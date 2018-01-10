Arizona State retains special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum

Retention has been key for Herm Edwards in putting together his first coaching staff at Arizona State, and, Tuesday evening, the retaining in the desert continued.
ASU confirmed that Shawn Slocum will return as the Sun Devils’ special teams coordinator. The 52-year-old Slocum, the son of the legendary R.C. Slocum, the winningest head coach in Texas A&M history, has served in that same capacity at the football program for the past three years.
“Coach Slocum has a Super Bowl ring to show for his work as a special teams coordinator and has had a tangible impact on the performance of our specials teams in just three years,” a statement from Edwards began. “Shawn comes from an incredible football pedigree and knows what it takes to succeed at all levels of this game and I felt he would provide a much-needed presence to our program next season.”
Prior to his time at ASU, he was either the special teams coordinator or assistant coordinator for the Green Bay Packers for nine years (2006-14).
Georgia Tech could be on the receiving end of some immediate SEC offensive line help. Maybe.
Tech announced in a press release that Jack DeFoor has enrolled in classes for the school’s spring semester and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Yellow Jackets. Whether that continuation will happen this year or next remains to be seen.
From the school’s release:
Per NCAA transfer regulations, DeFoor currently must sit out of game competition in 2018 and would be eligible to take the field as a redshirt junior in 2019. However, Georgia Tech is exploring the option of applying for a waiver from the NCAA that would make him eligible to participate in games immediately.
That waiver for immediate eligibility would be related to the NCAA sanctions slapped on Ole Miss, the school from which the offensive lineman is transferring. Star quarterback Shea Patterson, who left Ole Miss for Michigan, is seeking a similar waiver and is confident he’ll get one, as other Rebel players who have exited the program since the penalties that included a second bowl ban were announced in early December.
DeFoor was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in four games this past season.
“Jack is a young man with good size, quickness and can do some of the things that we want to do on the offensive line,” Tech head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement. “He is also an excellent student and a local product that we recruited out of Calhoun who had an interest in coming back closer to home, so it’s a good fit for us. We’re excited to have him in our program.”
For the umpteenth time in the last couple of months, a coach has proven you can indeed go home again.
In a press release, North Carolina announced Tuesday that Tommy Thigpen has been hired as part of Larry Fedora‘s Tar Heels’ coaching staff. Just what specific title Thigpen will hold or duties he’ll perform weren’t specified by the program.
Thigpen played linebacker for the Tar Heels from 1989-1993 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNC from 1998-99. He also served as a linebackers coach at his alma mater from 2005-08.
“We are excited to bring Tommy back to Carolina,” Fedora said in a statement. “He will bring intensity into the building both as a coach and as a recruiter, and I know he has a great passion for this program and this University. We welcome him, his wife Jacinda and their two daughters back into the Tar Heel family.”
“I am very thankful to be coming back home and even more thankful to Coach Fedora for giving me the opportunity to be a part of his staff,” said Thigpen.
The last five seasons, Thigpen was the linebackers coach at Tennessee. From 2009-2012, he was an assistant at Auburn.
The 2018 NFL draft pool just got a whole hell of a lot faster.
Donte Jackson became the fourth LSU underclassmen to leave early this year, confirming on Twitter that he is making himself available as part of the draft pool this April. The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back, who moonlighted as a track star, is expected to be one of the fastest players at the NFL Scouting Combine this year and could challenge the 40-yard dash record of 4.22 set by Washington’s John Ross last year.
Jackson was a two-year starter for the Tigers, starting 23 games the past two seasons. He was named second-team All-SEC following the 2017 season.
Cornerback Kevin Tolliver (HERE) and offensive lineman Toby Weathersby (HERE) announced Monday that they were leaving the Tigers and heading to the NFL early. Late last week, defensive end Arden Key (HERE) announced the same decision.
Would you expect anything less from a coach coming off winning a national championship?
Continuing his burgeoning collection of trophy hardware, Scott Frost Tuesday night was named as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FBS Coach of the Year. This is at least the fourth major national honor Frost has claimed, joining the Eddie Robinson Award, Associated Press and Home Depot Coach of the Year honors.
“It means so much when you win an award voted on by your peers,” Frost said in accepting the award. “As I said on stage, there are great coaches from the high school level all the way up to Kirby Smart who was sitting next to me. To have my name next to the list of guys who have won this award before means a great deal to me.”
Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost led the Knights sitting to a perfect 13-0 that included winning the football program’s second outright AAC championship and beating Auburn after earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. It was the first perfect season in school history.
The Knights finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish for a Group of Five team since Boise State was ranked fourth in 2009. They also claimed four first-place votes, preventing Alabama from being a unanimous selection.
Not long after Frost won the AAC title, it was confirmed that he would be the next head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.