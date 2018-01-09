UCF’s backup QB following Scott Frost to Nebraska

Scott Frost will have at least one familiar face with him in his new quarterback room.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, UCF quarterback Noah Vedral announced that he has decided to transfer to Nebraska. Frost, who recruited Vedral to the Knights, took the job with the Cornhuskers shortly after UCF won the AAC championship game, playing a significant role in the quarterback’s decision to head to Lincoln.

The move also serves as a homecoming for Vedral as he played his high school football in the state.

Whether Vedral will be coming to NU on a scholarship or as a walk-on remains to be seen. According to 247Sports.com, UCF has blocked the quarterback from transferring to the Cornhuskers or any other AAC school. He can, however, walk-on anywhere and pay his own way for a year.

Regardless of how Vedral joins the roster, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2017.

Vedral was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in eight games as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton. He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.