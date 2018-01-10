Arizona State retains special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum

Retention has been key for Herm Edwards in putting together his first coaching staff at Arizona State, and, Tuesday evening, the retaining in the desert continued.

ASU confirmed that Shawn Slocum will return as the Sun Devils’ special teams coordinator. The 52-year-old Slocum, the son of the legendary R.C. Slocum, the winningest head coach in Texas A&M history, has served in that same capacity at the football program for the past three years.

“Coach Slocum has a Super Bowl ring to show for his work as a special teams coordinator and has had a tangible impact on the performance of our specials teams in just three years,” a statement from Edwards began. “Shawn comes from an incredible football pedigree and knows what it takes to succeed at all levels of this game and I felt he would provide a much-needed presence to our program next season.”

Prior to his time at ASU, he was either the special teams coordinator or assistant coordinator for the Green Bay Packers for nine years (2006-14).