Today‘s coaching salary database, there were 519 FBS assistant coaches who didn’t earn that much for the entire 2017 season.

Pruitt’s counterpart on the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, will get $216,000.  The only other assistant close to the $200k mark is co-defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who is contractually entitled to a $171,000 bonus.

UCF’s backup QB following Scott Frost to Nebraska

By John TaylorJan 9, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
Scott Frost will have at least one familiar face with him in his new quarterback room.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, UCF quarterback Noah Vedral announced that he has decided to transfer to Nebraska. Frost, who recruited Vedral to the Knights, took the job with the Cornhuskers shortly after UCF won the AAC championship game, playing a significant role in the quarterback’s decision to head to Lincoln.

The move also serves as a homecoming for Vedral as he played his high school football in the state.

Whether Vedral will be coming to NU on a scholarship or as a walk-on remains to be seen.  According to 247Sports.com, UCF has blocked the quarterback from transferring to the Cornhuskers or any other AAC school.  He can, however, walk-on anywhere and pay his own way for a year.

Regardless of how Vedral joins the roster, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2017.

Vedral was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in eight games as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton.  He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Andre Rison says WR son transferring from Michigan State

By John TaylorJan 9, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
One Michigan State legacy won’t get to see his through in East Lansing.

During a radio interview Monday night, Andre Rison confirmed that his son, true freshman wide receiver Hunter Rison, has decided to transfer out of the Spartans football program.  Rison, an All-American receiver at MSU, pointed to Mark Dantonio‘s offensive system and playing time, or lack thereof, as the reasons behind his son’s decision.

“It’s nothing against the program,” the elder Rison said by way of mlive.com, “it’s just the system doesn’t fit him and he doesn’t fit the system, evidently. …

“He feels as if he’s just as good as the guys that’s playing in front of him. … [H]e needs to be out there more, he needs to be playing more, he needs to be more involved with the offense, not sitting on the sideline.”

Rison was a four-star 2017 signee, as the No. 46 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Michigan.  The 5-11, 200-pound Rison was one of four four-star recruits signed as part of MSU’s February 2017 recruiting class.

As a true freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards.  In the September loss to Notre Dame, he set career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (73).

Curious as to the four AP voters who tapped UCF No. 1?

By John TaylorJan 9, 2018, 12:48 PM EST
Alabama may have won the national championship on the field, but they weren’t a unanimous selection according to one major media outlet.

The Associated Press released its final Top 25 ranking of the 2017 season shortly after Alabama beat Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff title game, with the Crimson Tide receiving 57 of the 61 first-place votes cast.  It marked the first time since Alabama beat LSU in the BCS title game in what was a regular-season rematch that the AP didn’t unanimously vote the winner on the field as its champion.

And the team this year that kept ‘Bama from sweeping the AP poll?  No. 6 UCF, which was the only other team to receive first-place votes and which was also the only team in the country to go through its schedule without a loss.

UCF’s head coach Scott Frost left to take over at his alma mater Nebraska; Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald was one of the four voters who tapped the Knights No. 1, with McKewon stating his case HERE.  Another hails from the state of Florida: the esteemed Safid Deen, the Florida State beat writer for the Orlando Sentinel.

The other two who opted for UCF No. 1 were Ed Daigneault of the Republican-American in Waterbury, CT, and Ryan Aber of the Oklahoman.

Kudos to that quartet for stepping into the line of fire and using their votes to send a message.  And, honestly, I’m surprised that more didn’t follow suit.

Outside of those four brave souls, though, there were six others who tapped the Knights as the No. 2 team in the country behind the Crimson Tide — the Boulder Daily Camera‘s Brian Howell, Honolulu Star-Advertiser‘s Dave Reardon, Idaho Statesman‘s Dave Southorn, WRAL‘s Lauren Brownlow, SEC Country‘s Lauren Shute and Winston Salem-Journal‘s Scott Hamilton.  Three others had UCF at No. 3 and three more had them at No. 4.

The lowest they were ranked?  No. 10 by Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB in Leawood, Kansas.

To see how all 61 Associated Press voters voted, visit CollegePollTracker.com.

Arkansas officially hires two coordinators, including long-time SEC DC John Chavis

By John TaylorJan 9, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
It’s been rumored for more than a week that John Chavis would be brought in to oversee the Hogs’ defense.  Tuesday morning, that came to fruition.

In twin press releases, Arkansas confirmed that new head coach Chad Morris has hired Chavis as his defensive coordinator.  Chavis will also serve as the Razorbacks’ linebackers coach.

Chavis had spent the past three seasons as the coordinator at Texas A&M, coming back on the market after Kevin Sumlin was fired and Jimbo Fisher hired.  All told, he’s spent the past 23 seasons as an SEC coordinator — A&M, LSU (2009-14) and Tennessee (1995-2008).  Counting his time as an assistant at UT prior to being named coordinator, Chavis has called the SEC his coaching home for the past 29 years.

“I’m excited to have Coach Chavis as our defensive coordinator, which was a very important hire for our program,” said offensive-minded Morris said about adding a veteran defensive presence to his staff. “It’s so important to play great defense in the SEC and Coach Chavis brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and success in the league to the table.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to help Coach Morris build the Arkansas program and join the great staff that he is putting together,” Chavis said. “It’s a great time to be at the University of Arkansas and I can’t wait to get started on building a defense that our fans can be excited about.”

In addition to Chavis, Morris also announced the hiring of Joe Craddock as offensive coordinator.  Along with his coordinating duties, Craddock will coach quarterbacks for the Razorbacks as well.

Craddock was Morris’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach at SMU the past three seasons.  They also worked together for three years on Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson staff prior to Morris taking the SMU job and Craddock following.

“Joe is one of the bright, young minds in all of college football,” Morris said. “He worked underneath us at Clemson and was very instrumental in our success there. I took him with me to SMU and saw him grow both as a person and as a coordinator during the last three years. He has a great mind and feel for the game, and I’m excited to have him on our staff and what we bring to the table in our high-powered offense.”