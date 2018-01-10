Bear Bryant Award is fifth major coaching honor claimed by Scott Frost

Scott Frost might need a bigger trophy case.

Tuesday night, Frost was named as the AFCA FBS Coach of the Year. That was the fourth piece of major coaching hardware claimed by Frost this year, joining the Eddie Robinson Award, Associated Press and Home Depot Coach of the Year honors.

One day later, Frost made it five as he was the recipient of the prestigious Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award. Frost beat out six other finalists for the award named in honor of the Alabama legend — Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, USC’s Clay Helton, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Army’s Jeff Monken, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Congratulations to our Coach of the Year Award Winner, Scott Frost! We are honored to have you attending the 2018 #BryantAwards, and we are excited to have you as this year's winner! pic.twitter.com/wFhmipeRKb — American Heart Assoc (@ahahouston) January 11, 2018

The Bear Bryant Award has been handed out annually since 1986. Swinney had claimed the trophy each of the past two seasons before Frost prevented a three-peat with his stunning turnaround at Central Florida.

Taking over a team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost coached UCF to a 6-7 record last season. This season, Frost led the Knights sitting to a perfect 13-0 that included winning the football program’s second outright AAC championship and beating Auburn after earning the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid. It was the first perfect season in school history.

The Knights finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish for a Group of Five team since Boise State was ranked fourth in 2009. They also claimed four first-place votes, preventing Alabama from being a unanimous selection.

Not long after Frost won the AAC title, it was confirmed that he would be the next head coach at his alma mater Nebraska.