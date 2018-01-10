Arkansas’ Chad Morris completes defensive coaching staff

In a span of less than 24 hours, Chad Morris has completed his first Arkansas coaching staff with a flurry of moves.

Tuesday, Arkansas announced that John Chavis has been hired as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator. A day later, Morris announced four hires who will aid Chavis on the defensive side of the ball, one of who was on Bret Bielema‘s staff in Fayetteville last season:

Steve Caldwell – Defensive Line

Ron Cooper – Secondary

John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line

Mark Smith – Secondary

Scott spent the 2017 season as the Razorbacks’ line coach, while Smith was with Morris at SMU the past three seasons as the director of recruiting. Cooper was on the same Texas A&M staff as Chavis in 2017, and Caldwell comes to UA after four years as the line coach/assistant head coach at Boise State.

Tuesday evening, after previously announcing Joe Craddock as offensive coordinator, Morris confirmed the hiring of four assistants who rounded out the offensive side of the staff.